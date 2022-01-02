Top Commercial Espresso Machines for your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Coffee is no longer just a drink – it is a way of life. Whether you are running a high-traffic café, opening a new restaurant, or simply want to add espresso to your current hotel menu, you need a commercial espresso machine that will keep up with your orders and reliably whip up the best quality coffee as fast as possible.

As coffee grew in popularity, so did the types of commercial coffee machines. There are literally dozens of machines to choose from. Here are some of our best picks.

Best Commercial Espresso Machines

Nuova Simonelli Appia II Volumetric Espresso Machine

Top Pick: The Nuova Simonelli Appia II is a best-in-class espresso machine that easily meets the demands of high-quality specialty coffee shops. The machine comes with a fancy stainless-steel body that not only makes it durable but also super attractive. The group heads and two steam wands scream ‘delicious coffee.’ This model offers better efficiency and is certainly a perfect addition to cafes and restaurants with medium to high traffic.

Nuova Simonelli Appia II Volumetric 2 Group Espresso Machine MAPPIA5VOL02ND001 with Free Installation

Buy on Amazon

La Pavoni PUB Group Volumetric Espresso Machine

Runner Up: The PUB units from La Pavoni are equipped with the latest technology such as pre-infusion of the coffee grounds that allows for balanced, consistent shots of coffee and thermal stability for constant temperatures. It also comes with a digital control pad and microprocessor control and four programmable dosing settings with the option of manual override.

La Pavoni PUB 1V-R 1 Group Volumetric Espresso Machine, Anti-vacuum Valve

Buy on Amazon

De’Longhi La Specialista Espresso Machine

Best Value: Created for passionate espresso drinkers, the De’Longhi La Specialista Espresso Machine is elegantly designed to precisely handcraft espresso to your customers’ liking. This machine comes with some innovative features including a smart sensor grinding technology that offers precision grinding, active temperature control that offers optimal coffee extraction and milk texturing, and a separate hot waterspout that provides hot water for your tea or hot chocolate without the residual coffee taste transferring from the brewing unit.

De’Longhi La Specialista Espresso Machine with Sensor Grinder, Dual Heating System

Buy on Amazon

Nuova Simonelli Musica Stainless Steel Espresso Machine

The Musica is certainly a good choice if you are looking for a high-quality compact espresso machine for your diner, coffee shop, or office. It comes fitted with a heat exchanger that ensures each cup is brewed at a consistent temperature for the best tasting coffee. The interface features backlit programmable buttons that ensure easy operation. At the top of the machine is a cup warmer that can hold up to nine coffee shot glasses.

Nuova Simonelli Musica Stainless Steel Pour Over Espresso Machine w/ Black Lining

Buy on Amazon

Rancilio Silvia Espresso Machine

The Rancilio Silvia Espresso Machine is certainly a good option if you have limited countertop space but still want a high-quality commercial espresso machine. It features a commercial-grade group head for high-quality extraction and superb heat stability. The professional steaming knob also offers precise steam pressure and the steam wand offers a complete range of motion.

Rancilio Silvia Espresso Machine with Iron Frame and Stainless Steel Side Panels

Buy on Amazon

Saeco Xelsis Super Automatic Espresso Machine

Create 15 different coffee drinks with a touch of a button using the Xelsis. Whether you prefer a shot of cappuccino or latte, this coffee maker can do it all. Customize the taste of coffee, temperature, volume, and even the milk and coffee order using the intuitive coffee equalizer. The grinders are made of durable ceramic material.

Saeco Xelsis Super Automatic Espresso Machine, Titanium Metal Front

Buy on Amazon

Bezzera BZ10 Espresso Machine

The Bezzera BZ10 is a beautiful and durable espresso machine that’s built off commercial-grade stainless steel. The BZ10 is less than 10 inches wide and perfectly fits into tight spaces. The group head is controlled by a thermostat that helps maintain temperature stability. This brewer is also equipped with a high-limit switch that cuts off power at 266 degrees, effectively preventing overheating.

Bezzera BZ10 Espresso Machine

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying a Commercial Espresso Machine

The espresso machines come in a variety of sizes, brands, prices, colors, and so much more. With so many options and features to consider, where do you even start? This guide should help you take out some of the guesswork from your decision-making process. Here are five things that you need to consider.

Machine Type: The commercial espresso machines are available in four main types: manual, semi-automatic, automatic, and super-automatic. Each type requires a different amount of skill and attention. A manual machine is more susceptible to varying espresso quality due to the hands-on nature of use, while the super-automatics are essentially coffee robots that deliver a perfectly done espresso at the touch of a button. They are certainly the best option for a busy café or restaurant.

The commercial espresso machines are available in four main types: manual, semi-automatic, automatic, and super-automatic. Each type requires a different amount of skill and attention. A manual machine is more susceptible to varying espresso quality due to the hands-on nature of use, while the super-automatics are essentially coffee robots that deliver a perfectly done espresso at the touch of a button. They are certainly the best option for a busy café or restaurant. Budget: This might seem like a no-brainer but making an early decision on the total amount that you want to spend on a commercial espresso machine will help you narrow the list almost immediately. The espresso machine prices vary from a few hundred dollars to thousands of dollars. The price differences sometimes reflect the quality of the build, the output capacity, and the amount of espresso the machine can produce in a day.

This might seem like a no-brainer but making an early decision on the total amount that you want to spend on a commercial espresso machine will help you narrow the list almost immediately. The espresso machine prices vary from a few hundred dollars to thousands of dollars. The price differences sometimes reflect the quality of the build, the output capacity, and the amount of espresso the machine can produce in a day. Quantity: Your commercial espresso machine should be able to meet your customers’ demands. Think about your busiest moments and the number of coffee cups you serve. Some machines will out rightly tell you the number of cups the machine can serve in an hour.

The size of the boiler is also a good indication of the amount of coffee the machine can churn out.

Your commercial espresso machine should be able to meet your customers’ demands. Think about your busiest moments and the number of coffee cups you serve. Some machines will out rightly tell you the number of cups the machine can serve in an hour. The size of the boiler is also a good indication of the amount of coffee the machine can churn out. Certifications: The food safety laws will vary from one state to another, but it is guaranteed that your espresso coffee maker will need to be certified. It is a good idea to check what certifications your state or municipality requires just to make sure your preferred machine meets those requirements.

The food safety laws will vary from one state to another, but it is guaranteed that your espresso coffee maker will need to be certified. It is a good idea to check what certifications your state or municipality requires just to make sure your preferred machine meets those requirements. Machine size: Consider your available countertop space. If you have more than enough countertop space, good for you, you do not need to worry so much about your machine size. However, if you are limited by space, consider getting a high-quality, compact machine maker.