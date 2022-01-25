 SBA Announces $3 Million in Grants for Small Business Cyber Security

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced $3 million in new funding for state governments to assist emerging small businesses develop their cyber security infrastructure.

Grants for Cybersecurity for Small Business

The funding is part of the Cybersecurity for Small Business Pilot Program, offering through the Office of Entrepreneurial Development.

State governments are able to compete for grants that will help small business owners and start-ups maintain robust cybersecurity measures.

Protecting Small Businesses Against Cyber Crime

With more reliance on technology and the digitalization of business operations, cybercrime is increasing at an alarming speed. Subsequently, it is more important than ever that small businesses are protected against the threat of hacks and other cybercrime that could potentially devastate them.

The new funding will help create a safer cyber environment for small businesses by giving them the right training and tools to help make them less prone to potentially crippling cyberattacks.

Talking about the growing cybercrime threat and the aim of the cybersecurity funding, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said:

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses have adopted technology at high rates to survive, operate, and grow their businesses. As a result, cybersecurity has become increasingly important as now, more than ever before, small business owners face cyber risks and challenges that could disrupt their operations and competitive advantages.

“As we seek to build a stronger and more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem, we must innovate and provide resources to meet the evolving needs of the growing number of small businesses. With this new funding opportunity, the SBA intends on leveraging the strengths across our state governments, territories, and tribal governments to provide services to help small businesses get cyber ready and, in the process, fortify our nation’s supply chains,” the SBA Administrator continued.

Eligible applicants consist of state governments with aspirations to provide cybersecurity training, counseling, remediation and other services related to limiting the cybercrime threat to small businesses.

Grantees will be awarded up to $1 million to assist small businesses.