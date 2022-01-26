Real Estate WordPress Theme Choices for Realtors

Whether they are looking for their dream home or a summer house, internet is where most property buyers start their house hunting journey. That’s why investing in the best real estate theme for their website should be on top of every realtor’s priority list. Luckily there are a number of WordPress themes that can come in handy.

Free Real Estate WordPress Themes

When it comes to building a WordPress site, real estate companies have many options to choose from. There are several free themes that can make it easier for a real estate agency to attract clients and showcase their real estate listings. Let’s take a look at some of the best options available.

1. Robolist Lite

Robolist Lite is a great WordPress theme that comes with features designed to cater to the needs of all types of realtors. It’s integrated with WP Job Manager plugin, which allows you to add a real estate list. You can use this free WordPress theme to build an effective real estate agent website and use necessary extensions.

2. Real Estater

With Real Estater, you get a modern theme that makes good use of white space and image. You can use the theme to create a customizable home page with different sections such as about us, rentals, galleries, features, services, property listings and more.

3. VW Construction Estate

The best thing about the VW Construction Estate theme is its versatility. It’s multifunction features means you can use it to build a fully functional website. Some key features include flexible header, multiple page layouts, short codes and block editor styles.

4. Real Estate Salient

Real Estate Salient comes with a free and paid version. In its free version, you get several features that include property listing grids, image slider with highlight box and search and filter. Built with an Elegant inbuilt slider, this theme offers customization options as well.

5. OceanWP

OceanWP is one of the popular free WordPress themes for real estate sites. Its flexibility lets you customize the theme and build a real estate website that works for you and prospective clients. It’s compatible with real estate plugins. Some of its key features include widget areas, custom widgets, page templates, customizable header and navigation menus.

6. Festate

Despite being a free theme, Festate comes with a host of useful features that can help you build an effective real estate website. Some of its key features include multi-level drop down menu, Search engine optimized, custom background, Built-in homepage slider and multiple browser support.

7. WP Real Estate

Packed with several useful features, WP Real Estate is another free theme popular with real estate agents and realtors. Some of its key features include advanced navigation, cool animations, complete customization and translation ready.

8. Astra

With Astra, you can build a customized website that meets your expectations. Its free version offers 30 premade website designs and a host of features to enable customization. You can also use the several widgets it has on offer to build an effective real estate website.

Best Premium WordPress Themes for a Real Estate Website

While there are several free themes readily available to build a fully functional website, some WordPress real estate themes come for a price. The premium paid WordPress themes are designed to help you create stunning real estate sites. Let’s take a look at these options to understand which real estate WordPress theme works best for your business.

9. Resideo

Resideo is one of the most popular WordPress themes for real estate websites. Thanks to its flexibility and feature rich design, Resideo provides endless possibilities. Some of its key features include property listing customization, property widgets, advanced filtering system and front-end property submissions.

Cost: The premium theme is available for $49.

10. Houzez

Houzez is one of the few themes aimed specifically at the real estate industry. With its demo designs and widgets, this theme makes it easier to build a stunning website with very little skill. Some features that separate it from the rest include a built-in backend interface for lead management and a geolocation option to pinpoint where the traffic comes from.

Cost: This premium theme costs $59.

11. Real Places

Real Places is also designed specifically for the real estate market. It comes with a host of features ideal for real estate agencies and companies. From website visitors’ perspective, the real estate theme makes it easy to navigate the website. Its advanced search option for example, lets users apply the right filters when they look for desired property listings. You can use these insights to recommend the right properties to your prospects.

Cost: This premium theme costs $59.

12. Homeland

If you are looking for options to choose from, Homeland is one of the best real estate WordPress themes to explore. It comes with 60 custom page templates and 81 pre-made backgrounds. In addition it offers 5 custom post types and 16 custom widgets. What’s more, the theme is very easy to download.

Cost: This premium theme costs $35.

13. Freehold

Freehold is a great option when you are a beginner with little or no coding experience. It comes with the Boosted Elements add-on. Using this plugin, you can create Google maps, slideshows, popups and more. You can also use a premium slider plugin to create slideshows that can showcase your properties in the best manner possible.

Cost: This premium theme costs $59.

How to Choose the Best Real Estate WordPress Theme

When it comes to choosing the best theme, you must be clear about what you need from your real estate WordPress website. Here are some tips that may come in handy.

User experience: If you are dealing with increased competition, you may want to create a user-friendly real estate agency website that intuitively suggests what the customers are interested in.

Built-in features: If you lack coding experience, look for a theme that provides built-in features.

Budget: Your budget will play a big role in your choice of a theme. If you don’t need to build a feature-rich site and your budget is low, choosing a free theme will be wise.

Scalability: Another thing to consider is the scalability of the WordPress powered real estate themes. Can it support your future business needs as you scale it up?

Responsiveness: No matter how much effort you put into building a website, it cannot work unless it has the basics right. This includes search engine optimization and its responsiveness on different devices.

What is the best WordPress theme for a real estate business?

Astra is the best WordPress theme for real estate businesses. It has both free and paid versions, which provide various features to build user-friendly websites. In addition to supporting customization, Astra offers widgets that are useful in elevating user experience.