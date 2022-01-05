Spotlight: Salt and Water Company Puts a Healthy Spin on Self Care

There’s a lot of talk about “self care” recently. But scented candles and bath products are often packed with artificial ingredients.

The founder of Salt & Water Company wants self care to actually be good for your health. Read about how the company works to achieve that goal in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Sells luxury self care products, including bath salts and soaks.

Business Niche

Only using clean ingredients.

Founder Parris Hickman told Small Business Trends, “Our mission is to provide health benefits with our products and crafting anything with fragrance is known to not improve health.”

How the Business Got Started

To support her family while attending school.

Hickman says, “The business got started while I have been in Chiropractic school and have been supporting two kids under two. I want to show them that women can wear multiple hats and be successful while sticking to their values.”

Biggest Win

Finding a variety of buyers.

Hickman explains, “Since we opened in October I have had two wholesale orders which was a luxury boutique in Belgium and am organic farm in Georgia. This showed me how diverse my market can actually be.”

Biggest Risk

Investing in the startup costs.

Hickman adds, “??Purchasing ingredients in bulk and not knowing if people will buy your products is a huge risk when you are investing your own money.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Adding new products.

Hickman says, “I would absolutely expand my product range, I have so many ideas to clean up the beauty industry but limited finances.”

Favorite Pastime

Talking about her products with classmates.

Hickman says, “Being in chiropractic school and bouncing ideas and talking about health benefits of ingredients I use is super fun.”

Favorite Quote

“Man, I feel like a Woman” – Shania Twain.

* * * * *