12 Graphic Design Apps

Every business wants to stand out in the crowd. And that’s why they invest in branding to gain differentiation. But branding comes at a price not many small businesses can afford. Luckily, there are several design apps that can help small businesses create a unique look and feel without costing too much.

How to Choose the Best Graphic Design Software or App for Your Business

Demand for graphical assets such as logos, infographics, and banners has led to the availability of various design software tools. And these tools highlight the benefits of graphic design for businesses. Whether you are going to use them just for your company or start a business and sell your work on Merch by Amazon, you have options. While it’s great to have different options to choose from, it may also cause a bit of confusion. Here are some simple tips to choose the right app for your business.

Figure out the task first: A clear understanding of what you need the software for will help you narrow your search and identify the best option.

Determine your budget: Most graphic design tools offer a basic package for $30 a month. The more advanced versions are priced higher. The budget you're willing to allocate for design will determine the option that works best for you.

Consider the skill level: Is the user well experienced in graphic design or will it be a start from scratch? The skill level is crucial to figure out how intuitive the software must be to provide desired results.

Credibility of vendor: Many software developers provide a host of user-friendly features to help businesses. Choosing a credible vendor can help you save time and money.

Ensure logistical ease of use: Some tools are not supported on all devices. Some are available only on Mac. Before choosing the tool, it's a good idea to ensure compatibility with your device.

Best Free Graphic Design Software and Mobile Apps

Before you buy a design tool for your business, you may want to check out some free versions that can help you make the best decision.

Let’s take a look at some of the best free graphic design software and mobile apps.

1. GIMP – GNU Image Manipulaiton Program

When it comes to customization, few software tools come close to GIMP. In addition to providing a free photo editor, GIMP offers a range of high-quality functions such as customizable brushes and automatic image enhancement tools.

With GIMP, you’ll be able to access the same features without paying anything.

Available on: Windows, macOS, Linux

2. Pixlr X

Pixlr X is a free online editor tool with several advanced features. The best part is its simple interface, which makes it easy to use. Going a step ahead of other image editing tools, Pixlr X offers a number of cutting tools such as lasso, shape, drag, and magic.

Available on: Windows, iOS, Android, Browser

3. Krita

Krita is an open-source tool that has been around for a while. It’s quite popular among illustrators and concept artists thanks to the various features it has on offer. More than editing, Krita is popular as a drawing tool.

Available on: Windows, macOS, Linux

4. Vectr

Vectr is ideal when it comes to working collaboratively. That’s because it comes with synchronization and live collaboration options. This makes it easy for a team to connect and collaborate on the tool.

Available on: Windows, Linux, Chrome OS

5. Gravit Designer

Gravit Designer is a great option for vector graphics. Created by people behind Corel Draw, Gravit Designer is a free vector software with a clean interface and it can support most design tasks.

Available on: Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS

Best Paid Apps for Graphic Designers

There are several paid apps that are popular with designers. Graphic design software tools provide several advanced features that free tools don’t offer today. Let’s take a look at some of the best graphic design software options.

6. Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Photoshop is undoubtedly the best graphic design software and photo editor in the world. Designers and illustrators all over the world use this software for a host of tasks including 3D modeling, typography, and drawing. Designed to be intuitive, the user-friendly interface lets designers create their own layout panels. What’s more, it’s well suited for both mobile and web design.

Adobe has recently introduced AI tools that let users remove backgrounds in seconds. Adobe Creative Cloud regularly updates the software to update design tools.

Available on: Mac, Windows, iOS, Android

Pricing: Purchased on its own as a subscription, Adobe Photoshop costs $22.99 a month. The Creative Cloud Photography plan costs $9.99 a month. Adobe also provides a 7-day free trial option.

7. Adobe Illustrator

When it comes to vector drawing and editing, Adobe Illustrator is the industry standard. From logos to artwork, Adobe Illustrator offers several features to help designers to accomplish a host of tasks. Since it’s part of Adobe Creative Cloud, you have to pay for a subscription. The software updates are free, though.

Available on: Windows, macOS

Pricing: Adobe Illustrator’s basic individual plan costs $19.99 a month. The business plan costs $29.99 a month.

8. Affinity Designer

Affinity Designer is an affordable alternative to Illustrator. As far as features are concerned, Affinity Designer has all the cool functionalities of Illustrator. In addition, it offers some of its own features such as one million percent zoom.

Available on: Windows, macOS

Pricing: Plans start at $24.21, a one-time fee. This one-time fee is for iPad, for Mac and Windows, it costs $60.54.

9. Canva

Canva is a feature-rich editing tool. Ideal for making image adjustments such as resizing, cropping, and adding effects, Canva also provides features to do more. This includes a font combination picker, photo collage maker, and a color palette tool.

Available on: Browser, iOS, Android

Pricing: Canva comes with a free trial and free version. The paid plan starts from $12.99 a month.

10. Autodesk Maya

Autodesk Maya is considered one of the best software tools for 3D work. It offers a number of features and tools such as remodeling, rendering, and animation to cover the entire 3D workflow. An advanced tool, it’s not for beginners who will require a steep learning curve before start using this.

Available on: Windows, macOS

Pricing: It costs $215 a month.

11. Genially

Genially makes data visualization easy. A powerful graphic design tool to create presentations, infographics, and quizzes, Genially is especially useful for busy users on the go.

Available on: Browser

Pricing: Plan starts at $9.90 a month.

12. Photoscape

If you’re looking for a good photo editing tool, Photoscape is probably one of the best options. With a range of filters and effects, you can use this free image editing software to improve images. You can also use it to create slideshows, work on animated GIFs and convert RAW images.

With its self-explanatory features and options, Photoscape is one of the best editing tools for beginners.

Available on: Mac, Windows

Which paid app is best for graphic design?

Adobe Photoshop with its full range of features and customization options is by far the best-paid app for graphic design. It has been the industry standard for many years and continues to update the tool to provide the latest features to users.

Which free app is best for graphic design?

Pixlr X is the best free tool for graphic design. The best thing about this app is its user-friendly features. This is especially useful for beginners who are looking for the right graphic design software to edit images.