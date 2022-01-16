My GM Rewards Credit Card and Loyalty Program Launches

General Motors is launching a new My GM Rewards Card in collaboration with Marcus by Goldman Sachs and Mastercard. The company also announced a new My GM Rewards program for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac customers to go along with the card.

My GM Rewards Credit Card

My GM Rewards is the industry’s first automotive rewards-based customer loyalty program first launched in 2018. Currently, there are more than 6 million GM customers that are part of the program.

The new My GM Rewards program will cost you nothing if you are currently or in the past have been a Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, or Cadillac customer. With Silver, Gold, and Platinum membership tiers, you can unlock different points in the program. This includes higher points earnings and redemption caps.

For the Gold and Platinum rewards members, the points can be redeemed toward the purchase of GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. Another added benefit is the points do not expire. Furthermore, the expanded program provides even more benefits.

All members can earn and redeem points toward buying or leasing a new GM vehicle. This also includes parts, accessories, paid Certified Service, and select OnStar and Connected Services plans.

The My GM Rewards is a collaboration between GM and Marcus by Goldman Sachs and Mastercard. This collaboration allows for seamless integration with the My GM Rewards loyalty program so customers can redeem even more points.

According to GM, cardmembers can redeem an unlimited number of points toward the purchase or lease of a new Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, or Cadillac vehicle. They can also redeem points toward the purchase of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles as well as eligible in-dealership GM services – paid Certified Service, parts, accessories, select OnStar and Connected Services plans, and gift cards.

Some of the additional My GM Rewards Credit Card benefits include:

Unlimited 7X points for every $1 spent at GM6

Unlimited 4X points for every $1 spent everywhere else – the card that earns you unlimited 4% toward a new GM vehicle6

Points do not expire with an open account in good standing

Earn a $100 card statement credit when you spend $1,500 on fuel or pay six months of electric bills for a registered electric vehicle per calendar year7

Up to $50 per year applied toward a vehicle detailing charge from a participating dealer8

Immediate Gold Tier in My GM Rewards, upon card approval

World Elite Mastercard benefits

An important note to remember from GM:

“Applicants can see if they are approved for the My GM Rewards Card without impacting their credit score. There will be a hard credit check if applicants accept their approved offer, which could impact credit scores.”

Benefits of Rewards Programs for Small Businesses

From small business credit cards to in-store cards, rewards programs give owners multiple ways to save money on everything from office supplies to air travel, car rentals, and more. If you maximize all the cards you have for your small business, the savings can be substantial at the end of the year.

The key is finding cards with the right rewards and points for things that you will eventually buy for your business. The My GM Rewards program and My GM Rewards Card are a great combination because of the options they provide for something almost all businesses need, a vehicle.