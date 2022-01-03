The Best Commercial Meat Grinders for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Choosing the best commercial meat grinder for your store, restaurant, or butcher shop should really be about finding a tool that will make your life easier while delivering consistent high-quality grounded meat. The meat grinders tend to differ in terms of shape, size, output capacity, wattage, speed, and so much more.

The process of finding the best meat grinder for your business can be challenging as we have new brands entering the market every day. But don’t worry, we have however rounded up some of the best commercial meat grinders for you.

Best Commercial Meat Grinders

Happybuy Electric Meat Grinder

Top Pick: The Happybuy Electric Meat Grinder is made of food-grade stainless steel that is safe, healthy, and durable. It is powered by a powerful 1100 watts motor allowing you to grind up to 550 lbs. of meat per hour. It is certainly a good option for supermarkets, restaurants, butcher shops, and fast-food stores that need to grind meat for sausages, burgers, meatloaf, and so on.

VEVOR Electric Meat Grinder

Runner Up: The VEVOR meat grinder provides a convenient way to grind a lot of meat whenever you need it. The grinder uses a powerful 1100 watts motor that easily grinds up to 661 lbs. of meat per hour. This electric grinder is also equipped with a large-capacity meat tray, a removable grinding head that allows for easy cleaning, and an air-cooled electric fan that provides the best conditions for a steady operation.

STX Turboforce II Electric Meat Grinder

Best Value: Available in both white and black colors with chrome accents, the STX Turboforce II is certainly a “beauty and a beast.” With 2000 watts of peak power outputs and 3 speeds, this meat grinder will grind even the toughest cuts of meat. Four air cooling intakes allow this machine to say cool during periods of extensive use.

Zica Electric Stainless Steel Commercial Grade Meat Grinder

This grinder is constructed of stainless steel and comes with 1100 watts induction motor that allows you to grind up to 485 lbs. of meat per hour. You can also now hold a lot more meat with the large-capacity meat pan that measures 15.2 ×10 ×2.7 inches. The “Over Turn” switch allows the screw to rotate in a different direction dislodging any blocked meat. This machine is ETL certified.

LEM Stainless Steel Big Bite Electric Meat Grinder

This stainless-steel meat grinder by LEM is available in a variety of horsepower to fit your daily needs, ranging from 0.35 to 1.5. It features a storage drawer and a rifled head that allows for an easier second grind and stuffing without the stomper. This machine comes with a five-year warranty and is also ETL certified.

PRO-CUT KG-22-W Meat Grinde

This meat grinder is designed to fit the daily needs of butchers and other small businesses. The grinder measures 31 x 11.5 inches and easily fits into small spaces. It uses a 100 percent polished food-grade stainless steel construction that is durable and also easy to clean. The KG-22-W is perfect for meat grinding, but you can as well buy additional grinding plates to grind additional items including jellies, marmalades, beans, salsas, and more.

Moongiantgo Commercial Meat Grinder

This commercial meat grinder can process up to 400 lbs. of meat per hour. It is fully constructed of stainless-steel material that makes it durable and easy to clean. A large tray that measures 12.6×7.9 inches allows you to hold more meat at a time.

What to Look for When Buying a Commercial Meat Grinder

Even though all commercial meat grinders perform the same task, they still tend to differ on a variety of things including functionality, size, and speed. Here are the top five characteristics that come in handy when choosing a commercial meat grinder.

Durability: Find a commercial meat grinder that will withstand the amount of usage that you plan to put it through while providing you with consistent high-quality grounded meat for a long time. Consider the materials used on the grinder. Some of the long-lasting materials include stainless steel and aluminum. Premium quality and food-grade aluminum can withstand various usage plans, it is also safe and sturdy. Stainless steel is mostly used on the plates and blades as it is resistant to rust and can remain sharp for longer periods.

Find a commercial meat grinder that will withstand the amount of usage that you plan to put it through while providing you with consistent high-quality grounded meat for a long time. Consider the materials used on the grinder. Some of the long-lasting materials include stainless steel and aluminum. Premium quality and food-grade aluminum can withstand various usage plans, it is also safe and sturdy. Stainless steel is mostly used on the plates and blades as it is resistant to rust and can remain sharp for longer periods. Available Space: Think about your restaurant kitchen or butcher shop space. For small spaces, go for the compact small countertop meat grinders but do not compromise on the output. A freestanding commercial meat grinder is more ideal for larger spaces.

Think about your restaurant kitchen or butcher shop space. For small spaces, go for the compact small countertop meat grinders but do not compromise on the output. A freestanding commercial meat grinder is more ideal for larger spaces. Ease of Use: There are two main types of grinders – manual and electric. The manual grinders tend to be cheaper and much smaller in size, which makes them ideal for home use. However, an electric grinder is more suitable for your business as it will help you keep up with your customer’s demands.

There are two main types of grinders – manual and electric. The manual grinders tend to be cheaper and much smaller in size, which makes them ideal for home use. However, an electric grinder is more suitable for your business as it will help you keep up with your customer’s demands. Accessories: Some manufacturers will provide some additional accessories to your purchase including a food pusher, pasta making attachments, extra cutting blades, sausage making attachments, additional cutting plates, and so on. Choose a commercial meat grinder that includes extra accessories that will suit your needs.

Some manufacturers will provide some additional accessories to your purchase including a food pusher, pasta making attachments, extra cutting blades, sausage making attachments, additional cutting plates, and so on. Choose a commercial meat grinder that includes extra accessories that will suit your needs. Cleaning: Think about the cleaning process. Proper hygiene is seriously important when working with food. Leaving traces of raw meat on the grinder can lead to bacteria or mold buildup which can be transferred to the meat putting your customers at serious risk of sickness. An ideal grinder should allow for easy cleaning and replacement of important accessories such as the plates and cutting blades.