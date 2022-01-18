We’re all familiar with traditional credit cards – the consumer credit cards we have for everyday purchases.

When you talk about small business credit cards, things get more specific. Features vary across credit card companies.

You have to choose which feature or features are best for your business.

For example, is air travel a big part of your operations? Then you’d want a card that gave back points towards air travel.

Do you make the majority of your purchases on Amazon? You’d be hard-pressed to beat the terms of the Amazon Business Prime credit card, which gives you a whopping 5% back on Amazon purchases.

We’ve waded through the myriad of choices to offer you a snapshot of business card features and rates, to help you choose.

First, a few definitions.

Types of Credit Cards for Small Businesses

What are business credit cards and what do all the names mean? Here are some of the more popular names and what they mean.

Balance Transfer Credit Cards – The balance transfer credit card doesn’t charge a balance transfer fee for balance transfers (from another card) and often offers 0% interest for at least the first 6 months. You can play the balance transfer cards switch game, but we don’t advise it. It can negatively impact your credit scores.

Cash Back Credit Cards – On average you can get from 1 to 2% cash back, which you can apply against your bill. You only earn the cash back statement credits on money you have paid. You can’t use the cash back money as your monthly payment. Cash back can also be offered as a lump sum once you’ve spent, and paid off, a set amount of money.

Rewards cards- Rewards cards offer points. Points are typically worth one cent towards cash. Or points may accumulate as “credits” you can use against your balance or as a discount towards a purchase (especially airfare).

Store Credit Card – Store cards are for a specific store, such as an office supply store. Or for contractors, a building materials store. Store credit cards are set up to be used as a revolving line of credit.

Secured credit card – If you have bad credit, or a bad credit history, you may look at a secured card, which requires a security deposit.

Unsecured credit card – If you have excellent credit with a solid personal credit history, you can qualify for an unsecured card from a credit card issuer. You’ll typically start with a low spending limit which will rise as you make timely payments, and especially if you pay off the credit card balance.

How to Choose Between the Different Types of Credit Cards: Make the Right Business Decision

We are bombarded by advertising from the credit card industry, but that’s a good thing. A small business owner can save money with the right card due to the steep competition. But you are probably asking why should I get a business credit card and how do I go about it?

How to pick the right one? Here are some tips:

Look for 0% introductory APRs – But be aware that if you are late with a payment, or overspend your credit limit, the regular APR will then apply.

Cash Back or Rewards Program – The majority of cards offer these. If you expect to spend $7,000 t0 $10,000 or more in the first six months, you can find a rewards card that offers a lump sum cash bonus or thousands of rewards points. If you’re not going to spend that much, look for a 1.5 or 2% cash back on all purchases.

Annual fee – If there are annual fees, weigh that amount against other benefits.

Low interest credit cards – Many offer the introductory 0% but jump to about 20%. Know what the actual APR will be and what interest rates will be assessed.

Link to Accounting Programs – Does the credit card company offer a link that easily transfer information to your accounting program?

Your credit report – College students may have a tough row to hoe, if they’re carrying credit card debt on a student credit card. Can you use a business credit card to pay off student credit cards debt? You’d be better off negotiating a pay off figure and obtaining a personal loan to wipe out the card debt. It’s a good way to build credit.

Types of Capital One Credit Cards

Spark 2% Cash Plus

Welcome Incentives: $1,000 sign on bonus makes this a favorite for balance transfer. 2% cash back.

Fees: $150 annual.

Credit Limit: Don’t transfer more than you can pay off in a month.

Credit Needed: Excellent.

Spark 1.5% Cash Select with No Annual Fee

Welcome Incentives: 0% APR for 12 months, or a $500 sign up bonus.

Fees: 0

Regular APR: 15,99 to 23.99

Limits: higher credit limits with good credit, low credit limits with poor credit or limited credit history. This is standard with cards.

Credit Needed: Good

Spark 1% Classic

Welcome Incentives: None. 1% cash back. Good way to start to establish credit.

Fees: 0

Regular APR: 15.24 to 26.99.

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: Poor or limited history.

Club Business Credit Card

Welcome Incentives: 1.5 to 5 points for each dollar spent, rewards at 10,000 points, bonus at 20,000 points

Fees: 0

Regular APR: 15.24 to 26.99

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: Good

Spark 1.5x Miles Select

Welcome Incentives: 1.5 miles equals $1 cash back.

Fees: 0

Regular APR: 13.99 to 23.99

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: Good

Types of Chase Credit Cards

Generous cash back bonuses through the Chase ultimate rewards program make these favorite rewards credit cards.

Ink Business Unlimited® credit card

Welcome Incentives: 1.5% cash back and $750 cash back after you spend (and pay off) $7,500 in 3 months. Can be used as statement credit.

Fees: 0

Regular APR: 13.24 to 19.24

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: Good

Ink Business Cash® credit card

Welcome Incentives: $750 cash back after spending and paying off $7,500 in 3 months. 0% APR for 12 months. 5% cash back on $25,000 combined purchases (office supply, internet, cable, phone) in first year.

Fees: 0

Regular APR: 13.24 to 19.24

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: Good.

Ink Business Preferred® credit card

Welcome Incentives: 100,00 bonus points after you spend and pay off $15,000 in first 3 months.

Fees: $95

Regular APR: 15.99 to 20.99.

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: Good.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance

Welcome Incentives: 40,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in first 3 months, plus 4 upgraded boarding passes.

Fees: $149

Regular APR: 15.99 to 22.99

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: Excellent.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier

Welcome Incentives: 40,000 bonus points after $1,000 in first 3 months, plus 25% cash back on inflight purchases.

Fees: $99, will be applied to first billing statement.

Regular APR: 16.49 to 23.49.

Limits: Standard.

Credit Needed: Good.

United Business Card

Welcome Incentives: 75,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 in first 3 months. Earn double miles when flying United and also on commuting expenses (such as local transit costs).

Fees: 0 the first year, then $99.

Regular APR: 16.49 to 23.49.

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: Good

World of Hyatt Business Credit Card

Welcome Incentives: 60,000 bonus points (30,000 by spending and paying $3,000 in first 3 months, and 30,000 by spending another $3,000 in the next 3 months). Luxury travel credit cards.

Fees: $95

Regular APR: 15.99 to 22.99

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: Excellent.

American Express Credit Card Types

Business Credit Cards from American Express

0% APR for 12 months makes these among the best balance transfer card choices.

Business Gold Card

Welcome Incentives: 80,000 rewards points after you spend and pay $10,000 in first 3 months. 0% APR for first 12 months.

Fees: $295

Regular APR: 14.24 to 22.24

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: good.

Business Platinum Card®

Welcome Incentives: 150,000 points after spending and paying $15,000 in first 3 months. 0% APR for first 12 months. One of the favorite business credit cards. Access to airport VIP lounges.

Fees: $595

Regular APR: 14.24 to 22.24

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: Good.

Blue Business CashTM Card and Blue Business® Plus Credit Card

Welcome Incentives: $500 credit after spending and paying $5,000 in first 6 months. 15,000 rewards points after $3,000 in eligible purchases in first 3 months. 0% APR for 12 months.

Fees: 0

Regular APR: 13.24 to 19.24

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: good.

Plum Card®

Welcome Incentives: $500 credit after you spend and pay $15,000 in 3 months, 1/5% cash back. 1.5% early pay discount.

Fees: $250

Regular APR: 14.24 to 22.24

Limits:Standard

Credit Needed: Good.

Business Green Rewards Card

Welcome Incentives: 25,000 points after spend and pay $3,000 in first 3 months. Double points on travel dollars.

Fees: 0 the first year, then $95.

Regular APR: 14.24 to 22.24

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: Good

Amazon Business Prime Cards

Welcome Incentives: Bonus categories include Amazon purchases and more. You’ll get 5% back on Amazon purchases and 2% back on restaurant purchases. $125 Amazon gift card with sign up. Great among general rewards credit cards.

Fees: 0

Regular APR: 14.24 to 22.24

Limits: Standard.

Credit Needed: Good.

Delta American Express SkyMiles® Business Cards

Welcome Incentives: 50,000 bonus miles and $50 credit after spending and paying $2,000 in 3 months. Double points back on Delta miles.

Fees: 0 for a year, then $99

Regular APR: 15.74 to 24.74

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: Good.

Hilton Honors Business Card

Welcome Incentives: 130,000 bonus points if you spend and pay off $5,000 in first 6 months. 7% cash back on Hilton purchases, 5% cash back on restaurant, gas and supermarket purchases. Top of the line in travel rewards credit cards with bonuses for travel related purchases.

Fees: 0

Regular APR: 15.74 to 24.74

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: Good.

Marriott Bonvoy Business Card

Welcome Incentives: 3 free nights at a Marriott after you spend and pay off $3,000 in 3 months.

Fees: $95

Regular APR: 15.99 to 22.99

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: Excellent.

Lowe’s Business Rewards Card

Welcome Incentives: 5% off purchases, discounts on deliveries, 0% APR for 6 months. Generous credit line.

Fees: 0

Regular APR: 15.74 to 24.74

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: Good

Bank of America Credit Card Types

Small Business Credit Cards from Bank of America

Simple formulas to earn rewards.

Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Welcome Incentives: $300 bonus to sign up, 3% cash back on first $50,000 spent and paid off.

Fees: 0

Regular APR: 12.24 to 22.24

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: Excellent.

Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card

Welcome Incentives: 1.5% cash back.

Fees: 0

Regular APR: 12.24 to 22.24

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: Excellent

Business Advantage Travel Rewards credit card

Welcome Incentives: 25,000 points for sign up. 1.5 points earned for each dollar.

Fees: 0

Regular APR: 13.99 to 23.99

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: Good

Alaska Airlines VISA Business credit card

Welcome Incentives: 60,000 miles credit on sign up.

Fees: $50 for company, $25 for each card.

Regular APR: 15.99 to 23.99

Limits: Standard.

Credit Needed: Excellent

Platinum Plus® Mastercard® Business card

Welcome Incentives: $300 credit after you spend and pay off $3,000 in first 3 months. 0% APR for first 7 months.

Fees: 0

Regular APR: 10.24 to 21.24

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: Good

Discover Credit Card Types

Business Credit Card | Discover

DISCOVER IT® Business Credit Card

Welcome Incentives: 5% cash back on purchases at Amazon and gas stations.

Fees: 0

Regular APR: 11.99 to 22.99

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: Good

Wells Fargo Credit Card Types

Small Business – Product List – Wells Fargo Business Credit Cards

Low APRs make this a favorite from credit card issuers.

Wells Fargo Business Platinum Card

Welcome Incentives: $300 credit or 30,000 points after spending and paying off $3,000 in first 3 months. 0% APR for 9 months.

Fees: 0

Regular APR: 7.99 to 17.99

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: Good

Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Cards

Welcome Incentives: Favorite secured credit cards include this Wells Fargo offering. A $500 cash deposit will get you a $25,000 line of credit. Wells Fargo has additional offerings for secured cards.

Fees: 0

Regular APR: 11.9 on purchases, 20.74 on cash advances.

Credit Needed: Excellent

Wells Fargo Business Elite Signature Card

Welcome Incentives: $1,000 credit or 100,000 bonus points when you spend and pay off $25,000 in first 3 months.

Fees: 0 first year, then $125.

Regular APR: Prime plus 3.99%

Limits: Standard

Credit Needed: Excellent