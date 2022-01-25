10 Best Small Business Credit Cards

The best credit card for one business may not be the best choice for another.

What’s more important to you? Do you want no fees, 0% APR? Or would you rather have a healthy rewards program and robust cash back percentages? Are you looking for a winning Welcome offer upon account opening? Do you need additional cards for employees? How much for the credit limit on our business credit card?

Do you have a good payment history on your personal credit card? If not, you may need a secured card (you’ll make a cash deposit as a personal guarantee).

Top business credit cards perform best for your specific business needs.

How to Find the Best Small Business Credit Card for Your Business

For small business owners, the search can be daunting, which might lead you to ask Amazon Business Prime card. The fact of the matter is, offers for business and personal credit cards abound – just check your mail!

Stop worrying about how to find the best business credit cards for small businesses. We’ve done it for you. And if you want to know Amazon Business Prime card, we also have the answer.

Top 10 Small Business Credit Cards

After lots of research, we’ve chosen the leaders for a small business card. For everyday business purchases of various types, you’d be hard pressed to top our top ten.

All offer purchase protection no foreign transaction fees and free employee cards. You’ll need a good or excellent credit record. Remember you must pay eligible purchases to get cash back, points per dollar and/or rewards. And remember that after the 0% APR for 12 months, the APR will change on the account anniversary year.

1. US Bank Business Platinum Card

This US Bank Card has all the features you expect in business cards, plus 0% APR for 20 months.

Annual Fee: $0

Regular APR: 0% for 20 months, then 11.99 to 20.99%

Benefits: In addition to 0% APR for 20 billing cycles, you can instantly turn business purchases into rewards. In other words, as you make a business purchase or other eligible purchases, you can use your mobile device to immediately use account information/ redeem points towards that purchase.

2. Chase Ink Business Cash Credit Card

The Chase Ink Business Cash business credit card has a welcome offer that gives you a $750 credit after you spend $7,500 in the first 3 months. If you spend another $7,500 in the next 3 months, you’ll get another $750 credit on this business credit card.

Annual Fee: $0

Regular APR: 0% for 12 months, then 13.24 to 19.24%

Benefits: You’ll get 5% cash bank on the first $25,000 spent on combined eligible purchases at office supply stores and for internet, cable and phone services (including wireless telephone purchases) for your business. Chase also offers an ink business preferred credit card (100,000 bonus points when you spend $15,000 in the first 3 months) and the ink business unlimited credit card (1.5% cash back). The more you spend, the higher level you’ll reach for Chase ultimate rewards.

3. American Express Business Platinum Card

Take a look at the Business Platinum Card | American Express if you like rewards points.

Annual Fee: $0

Regular APR: 0% for 12 months, then 14.24 to 22.24%

Benefits: This platinum card from American Express awards 150,000 points after you spend $15,000 in combined purchases during the first 3 months.

4. American Express Blue Business Plus Credit Card

With this business credit card, you don’t have to spend as much to get rewards points with the Blue Business Plus Credit Card from American Express.

Annual Fee: $0

Regular APR: 0% for 12 months, then 13.24 to 19.24%

Benefits: You’ll get 15,000 rewards points after $3,000 spent in combined purchases, such as office supplies, paper supplies and other eligible purchase in key business categories, in the first 3 months. You’ll get a $500 statement credit after you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months. Also check the express Blue Business Cash Card, if cashback percentages are more important to you.

5. American Express Business Gold Card

The Business Gold Card | American Express has an annual fee but a great rewards program, making it a top pick from the business American Express card offerings.

Annual Fee: $295

Regular APR: 0% for the first 12 months, then 14.24 to 22.24%

Benefits: This American Express Gold card gives 80,000 rewards points after you spend $10,000 in purchases in the first 3 months of card membership.

6. United Business Card

Regular APR: 16.49 to 23.49%

Credit Limit: Starts at $5,000

Credit Needed: Good

Benefits: If you spend and pay $5,000 in the first three months with United Business Card, you’ll get 75,000 bonus miles. You’ll earn double miles on all United flights. You’ll also earn double miles on commuting expenses such as gas, as well as cab, bus and train fare. You’ll earn double miles on office supplies purchases at office supply stores. Cards for employees are free. You may earn annual credits based on card use.

7. Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards

You’ll need excellent credit on your credit score to get this Bank of America card.

Annual Fee: $0

Regular APR: 12.24 to 22.24%

Benefits: You’ll get 3% cash back on purchases for the first $50,000 in expenditures (you choose the category). The current welcome offer is a $300 statement credit as a sign up bonus.

8. Discover IT Credit Card

Business owners love this offering from Discover, especially if they’re fueling a fleet.

Annual Fee: $0

Regular APR: 11.99 to 22.99%

Benefits: You’ll get 5% cash back on Amazon purchases, and also on gas purchases. You’ll also get 5% cash back when you’re paying through the Pay Pal website and choose the Discover IT as your payment choice.

9.Wells Fargo Business Elite Signature Card

Wells Fargo has many choices for a credit score of good to excellent. The Business Elite Signature offers you a choice, cash back or rewards.

Annual Fee: $0

Regular APR: Prime plus 3.99%

Benefits: You’ll get $1,000 cash back when you spend $25,000 in the first 3 months from account opening. Or you can choose 100,000 bonus points instead.

10.Ramp

Ramp offers significant partner rewards from leading companies.

Annual Fee: $0

Regular APR: 0 for 12 months, then 13.24 to 19.24%

Benefits: You need an excellent personal credit score plus $250,000 in the bank to prove financial resources and credit worthiness. If you have the excellent score but not as much equity, someone who already has a Ramp card can recommend you. You must set up an automatic debit from a linked account, such as a business checking account. You’ll get 1.5% cash back, as you do on traditional business credit cards. The difference with Ramp is expanded buying power through those partnerships with leading companies, where you’ll be approved for significant savings and rewards.