10 Ingredients of a Successful Small Business Blog Strategy

Blogging can serve a huge array of purposes for a small business. You can use it to promote services, build your brand, or increase your revenue. But before you accomplish those goals, you need to get your blog in front of readers. Below, members of the online small business community share the ingredients of a successful blog.

Promote Your Services By Blogging

A blog allows space for more copy than a social media post or website blurb. So it’s the perfect place to share more information about your products or services. To make the most of this strategy for your small business, read this Startup Professionals Musings post by Martin Zwilling. Then visit BizSugar to see what members are saying.

Get Started with Viral Blogging

Not all blogs get the attention they deserve. But sometimes, content gets so much traction that people say it has gone “viral.” You can’t always control this. But there are some ways to increase the likelihood. Check out this Digital Millions post by Tamal Kr. Chandra for more on the subject.

Help Your Blog Posts Rank

The success of a blog post is largely dependent on how highly it ranks in searches. Your writing strategy can make a major impact in this area. So learn the basics of writing a highly ranked article in this Mostly Blogging post by Janice Wald.

Use Google Trends in Marketing

Blogging isn’t just about your writing skills. The subjects you use to cover can also help your posts gain more attention. Google Trends is a unique tool that can help in this area. Neil Patel outlines how to use it in your blogging and marketing strategy here.

Clean Up Your Blog

If you’ve been blogging for awhile, you likely have some content, links, and spam that no longer fit. These can negatively impact the impression you make on visitors, and may even make your site less searchable. Marie Leslie shares how to clean up your blog in this Small Business Simplifier post.

Find the Best Ways to Monetize Your Blog

Blogging isn’t just a marketing tactic — it can also be a source of revenue. There are actually multiple ways to monetize a blog. So you need to find the options that work best for your business model. Adam Connell shares several in this Blogging Wizard post. And BizSugar members offered their comments here.

Make Money on Your Blog with Ease

Blogging and monetization don’t have to be complicated. There are ways to make more money online without expending a ton of effort. Bloggers should read the tips in this Platter of Gold post by Anthony Williams for specific tips.

Upgrade Your Visual Storytelling

Visuals are often an important element of blogging. Photos are the most common way of doing this. But they’re not the only option. In fact, visual storytelling often includes multiple components. Robert Rose explores the concept further in this Content Marketing Institute post.

Create Copy That Drives Conversions

Your website and blog copy isn’t just about making a positive impression on visitors. It can also convince more people to actually make purchases. Learn how to drive more conversions with your website copy in this eLearning Industry post by Moss Clement.

Invest in SEO for Your Small Business

SEO is a powerful tool for small business websites. And blogging can be an effective way to upgrade your strategy. But many businesses also benefit from investing in SEO. Whether you plan to hire or outsource, this Inspire to Thrive post by Lisa Sicard may help.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.