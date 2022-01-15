Small Business Grants Support Those Hit Hardest by COVID

Nearly every business has struggled in some way over the past two years. But certain businesses, like bars, restaurants, and minority-owned businesses have been disproportionately affected. Luckily, there are some current grant opportunities available for these small businesses.

More Small Business COVID Grants Available

Read this week’s top small business grants below.

Maui County Small Business Grant Program

Maui County and Maui Federal Credit Union have partnered to offer grants to local restaurants, bars, and gyms. The Maui County Small Business Grant Program uses American Rescue Plan funding to support businesses that have been hit hardest by the pandemic. Each grant is for $5,000. To qualify, businesses must provide proof of a 25% decline in gross revenue from 2019 to 2020. You must also have a lease or rental space in Hawaii, have $2 million or less in gross revenue as of 2020, and meet a few other qualifications. Applications are available online now.

EnrichHER Small Business Grant Contest

EnrichHER is about to launch its next grant contest for women entrepreneurs and founders of color. The Black woman-owned fintech lender offers $5,000 grants to support underserved businesses and those hit hardest by the pandemic, inflation, and worker shortages. Recipients can use the funds for various operational needs, from marketing to purchasing new equipment. Applications are accepted January 20 through February 3. And winners will be announced March 31.

Santa Clara County Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program

Santa Clara County, California is unveiling a new grant program to support micro businesses in the area. The $2.4 million grant comes from the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program (MBCRG). And community partner Enterprise Foundation will administer the program, selecting the microbusinesses that will receive $2,500 grants to offset the negative effects of the pandemic. Approximately 875 local businesses will receive funds. Businesses owned by women, minorities, veterans, and those who face systemic barriers to funding will be given priorities. And businesses must have fewer than five employees and less than $50,000 in revenue as of 2019 to qualify. Applications will be available in the coming weeks.

California Paid Family Leave Program Grants

Certain California small businesses may qualify for a new grant program aimed at supporting paid family leave. The funding is offered through The California Employment Training Panel and the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency from the state’s general fund. Businesses with less than 50 employees may apply for $2,000 for each employee who uses the state’s Paid Family Leave Program. And businesses with between 51 and 100 employees can apply for $1,000. Funds can be used for training and managing employee workload while they’re on leave. Applications are available online now. And the deadline for this current round is February 8.

Bethel Small Business Assistance Program

Small businesses in Bethel, Connecticut, will get another chance to apply for pandemic recovery grants. The city has already awarded about $127,000 to 34 businesses since the launch of their Small Business Assistance Program. The second round includes enough funding to support about 70 more businesses. Businesses with 25 or fewer employees that have been negatively affected by the pandemic are welcome to apply. The deadline is February 1.

Founders First Job Creators Quest Grant

Founders First, a national nonprofit organization, just announced a new round of grant funding for minority entrepreneurs in the Chicago area. The organization will support 30 businesses, offering a total of $100,000. The program also includes a business accelerator program. To qualify, businesses must serve B2B sectors, have between 2 and 20 employees, and revenues between $100,000 and $3 million. Additionally, founders must be Black, indigenous, a person of color, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, a veteran, or women in low- to moderate-income areas. Applications are available now. And the deadline is Feb. 4.