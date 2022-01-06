How to Get Paid to Walk

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Looking to get paid to walk? There are a variety of apps that make you money. Be aware these don’t supply enough extra cash so you can leave your day job. But you can walk your way to a few dollars, donations to charity, or even some shopping discounts.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Can You Really Get Paid to Walk?

You can turn a walking habit into money. There are different app rewards and payout options to choose from. Like physical and digital products, gift cards, charity donations, and even Paypal payments. You don’t even need to go to the gym. You can start from where you want, such as a local coffee shop.

Why do Apps Pay You to Walk?

Earning money by exercising is a win/win situation. Lower your blood pressure, lose weight, and earn points. Get paid to walk on your own schedule.

These are more than fitness apps. They allow you to do charity work without collecting money from family and friends. And even bring in a little more money while you walk dogs.

Get Paid to Walk with These Apps

Here’s a list of fitness tracker apps and others. Some pay you to walk and then balance rewards points with donations or merchandise.

1. Walgreens

This is a great app for working toward health goals. Remember Walgreens has replaced Walgreens balance rewards. Now you can get cash.

Join a four-week challenge. Track your progress and earn rewards either automatically or manually.

Available on: iOS, Windows phone and Google Play

2. Charity Miles

This app uses the pedometer on your phone. Create an old school pledge page. Or choose a charity. Download it and log everything from biking and dancing to walking and running.

Available on: The Charity Miles app is available for iOS and Android

3. Sweatcoin App

Earn cash from your everyday steps to spend on services, products, and charities. This is the health that connects brands with health-conscious individuals. The coin you make can be converted into everything from shoes to phones. If you get 20,000 Sweatcoins it will come out to $1,000 from PayPal.

Available on: iOS and Android.

4. Million Steps

The app counts 1,000 steps a day before it stops. Watch ads to increase your count. One million steps pay out $10 in prize money or gift cards.

Available on: iOS

5. Runtopia

Earn sports coins with this GPS-based running app. Spend the coins that you make on services, prizes, and gear in the app shop.

Available on: iOS and Android

6. Higi

Sign up for this free app. Check-in at different health tracking stations. This app is different than other fitness-oriented companies. Higi helps people measure, act on and track their health. It’s built for informational and educational purposes.

Available on: both iOS and Android

7. ROVER

This app offers pet sitting and dog walking. Get paid through PayPal and sign up for free. The app takes a 20% cut. But you get property damage and third-party injury coverage. A 30-minute walk goes for $20.

Available on: iOS and Android.

8. Achievement

This app pays you for every 10,000 points that you earn. There is not a lot of extra money here. Only $10 per. You can donate the points you earn to listed charities. Earn more points by taking surveys. Note, this app has been renamed Evidation. Get it at the App Store or from the Google shop.

Connect to other fitness app options on your Apple Watch. This app tracks exercises like walking, biking, and swimming.

Available on: iOS

9. Shopkick

Balance reward points with either gift cards or PayPal cash. Simply walk into stores and then scan items or watch videos. Walking between items and scanning them earns 10 kicks for each one. Two hundred and fifty kicks pays cash rewards of $1. This is one of the great walking apps for grocery stores. You just need to complete simple tasks.

Available on: iOS and Android

10. StepBet

There’s a cash prize with this health app. You bet on your own “step” goals. Then you split the pot with other winners. Set weekly prize goals. Miss them and you’ll be losing money, unlike other health apps you can be disqualified.

Most of the bets are $40.

Available on: iOS and Android

There are others to choose from too. The PK Rewards App pays you to work out. Get digital currency you can redeem.

Other Apps and Jobs That Allow You to Earn Money Walking

There are some other jobs/apps that pay you while you’re walking. Like DoorDash. And some other ways to make cash and get fit. Like the following:

Dog Walking

Dog owners can be busy people. Make up your own hours walking their canines for them. The average salary is $16.35 an hour. One note here. Get some professional financial advice to set this business up properly. Leashes and such can be a business expense. Walking dogs is worth a few bucks as a side hustle.

Delivery Services

Filling out a customer’s shopping list doesn’t always mean downloading a great app. Working with a popular food delivery service is another option.

Amazon Fresh : There are lots of opportunities. The food products are delivered in two hours. This is one of the best services for grocery delivery.

: There are lots of opportunities. The food products are delivered in two hours. This is one of the best services for grocery delivery. Sun Basket : Organic eggs and produce and hormone-free meat are on the list. Sun Basket delivers nationwide with a few exceptions.

: Organic eggs and produce and hormone-free meat are on the list. Sun Basket delivers nationwide with a few exceptions. DoorDash: Become a driver/walker in over 7000 cities. Work when you want. The app is completely free.

Here are a few more ways to get paid when you walk.

Distribute Flyers

You can help local businesses by distributing flyers door to door.

Become a Tour Guide

If you enjoy your city and like talking about it, this could be a good side hustle.

Become a Companion or Caregiver

Caregiving includes a lot of different things that can keep you moving including walking.

Be A Hunting Guide

You’ll need to have access to enough land for this. But there’s lots of walking involved.

Are fitness trackers necessary to make money walking?

Many phone apps like Apple health track your steps for you. Verifying how many points you have to earn virtual coins and redeem rewards is easiest with fitness trackers. Other jobs, like a tour guide, pay hourly and can have direct deposit. No trackers are needed.

Which app pays the most for walking?

The Achievement app takes the top spot for several reasons. It works with Samsung Health and others. Get rewards for swimming and running too.