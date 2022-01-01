Last Chance for These Small Business Grants in January

If you want to start 2022 with some extra cash in your business bank account, these small business grants may help. But you must act quickly. All of the following grants have deadlines in January. Read on to learn about the different opportunities and how to apply.

Comcast RISE

Applications for the latest round of Comcast RISE grants are due in January. The program stands for Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment. So its goal is to support women and minority entrepreneurs. Originally launched in 2020, the initiative has already provided more than $60 million in funding, marketing, and technology services to eligible businesses. The latest round is specifically for marketing and technology services. And applications are due January 15.

New York StartUP! 2022 Business Plan Competition

The New York Public Library hosts its New York StartUP! Business Plan Competition each year. This year’s contest offers $15,000 for the first place winner and $7,500 for the runner up. This opportunity is open to businesses in the startup phase and entrepreneurs with new business ideas. Applicants must reside in Manhattan, the Bronx, or Staten Island. Business plans and applications are due January 31.

Chicago Recovery Plan Grants

Chicago is now accepting applications for its Recovery Plan community development grants. Small businesses and developers are welcome to apply. And grant funds can cover up to 75 percent of pre-development, renovation, and new construction expenses for projects that will benefit the city. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, with the first round due by Jan. 31.

Atlanta QuickBooks Restaurant Relief Program

Restaurants have suffered the effects of the pandemic more than nearly any other industry. So Intuit has teamed up with the Georgia Restaurant Association to support these businesses through a grant program. The QuickBooks Restaurant Relief program offers $100,000 in funding for restaurants in Metropolitan Atlanta. Individual grants are for $5,000 and can be used to cover payroll and operating expenses, or to retain staff. Grant applications are available now. And the deadline to apply is January 7, with the winners’ announcement coming January 17.

New Albany Small Business Grant Funding

Small businesses in New Albany, Indiana that have been affected by the pandemic can apply for assistance this month. The city council recently approved a new round of funding after helping more than 43 local businesses last year. This second round includes grants of up to $10,000. That money can only be used to cover working capital. And small businesses must have less than 100 employees and be physically located within New Albany to be eligible. To apply for funds, fill out an online application and explain how your business has been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic before the deadline of January 31.

Glynn County Small Business Recovery Grant

Glynn County, Georgia is offering a new grant program for small businesses affected by the pandemic. Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the Small Business Recovery Grant offers assistance for businesses located in the county with 50 or fewer employees that can demonstrate pandemic-related losses. Funds can be used for operating expenses like payroll and rent, but not for new capital projects. Interested businesses can apply online through Jan. 31.