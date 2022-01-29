Small Business Grants Available Both Nationally and Locally

Small businesses can often find grant opportunities from their state and/or local government organizations. However, there are also some opportunities offered on a nationwide scale. Here are some national opportunities, along with a few targeted to specific geographical regions.

Nationwide Small Business Grants

Here are some details on the latest business grants available:

Voodle Visionaries Grant Contest

Video messaging platform Voodle is launching its first-ever founder grant contest. The Voodle Visionaries Grant Contest is open to all female, non-binary, and/or BIPOC founders. To enter, submit a 60-second video about their company’s plans to change the future of work. The winner will receive a $10,000 grant and a featured spot in the GeekWire podcast. The contest is currently open. And videos are due February 25. Then the ten most viewed and liked videos move to the final round, where judges will select a winner by March 31.

Fast Break for Small Businesses

LegalZoom, the NBA, WNBA, and NBA G League are teaming up once again to help small businesses. The program just unveiled its most recent round of awardees. And the next round opens in May. The mission is to support businesses in underrepresented communities with $10,000 grants and up to $500 in LegalZoom services.

SBA Cybersecurity Grants

The U.S. Small Business Administration recently announced $3 million cybersecurity grant program. The grants are available to state governments rather than businesses. But funding is intended to help small businesses develop and improve their cybersecurity infrastructure. The Cybersecurity for Small Business Pilot Program accepts applications through March 3. Afterward, states can use funds to create educational, training, and funding opportunities for local businesses.

State and Local Small Business Grants

These grants are available on a local level.

North Carolina Business Recovery Grant Program

The North Carolina Business Recovery Grant program provides funding opportunities for businesses hit hardest during the pandemic. The program includes $500 million, which comes from the new state budget and the American Rescue Plan Act. Priority is given to restaurants and businesses in the hospitality industry. Businesses that have lost 20 percent or more of their revenue during the pandemic are eligible for up to $500,000 in direct grants. The deadline to apply is January 31.

Illinois Back to Business Program

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is providing more than $111 million in relief funds to businesses. The Back to Business Program launched last september. And the state has now distributed grants to small businesses in more than 300 cities across Illinois, focusing on hard-hit industries and those in disadvantaged markets. The state will distribute the rest of the grants within the coming weeks until all available funds have been doled out.

Washington D.C. Bridge Fund Grant Program

Washington D.C. has a $40 million Bridge Fund Grant Program to support businesses affected by the pandemic. The grant program prioritizes restaurants, food trucks, entertainment businesses, and brick-and-mortar retail stores. And it prioritizes those that haven’t already received federal relief grants, as well as micro businesses with $2.5 or less in revenue. Eligible businesses can apply for between $20,000 and $100,000.

Whitehaven Small Business Exterior Improvement Grant Fund

The Greater Whitehaven Economic Redevelopment Corporation just launched its 2022 Small Business Exterior Improvement Grant Fund. GWERC supports economic growth by helping to fund various community development projects. Specifically, the Small Business Exterior Improvement Grant provides up to $5,000 for businesses in specific districts looking to make exterior improvements.