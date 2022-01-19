Spotlight: How RockBox Fitness Franchises Stand Out in the Crowded Fitness Industry

There are tons of gyms and fitness businesses, but RockBox Fitness stands out with an exciting style and unique culture. Additionally, the company offers franchising opportunities for those interested in breaking into the industry. Read all about the company in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Runs a fitness franchise business.

RockBox CEO Roger Martin told Small Business Trends, “RockBox Fitness offers turnkey boutique fitness franchise opportunities to current and new entrepreneurs.”

Business Niche

Providing an exciting environment for workouts.

Martin says, “[RockBox offers] an exhilarating, ever-changing workout experience that mixes boxing and kickboxing with functional strength training in a nightclub like atmosphere. We specifically built a culture of inclusiveness that would feel like a live concert experience where you get in great shape around people just like you.”

How the Business Got Started

To stand out in a crowded market.

Martin explains, “Two business partners set out in 2017 to create a national fitness franchise that was different from anything that existed at the time.”

Biggest Win

Appealing to new franchisees.

Martin says, “The biggest win would be crossing the threshold of selling 100 franchise licenses, especially during the height of the pandemic. It validated that our market offering was superior and unique in a crowded marketplace.”

Biggest Risk

Launching the first location.

Martin adds, “We built our flagship location and launched without a full proof of concept.”

However, he says they would have kept going if it didn’t work out right away. Instead of sticking to their initial strategy, the company would’ve employed different marketing or recruiting strategies.

Lesson Learned

Successful businesses require lots of attention.

Martin explains, “Businesses must be worked and given the attention they need to grow and flourish.”

In addition to learning this lesson for the corporate business, he says franchisees can benefit from taking this approach.

He adds, “A franchise gives you the resources, support and operating plan to greatly lower the risk and increase your chance of success.”

Team Tradition

Group workouts.

Martin says, “We work out and box together as a Home Office (corporate team) 2-4 times per month.”

Favorite Quote

“Do one thing every day that scares you.” – Eleanor Roosevelt.

