Start 2022 on the Right Foot with These Local Small Business Grants Opportunities

Extra funding can come in handy for small businesses at any time of year. However, the holiday season often comes with extra expenses, and tax season is just around the corner. So small business grants may be extra beneficial around the start of a new year.

Local Small Business Grants Opportunities to Start 2022

Here are some opportunities to consider in 2022.

New Albany Small Business Grant Funding

The City of New Albany, Indiana recently approved a new round of Small Business Grant Funding. The city has already helped more than 43 local businesses with thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. But this second round of funding offers grants of up to $10,000, which pandemic-affected businesses can use to cover working capital. Small businesses with up to 100 employees that are physically located within New Albany are eligible. Businesses must submit an application and explain how they’ve been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic before January 31.

Gurnee Small Business Capital Investment Grant Program

The village of Gurnee, Illinois launched its small business grant program last month. The program includes $250,000 in total funding, with up to $10,000 to each qualified business. So far, the grant program has attracted 17 qualified applicants. So nearly half of the $250,000 has been allotted. Grants can be used to improve business facilities. And each business must provide at least half of the capital for each project. So the grant can be used as matching funds.

Colonie Local Development Corporation Grants

The Colonie Local Development Corporation in New York recently unveiled a new grant program with $100,000 in funding. The money is allocated for small businesses with ten or fewer employees and two or fewer locations that have faced financial hardships due to the pandemic. Grants can be worth up to $5,000. And recipients can use funds to cover extra expenses or pandemic-related losses.

Glynn County Small Business Recovery Grant

Small businesses in Glynn County, Georgia can apply for a new grant program for help recurring from the impacts of the pandemic. Funding for the grant program comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. And eligible businesses must be able to demonstrate losses incurred due to the pandemic – proof of payment is also required for those applying for reimbursement. Funds can be used for operating expenses like payroll and rent, but not for new capital projects. Interested businesses within the county can apply online through Jan. 31. l

KCK Small Business Resiliency Grant Program

Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas recently announced the KCK Small Business Resiliency Grant Program. The program offers grants of between $1,000 and $10,000 for businesses with fewer than 25 employees. The amount depends on each business’s need and the qualified matching investment. Businesses can use funds for nearly any projects involving expansion or job creation. There are multiple rounds of funding available, with deadlines on April 1 and August 1.

Brooklyn Small Business Grant Program

The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce and Cross River bank have partnered to create a $200,000 fund for small business programs. It’s specifically meant to help small businesses and startups in Brooklyn, with priority given to women and minority business owners. Each qualified business can apply for a $5,000 grant, which can be used for a variety of business expenses.