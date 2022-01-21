If you want to earn extra money each month, watching video ads online can be a good option. Yes, you read it right. You can make money watching ads. And the best thing is you don’t have to make any initial investment to get started.

With your smartphone and data connection, you’re good to go. This article will unpack everything you should know about how to make money watching ads. And you will also learn ways to maximize your earning from watching ads.

Without further ado, let’s dive in :

10 Ways to Earn Money by Watching Ads

Making money watching ads can be easy. But you need to keep your expectations of earning money grounded. This is because watching advertisements cannot help you earn real money to quit your job or business.

However, watching videos online in your spare time can be an excellent way to save money for your favorite gadget or romantic dinner. You can also make money listening to music and find out how to make money with photography while you are at it.

Here are ten legit ways to watch ads for money and earn extra cash:

1. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a leading company, offering a wide range of loyalty and consumer reward programs. You can earn rewards with Swagbucks for normal online activities, such as answering surveys, watching videos, playing games, shopping online, etc. You will get five rewards points as a joining bonus. The reward points are called Swag Bucks.

Minimum Payout:

Each Swag Buck (SB) is worth 1 cent, and you can redeem your SB as low as three.

Payment Method:

You can choose Payoneer or Paypal cashout, depending on your reward points (SB). You can also opt for Amazon gift cards. And if you’re interested, you can use your SB for making donations to various NGOs.

2. MyPoints

MyPoints offers you opportunities to earn points through taking surveys, reading emails, watching videos, playing games, and many other online activities. If you love to shop online, MyPoints can help you earn points for your shopping from around 1900 popular retailers.

Minimum Payout:

MyPoints offers various gift cards that you can choose to redeem your points. The payout threshold for PayPal is $25.

Payment Method:

You can get paid via online gift cards or PayPal. If you’re serious about making money watching videos, MyPoints’s sister site Swagbucks offers better options to earn money online.

3. AppTrailers

As the name suggests, AppTrailers helps you get paid to watch video trailers of apps, DIY videos, movie trailers, and celebrity gossips. You collect points for these online activities.

Minimum Payout:

You will require at least 5000 points to redeem them.

Payment Method:

You can redeem points with PayPal cash or gift cards.

4. InboxDollars

InboxDollars pays you to watch videos, complete surveys, play games, and read emails. The company claims to have given $80 million in cash rewards so far. You will get $5 as a signing bonus when you register. Some offers on InboxDollars are mobile-only. So you have to download the app from Google Play Store or AppStore, depending on your smartphone.

Minimum Payout:

There is no redemption for cash until you get at least $30 posted in your account.

Payment Method:

For cash withdrawals, you can opt for VISA or PayPal. You can also go for payment in electronic gift cards.

5. QuickRewards

QuickRewards is an A+ Better Business Bureau rated company you can explore to get paid to watch videos. And a good thing is QuickRewards has a wide range of informational and entertaining videos for you. You can also get paid for completing online surveys, completing offers, and shopping online.

Minimum Payout:

There is no minimum payout. You can redeem even 1 cent.

Payment Method:

You can redeem your points for PayPal cash, Amazon gift cards, or in-store gift cards.

6. iRazoo

If you want to watch video ads of high entertainment value, you must explore iRazoo. The site has a regularly updated collection of short films, app trailers, cooking tutorials, movie reviews, and much more. You will earn iRazoo points by watching videos.

The site also has a survey inventory if you’re more into taking online surveys.

Minimum Payout:

You will have to amass 3000 points to qualify for any $5 reward.

Payment Method:

You can receive compensation for your online activities via gift cards or cash in your PayPal account.

7. PrizeRebel

PrizeRebel is a free reward site with around 5 million members. You can earn PrizeRebel points by completing online activities, which include completing surveys, watching video content, signing up for websites, etc.

Minimum Payout:

You can request a cash reward once you earn $5 worth of points. And to earn an Amazon gift card, you have to amass $2 worth of points.

Payment Method:

You can redeem PrizeRebel points for free cash or gift cards. Cash will be deposited in your PayPal.

8. AdWallet

Companies pay people for their attention. If you want to earn money watching videos from your favorite brands, AdWallet can be the right platform for you.

Once you have created your profile, you will start receiving video suggestions based on your profile. And you will earn a minimum of $0.50 and up to $3.00 per video viewing.

Minimum Payout:

You need to earn a minimum of $10 to cash out.

Payment Method:

There are three ways to get paid – Mastercard prepaid cards, donation, or eGift cards.

9. You-Cubez

You-Cubez offers multiple ways of making money online. You can watch ads, view websites, complete surveys, or watch videos to earn money. And if you want to earn more money, refer You-Cubez to your friends to earn up to 15% commission from the people you refer and their referrals.

Minimum Payout:

You will have to accumulate £2 – 8, depending on your membership.

Payment Method:

You can get paid via PayPal or various cryptocurrencies.

10. KashKick

KashKick is an excellent website to earn cash money for online activities, such as completing surveys, watching videos, surfing the web, and much more. KashKick will deposit money directly to your PayPal account.

Minimum Payout:

You have to amass at least $10 to cash out.

Payment Method:

Cash is paid to your PayPal.

How Much Money Can You Earn Watching Ads?

The amount of money you can earn watching ads depend on various factors, which include but are not limited to:

Payment per ad

Number of ads you can watch in an hour

Number of hours you can spend watching ads

Availability of ads on your chosen platform

So it is not possible to come up with a specific figure you will be earning for watching ads. But it is reasonable to expect that you can earn $25-50 per month in your payouts and rewards.

How to Maximize Your Earnings from Watching Ads

To maximize your earning from watching ads, you need to pick the platform that updates its inventory of ads daily and offers more money to watch ads. And you should increase the time you put aside to watch ads.

Final Thoughts

Now that you know how to make money watching ads. It is time to start doing it. All the apps mentioned above are entirely legit and help you get paid to watch ads. You can also check these money-making apps to explore more earning avenues.