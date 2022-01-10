Cities and Counties Offer Small Business Grants to Relieve COVID Stress

Small businesses can find grant opportunities from a variety of sources, from private businesses to the federal government. But some of the most relevant opportunities come right from your local government.

Local Government Business Grants Address Ongoing COVID Omicron Problems

Here are some small business grants offered by cities and counties throughout the country.

New River Valley Small Business Relief Program

Virginia’s New River Valley Small Business Relief Program launched a new grant program to support businesses in the area. Qualified businesses may receive up to $15,000 to make up for pandemic-related struggles. The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development awarded a Community Development Block Grant to several local communities as part of its pandemic recovery plan. And those funds are covering this new grant program. Applications are due January 28.

Elkhart American Rescue Plan Grants

The city of Elkhart, Indiana just opened a new round of grant funding to support local businesses. This latest round includes $400,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Businesses that were forced to close or faced other hardships are encouraged to apply via the city’s website. And each business can request up to $25,000. January 31 is the deadline for this latest round.

Iowa City Small Business Matching Grants

Iowa City is now offering matching grants to local businesses. Companies with employees may apply for up to $5,000. And those without can qualify for up to $2,000. Additionally, priority is given to entrepreneurs who live within city limits. And at least half of recipients must be women, minorities, individuals with disabilities, or service-disabled veterans. Entrepreneurs can use grant funds for various expenses, ranging from accounting to website development. Applications are due on February 4.

Bayonne Small Business Grants Program

The City Council of Bayonne, New Jersey recently approved a resolution that allocates more funds to local small business. The city’s Small Business Grants Program has already awarded $5 million of its funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to small businesses in earlier rounds. And it plans to spend even more. Applications will be available on the city’s website when the new round officially kicks off.

Kern County Small Business Micro-Grants

Kern County, California is about to launch a new round of grant funding for local businesses that missed out on previous opportunities. This round includes a nearly $1 million fund. And qualified businesses can apply for grants of $2,500 apiece. To qualify, businesses must have earned $50,000 or less in 2019 or have five full-time employees or fewer, and be able to prove pandemic-related financial loss with no financial support from previous relief programs. Funds can be used for operating expenses or even business loan down payments. Applications are expected to be unveiled in February and will be awarded on a first-come first-serve basis.

Thurston Strong

Thurston Strong is a collection of county jurisdictions and community groups that support Washington businesses. The group just announced a new round of about $5 in small business grant funding. All Thurston County businesses can apply for up to $10,000 based on pandemic-related need. However, priority will be given to small operations and minority-owned businesses. Applications are available now. And funding is awarded on a first-come first-serve basis.