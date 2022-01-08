Top 10 Remote Work Tips to Improve Productivity and Morale

More businesses than ever are working with remote teams. You may run operations while traveling the globe. Or you may offer remote or hybrid options to employees as a perk. While there are plenty of benefits, it also takes extra care to maintain productivity remotely. These tips from members of the online small business community can help.

Keep Remote Teams Aligned

Working remotely provides tons of benefits to employees. And it can be an efficient way to run a business. But it can be challenging to keep your entire team in alignment about your goals and initiatives. See this Biteable post by Brent Chudoba for tips on managing remote teams.

Find the Best Remote Team Gifts

Employee gifts show your team how much you value their contributions throughout the year. But if you’re not with them everyday, it may be tough to decide what to buy them. In this Cooleaf post, Georgette Eva shares the best gifts specifically for remote team members this year.

Understand Digital Privacy Technology

There are seemingly endless tech tools available to protect business and personal data online. And this is especially important for remote teams. So how do you know which options are best for your company? You first need to understand digital privacy. Then you can go into the options. Ivan Widjaya covers the subject in this SMB CEO post. And members of the BizSugar community commented here.

Use These Calendar Management Strategies to Improve Sales and Service

Managing your team’s calendar is a huge part of being an effective leader. In fact, you can improve sales and service by simply outlining how everyone should spend their time. This is essential whether your team works in an office or remotely. Check out this Aircall post by Emily Gregor for some strategies to try. ?

Try a Walking Challenge with Your Team

Employee wellness programs can improve productivity and morale — even for remote teams. Walking is an easy wellness activity that people can do from anywhere. So it’s the perfect option for a remote wellness challenge. This IncentFit post by Ameer Asghar includes an explanation and tracker for companies ready to get started.

Track Employee Success with These Metrics

Whether you run your business remotely or in an office, you need systems for tracking employee production. That means deciding on objective metrics to track. Leks Drakos of Process Street lists nine essential ones in this post.

Create a Space That Improves Productivity

Many small business owners can run their operations from anywhere. But a cool home office or man cave offers privacy and may even increase productivity. In this Small Biz Tipster post, Christopher Iwundu shares how to accomplish this goal. And BizSugar members discussed the ideas here.

Become the Best Place to Work

Creating a welcoming and fun environment for your employees improves morale and decreases turnover. And you can create a positive work culture even if your team works remotely. Learn how to become the best place to work in this ZenBusiness post by Gregory P. Smith.

Gain More Visibility on LinkedIn

LinkedIn can help you market your business, become an industry expert, and even recruit employees. But if you want to reach top talent around the world, you need to increase visibility. Anna Sonnenberg offers tips for increasing reach in this Social Media Examiner post.

Effectively Streamline Your Business Operations

Running a business remotely may increase distractions and create communication gaps in your team. But intentional management can help you streamline operations. This PlatterOfGold post by Adeyemi Adisa features tips for doing just that.

