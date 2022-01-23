Small Business Grants Fund Innovation, Building Improvements and More

Small business grants can help entrepreneurs reach a huge array of goals, from innovating new solutions to improving facilities. This week, there are plenty of grants available for specific purposes. Whether you want to start a new project or invest in professional services, read on for some relevant funding opportunities around the U.S.

Small Business Grants for Building and Property Renovations

Here are the latest small business grant opportunities for owners looking to spruce up their property and buildings.

Connecticut Equity Match Grant Program

JPMorgan Chase and Connecticut’s Women’s Business Development Council recently announced a partnership to support women-owned businesses. This includes a $300,000 Equity Match Grant Program. Women business owners can apply for matching grant funds of between $2,500 and $10,000. Funds can be used for various operational costs or expansion related expenses. The deadline to apply is February 13.

One North Carolina Small Business Program

The One North Carolina Small Business Program just unveiled a new round of grant funding for small businesses. The organization provides support and capital to the state’s emerging tech companies. This grant program operates in tandem with two federal technology grants, the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. The state matches federal grant funds and helps companies prepare and submit their federal SBIR or STTR proposals. Applications are accepted until June 30 or until all funds have been distributed.

Indiana Technical Assistance Program

The Indiana Small Business Development Center just opened another round of applications for its Indiana Technical Assistance Program. The statewide program connects small businesses with professional assistance and up to $15,000 in professional services. Businesses can use the funds for nearly any growth and improvement projects that require specialized or technical expertise. Applications are open through February 20.

Rhode Island Commerce Corporation Grants

The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation recently authorized a new small business grant program. Eligible businesses can apply for direct grants of around $5,000 to make up for pandemic-related economic losses in 2021. The program includes a total of $12.5 million in funding. And it will be limited to businesses with $1 million or less in revenue. Final details are still being worked out. But applications are expected to open shortly.

Virginia Beach Development Authority Small Business Improvement Grants

The Virginia Beach Development Authority is offering grants to local small businesses looking to improve their exteriors. Grants include matching funds of between $1,000 and $10,000 for visible façade improvements. And businesses must have fewer than 50 employees to qualify for funds. The program includes a total of $100,000. And it will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, with applications available now.

Kendall County Small Business Grant Program

Kendall County, Illinois is re-opening its small business grant program portal to accept more applications. The County Board already approved the first nine applications from local small businesses. And nearly all received the maximum $25,000 to cover pandemic-related losses. The online grant portal initially closed due to a high volume of applications. But the board opted to re-open it to give more companies a chance to apply. They also added an extra $1 million in grant funding, for a total of $2 million. However, more than 200 businesses have already applied. And the county will stop accepting applications when funds have been allocated.