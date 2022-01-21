In the News: More Grants for Small Business Impacted by COVID

Whether large or small, COVID has had a detrimental impact on businesses around the world. But for many small businesses that are still trying to dig themselves out, grants have been an invaluable source. And this has resulted in public and private entities offering grants to address specific issues small businesses are dealing with.

One thing to note about these grants is they are not big. However, because they are strategically given to specific small business owners they might have a big impact. The following grants are offering anywhere between $1,000 to $5,000 to support different industries and business owners.

They include, the Maui County Small Business Grant Program, EnrichHER Small Business Grant Contest, Santa Clara County Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program, California Paid Family Leave Program Grants, Bethel Small Business Assistance Program, and Founders First Job Creators Quest Grant. You can find out more in the article:

In a related matter, the SBA held a first-of-its-kind conference virtual meeting in an effort to help small businesses in underserved communities. Led by SBA head Isabella Casillas Guzman one of the main topics looked at expanding equitable access to capital and resources for small businesses. Read more on the meeting:

Small Business News Roundup – January 21, 2022

Here are more headlines important to small business owners this week:

Walmart have made moves towards creating its own cryptocurrency as well as a collection of non-fungible tokens known as NFTs. The plans were revealed after the retail giant filed multiple trademarks at the end of last month which hinted at plans to create and sell virtual goods such as NFTs.

There is a new scam in circulation that businesses need to be aware of where criminals attempt to take advantage of small business owners who have applied for loans from the Small Business Administration. One anecdotal report describes a business owner receiving a phone call several months after applying for a loan.

Around three-quarters of the $800 billion Paycheck Protection Program went to business owners instead of workers, a new study has discovered. The research was conducted by leading economists including the renowned economics professor of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, David Autor, as well as several Federal Reserve economists.

As reported on BNN Bloomberg, PayPal is approaching the launch of its stablecoin. This, as the company is reported to be developing the technology to deliver more payment options for its platform. Launch of PayPal Stablecoin According to Bloomberg, this is all coming to light after developer Steve Moser discovered something about PayPal Coin in the iOS app for PayPal.

Small businesses need to keep an eye on non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Think passes to physical or virtual events, access to reports and perks and subscriptions to spas and gyms. These are digital assets where ownership and value get set on blockchain. Nick Casares, Head of Product, PolyientX supplied Small Business Trends with some industry predictions.

Small business owners have cited inflation as the biggest issue they face while running their business, according to research conducted by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index for December revealed confidence increasing modestly despite the growing concerns about inflation, with the optimism Index rising by just half a percent.

2021 is finally over and most small business owners are happy to see this one in the rear-view mirror. But what can small business owners look forward to in 2022? On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Ramon Ray, an entrepreneur who started four companies and sold two of them, looks into his crystal ball at the future for small business owners.

General Motors is launching a new My GM Rewards Card in collaboration with Marcus by Goldman Sachs and Mastercard. The company also announced a new My GM Rewards program for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac customers to go along with the card. My GM Rewards Credit Card My GM Rewards is the industry’s first automotive rewards-based customer loyalty program first launched in 2018.

A recent survey has revealed that 60% of new entrepreneurs say that the lockdowns introduced to battle the COVID pandemic has provided them with the time needed to educate themselves enough to start their own business. In addition, the research conducted by Digital.com discovered that 32% of all Americans quitting their jobs are doing so in order to start their own business.