6 Menu Maker Options for Your Restaurant

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Restaurant menus A well-designed restaurant menu is one of the top ways to retain customers because it showcases the best of what your restaurant has to offer! Menu design and how the information is arranged can make a big difference in making orders smoother and easier for customers and employees. Best of all, there are tons of tools available, including menu templates to help you make your menu online – no design skills required! We’ll look at some of the top restaurant menu maker tools currently available for this article.

What is a Menu Maker?

A menu maker helps you create and customize a menu for your restaurant by using a menu template or letting you make a design from scratch. You can use different fonts, icons, images of dishes, and other elements to create a mouthwatering menu with professional designs for different types of restaurants.

How do You Create a Food Menu Using Menu Templates?

Templates make it easier to design a menu since you have all the basic features set up. All you’ll need to do is drag and drop graphics and text, like logos, backgrounds, and photos and make it match your restaurant branding. Here’s how:

Find the perfect menu maker and select a template: Go through options for templates to choose something that works for your restaurant menu and displays information in logical sections – and that lets you be creative! Start adding dishes: Once you’ve selected a template, start with adding the text first. Select a font that goes with your brand and the best colors to go with your theme. You can start adding items, including appetizers, entrees, desserts, sides, and more. Add saucy sentences and fun text to make it more interesting, or go for a more straightforward design. Upload photos and logos: As you design your menu, you want it to reflect the best of what your restaurant has to offer. That’s why it’s essential to include images, including photos of top dishes, your restaurant logo, and more to make it truly your own. Download and print your menu: Check and double-check all the text and images you’ve used. Once you’re happy with the design, flow, and text of your menu, you’re done! You’ll just need to download the file to add to websites and print out copies to keep in your restaurant.

10 Menu Maker Options for Your Restaurant

Many different menu maker options are available to help you design a mouthwatering menu. Depending on the functionalities and features you need, you can use a free menu maker or pay for a program to design your own menu. Many of the menu maker options available give you a range of options for creating a menu that’s truly unique and shows off your dishes. Let’s look at some of the best ones available:

1. iMenuPro

One of the most popular options iMenuPro gives you options to create a dazzling menu. It has a wide range of choices for restaurant menu design, and gives you freedom to add many different menu items and customize accordingly with photos, of dishes, fonts, and other brand elements.

The iMenuPro editor also gives you options to add a QR code to menu templates and more with simple drag and drop functionalities.

2. Canva

One of the best things about Canva is that it’s a graphic design tool that has templates for pretty much everything. Using their premade templates, you can create sleek and professional menus with amazing design – without having to master lots of graphic design programs! Choose from free and premium menu templates, and add fonts and other features to match your brand. You can search from a wide variety of templates and designs to find something worse for your restaurant’s cuisine and style.

3. Adobe Creative Cloud Express

Adobe products tend to have a steep learning curve, but luckily, there are easier options available within the Adobe Suite. Adobe Creative Cloud Express (formerly known as Adobe Spark) is a creative app that is filled with templates that you can adapt for your content. However, you will need to pay to use this service, so it’s not a free option

Browse online and search for templates that work for your restaurant and bar, and adapt accordingly. You have the freedom to add photos, fonts, special graphics and more to make your menu unique.

4. Must Have Menus

If you’re looking for a simply and easy drag and drop option, Must Have Menus is for you. Easily design your menu with your brand and graphics to create an online menu that you can also have printed out.

Showcase your food with creative photos of dishes, and simply drag and drop your own photos to the menu design. You can also create contactless menus with QR codes if needed. Must Have Menus is a simple restaurant menu maker that really helps your restaurant menu stand out.

5. Designhill Menu Maker

Designhill is another online menu maker with a menu template option if that’s what you’re looking for. Whether you’re creating an online menu or something for dine in, you can easily make a menu for your food with Designhill.

There are lots of menu design options including icons and fonts to choose from and you can add your own images and branding to the menus to help make a fantastic impression with customers every time.

6. PosterMyWall

PosterMyWall is more of a promotional graphics platform, but it does have some template options to create menus. You can create bold and exciting menus for customers with PosterMyWall, and create promotional campaigns alongside.

There are options to help you match your brand with your menu and restaurant marketing, so it’s more cohesive. Many of the available template options are free but there are also premium options available. With PosterMyWall, you can have fun and unique designs that are really useful when you’re looking for unique menu design options.

What is the best menu maker app?

Although there are many amazing menu maker apps available, there are some that stand out more than others. The best menu maker app is Must Have Menus because it offers a wide range of functionalities for restaurant menus. You can add a QR code and contactless menus alongside beautiful dine in menus with graphics and fonts that make it feel authentic to your brand’s style. The online menu maker is also very easy to use, and once you make a new project, it’s easy to design and print your menu.