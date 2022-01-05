Many businesses already use Pinterest to indirectly promote their products and services. But Pinterest isn’t just a social media platform. There are also opportunities for making money directly on the site. For those interested in increasing their online revenue, here’s a guide that teaches how to make money on Pinterest.

Can you Make Money on Pinterest?

There are plenty of opportunities to make money on Pinterest. Does Pinterest pay pinners like YouTube pays some of its video creators? No, but if you use the site intentionally, you can still use it to improve your business or personal finance.

Pinterest works by allowing users to create pins, which are usually images or videos with links to outside sites. So if you can leverage those links, you can learn how to make money on Pinterest.

8 Ways to Make Money with a Pinterest Account

A successful Pinterest strategy just requires some planning. First, sign up for a Pinterest business account. Then consider how you’ll direct other pinners to your site or another destination where you can earn an income. Here are some options to consider.

1. Become a Pinterest Virtual Assistant

Pinterest virtual assistants run accounts for other users. You can create pins, promote them, and schedule content for brands. If you want to earn money as a Pinterest VA, create your own account to show your abilities. Then market your services on your website or contact your favorite brands to offer your services.

2. Include Affiliate Links in Pins

Pinterest affiliate marketing involves creating pins that include a direct affiliate link to relevant products or services. When another user clicks the link from your pin, they’ll be directed to a site where they can purchase. If they do, you earn commission from each sale. Sign up as an affiliate with your favorite brands and sprinkle in affiliate links with other content that’s valuable to your audience.

3. Partner with Brands

You can also partner directly with brands to promote their products or services for shoppable idea pins. This strategy generally requires that you already have a lot of followers and traffic on your pins. To monetize Pinterest in this way, create rates you’ll charge brands for single pins and other content.

4. Offer Pinterest Consulting Services

If you have experience creating your own successful Pinterest strategy, consider offering Pinterest consulting services to other brands. First, you need to demonstrate your ability to promote your own website using the visual search engine. Then market to other Pinterest users looking to make money with their Pinterest strategies.

5. Drive Traffic to Your ECommerce Site

If you sell physical products, Pinterest can be a perfect way to bring in more sales. Create pins that include photos and links to your products. Then your pins can raise brand awareness and bring more interested buyers to your site.

6. Drive Traffic to Your Blog

Similarly, bloggers can use Pinterest to drive traffic. This increases blogging income if you use sponsored posts or affiliate links to monetize your site. The more visitors you bring through Pinterest, the higher your chances of running a profitable and successful blog.

7. Sell Pinterest Templates

Lots of Pinterest users rely on the site to bring traffic to their online content or products. And certain types of images and design elements are more likely to perform well on the site. For example, many eye catching pins include an image with text over it. Your templates may include the basic format of these images. So your customers can simply insert their own images and headlines.

8. Teach Pinterest Marketing

If you’re a Pinterest pro, teach your strategies to other online business owners in exchange for a fee. Launch your own site and create an online course with various modules. You might even include it with content about other social media platforms or marketing strategies.

How to Make More Money from Your Pinterest Business Account

Once you have determined how to make money on Pinterest with your own unique strategy, the work isn’t done. You need to create consistent content and market your pins regularly. These tips may help you reach more users and thus, earn more money.

Find Your Niche

A focused Pinterest account is more likely to attract a dedicated following. For example, you may focus on DIY content, fashion, or home decor. Do some keyword research to find the most relevant terms to include.

Fill in Your Pinterest Profile

When you sign up for a Pinterest business account, you can create a name, description, and links. These should include relevant keywords and help you draw in relevant followers. For example, a newbie blogger might describe their blogging journey in the description to attract like-minded bloggers.

Improve Pinterest SEO

Pinterest users often find content through Google or the Pinterest search bar. So include relevant keywords in your profile and each pin description. Browse popular content in your niche for ideas.

Research Your Target Audience

Your target audience can impact how you market to users on the site. For example, you may tailor content to professional bloggers, stay-at-home moms, or new homeowners. Look at your own blog niche or the demographics of your current customers to narrow this down.

Increase Your Pinterest Followers

Utilizing Pinterest isn’t the same as other social platforms where you only rely on followers for traffic. But the more followers you have, the more people are likely to come across your content. Increase followers by interacting with other users and linking people to your profile.

Join Group Boards

Pinterest also offers group boards where multiple Pinterest accounts can upload content. Many of these have lots of followers due to the consistency of content. Join some in your niche to increase your reach.

Sign Up for an Affiliate Program

If you want to make money on Pinterest using affiliate marketing, you’ll need your own unique affiliate link. Sites like Amazon, RewardStyle, and ShareASale all welcome online influencers to share their own referral link on pins.

Research Pinterest Analytics

Once you have your own Pinterest account set up, monitor stats to see what works best. If a certain type of pin performs consistently better than others, focus on that style of content going forward.

Launch Your Own Website

Your own website can help you earn money through physical or digital products. Or you can monetize through ads or an affiliate relationship there. And Pinterest is a free tool that can drive traffic.

Promote Pins on Other Social Media Sites

If you already have a lot of followers on other social platforms, leverage them on Pinterest too. Link to your account or individual pins or boards regularly to increase followers and engagement.

How many followers do you need to make money on Pinterest?

You don’t need a million followers to make money on Pinterest. In fact, anyone who includes affiliate links in their pins or offers products on their own website can make money online using the strategies mentioned earlier. However, how much money you make can be impacted by your followers and engagement. Those with at least a few thousand followers are most likely to bring in affiliate income or have the social capital to partner with brands.