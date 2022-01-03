SoundCloud the audio-based social networking service offers users the opportunity to users to upload, stream, promote, and share music and podcasts. Over the years the platform has helped independent artists and creators to make money from their original music. Through the SoundCloud Creator program, audio content creators can promote their audio releases, engage with fans and earn money. From music to podcasts SoundCloud is a great resource for creators, here is how to make money on SoundCloud if you are creating content.

Can You Make Money on SoundCloud?

SoundCloud is considered the world’s largest music and audio streaming platform with an estimated 150 million tracks and growing. The app offers a bouquet of products for all listeners and independent artists and has even helped to launch the careers of some well-known artists. There are several ways where you can make money on SoundCloud. Content creators in SoundCloud monetized countries can expect payouts ranging from $0.0025 to $0.004 per stream and for every 1000 audio plays, indie artists can receive between $2.50–$4. When it comes to getting multiple revenues streams you can make good money when users hear ads while playing your music; monetization from your original works is only available in certain territories.

While there is a free version of the app is available on iOS and Android devices, there are also paid tiers for creators that include SoundCloud Pro Unlimited and SoundCloud Repost.

How Does SoundCloud Work?

You can start with SoundCloud’s Partner which is free and easy to join the community, share your first tracks, receive feedback and get basic stats. For you to make some real money you will need to subscribe to either SoundCloud Pro Unlimited or SoundCloud Repost. The SoundCloud Pro tier comes with a monthly subscription of $ 4.99 allowing you to save an unlimited number of tracks, access to all SoundCloud’s advanced insights; promote your music across SoundCloud with the DIY tool Promote on SoundCloud; the ability to replace tracks without losing your stats and more.

With the SoundCloud Repost tier for a $30 yearly subscription, you have the option to distribute unlimited music to Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, and Instagram while keeping 80% of your revenue. This also comes with SoundCloud’s exclusive features like track background art, featured profiles, and banner click-throughs; and more.

Monetizing Your Account with the SoundCloud Premier Program

For you to qualify for content monetization with SoundCloud you must be a pro account SoundCloud member, be at least 18 years of age, be an independent creator meaning must own all the rights to your music (including 100% of publishing, master, and distribution), and must be producing original content. In addition, the SoundCloud premier program requires qualifications such as you must have zero copyright strikes at the time you enroll and must have at least 500 eligible streams in the past month.

How to Enable Monetization on Your SoundCloud Track

Once you’ve made sure that you are deemed eligible and have signed your SoundCloud Premier agreement, you can start SoundCloud monetization for one track or multiple tracks.

1. Go to your tracks page and select the desired track(s).

2. Choose the monetization tab for the track and enable monetization.

3. You will also need to select your username for each territory you want monetization for. You can also enter your description details on the Metadata tab

4. Finish by saving your changes.

6 Ways to Make Money With Your SoundCloud Account

Besides monetization with SoundCloud, there are several ways where you increase your chances of making money through your pro unlimited account.

1. Upgrade to Pro Unlimited

With SoundCloud’s Pro Unlimited subscription is a direct monetization program where you get access to some powerful tools and features such as unlimited upload time, advanced audience insights, full control over your content- all increasing your chances of selling your original tracks.

2. Add a buy link and title to your playlist

By adding a ‘Buy link’ to your tracks and playlists you let people purchase them on other platforms such as iTunes and Bandcamp.

3. Use ads on SoundCloud

In a bid to help artists get paid SoundCloud with audio ads lets artists get paid every time listeners see or hear an ad. Also, if an embedded track has an audio ad at the beginning, the owner of the track becomes part of SoundCloud’s revenue scheme.

4. Use Sellfy to sell your tracks

You can also sign on Sellfy the e-commerce platform to sell your songs, albums, samples. With it you open up additional opportunities to sell your tracks thanks to Sellfy’s intuitive interface and built-in marketing tools.

5. Promote on SoundCloud

You can customize your promotion using Promote on SoundCloud to target specific audiences based on locations, genres, age, or other parameters. The self-serve promotion tool will help to expose your music to new fans and drive up your plays at a budget that works for you.

6. Tap into fan-powered royalties

Fan-powered royalties essentially mean that the more fans listen to your music, on SoundCloud the more you get paid. Under fan-powered royalties, creators are paid based on their fans’ actual listening habits. The more of their time dedicated fans listen to your music, the more you get paid.

How to Increase Your SoundCloud Revenue

Now that you know how to make money on SoundCloud, to increase your chances of selling your tracks and make more money you might consider doing the following:

Engage and connect directly with audiences: You can build up a good rapport and engage directly with your audiences in your comments section to let them know of your upcoming projects and feedback on your work.

Expand channels to promote and boost sales: launch your own digital marketing cultivate a booming fanbase by engaging with fans through other social media platforms and post your URL to drive traffic to your work through social networks such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and others.

Offer discounts: Discounts can be a great way to lure fans to purchase your tracks. You can also offer special deals to please your existing supporters and increase their loyalty.

Stand out from the competition: beef up your SoundCloud profile in your bio box, add a memorable photo for your avatar, and optimize your track description to attract visits and purchases.

Consistently produce new content: How much money you make will depend on the volume of work you churn out. Fans are always looking for new content make sure you continue to supply them lest they stray to other independent musicians.

Getting Paid

Content creators will receive payments through their PayPal account that is linked to their SoundCloud account. Their balance is updated at the end of each month and payments are auto-deposited once their earnings reach or exceed $5.