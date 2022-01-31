Check Out These Small Business Grants with a February Deadline to Apply

Keeping up with all available small business grant opportunities can be quite time-consuming. But if you’re looking for something to apply for right away, the following list includes opportunities with impending deadlines.

Last Chance to Apply for These Small Business Grants with a February Deadline

Read on for small business grants due in February.

Bethel Small Business Assistance Program

Bethel, Connecticut is offering more pandemic recovery grants to support local businesses. The city has given out about $127,000 to 34 businesses already. And this latest round should be able to support about 70 more companies. To be eligible, businesses must have 25 or fewer employees and be able to demonstrate negative effects from the pandemic. The deadline is February 1.

Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center

The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center provides grant opportunities for dairy businesses in ten northeastern states. The organization’s latest opportunity is its Dairy Food Safety & Certification Grants. Funds can be used to cover expenses relating to food safety and testing, with applications due February 3.

EnrichHER

Fintech lender EnrichHER is currently running its first $5,000 small business grant contest for women and entrepreneurs of color. Funds can be used for various operational needs, like new equipment or payroll support. Applications are due by February 3.

Iowa City Matching Grants

Iowa City is offering matching grants to select small businesses in the city. Businesses without employees may qualify for up to $2,000. And those with employees may be eligible for up to $5,000. Funds can be used for one-time expenses like website development or legal expertise. And at least 51 percent of recipients must be companies founded by women, minorities, veterans, or individuals with disabilities. The deadline to apply is Feb. 4.

Chicago Founders First Grants

Founders First is a Chicago-based organization that supports underrepresented businesses. The organization’s latest grant program will support 30 businesses, giving out a total of $100,000 and access to a business accelerator program. To qualify, businesses must have fewer than 20 employees, and the founder must be Black, indigenous, a person of color, a woman, a veteran, or a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The application period closes February 4.

Beaverton COVID-19 Relief Grants

Beaverton, Oregon offers relief grants to businesses with fewer than 25 employees that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. Businesses can use grant funds for various expenses, including utilities, inventory, and rent. Grants are intended for businesses still losing money due to COVID, like restaurants, bars, gyms, and salons. February 4 is the last day to apply.

California Paid Family Leave Grants

The California Employment Training Panel and the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency provide grant funds to support family leave. Small businesses with 50 employees or fewer may apply for $2,000 to cover expenses accrued when an employee uses the state’s Paid Family Leave Program. And businesses with between 51 and 100 employees can apply for $1,000 for each of these employees. This is an ongoing program. But the deadline for the current round is February 8.

Connecticut Equity Match Grant Program

JPMorgan Chase and Connecticut’s Women’s Business Development Council have partnered to support the state’s small businesses. The Equity Match Grant Program includes $300,000 in grants for women owned businesses. Eligible companies can apply for between $2,500 and $10,000 to cover operational expenses or expansion. The deadline to apply is February 13.

Indiana Technical Assistance Program

The Indiana Small Business Development Center recently began accepting applications for the latest round of its Indiana Technical Assistance Program. The statewide program offers up to $15,000 in professional services and connects eligible businesses with relevant services. Businesses can use the funds for any project that requires technical expertise. The deadline is February 20.

Voodle Visionaries Grant Contest

Video messaging platform Voodle is launching its Visionaries Grant Contest. Female, non-binary, and/or BIPOC founders are eligible to submit a 60-second video to apply for a $10,000 grant and promotional support. The deadline to submit a video is February 25. The top ten videos will then be judged, but only one winner will get the $10,000.

Kern County Relief Grants

Kern County, California offers a grant opportunity for local businesses that haven’t already received relief funds. The current round includes about $1 million, distributed in grants of $2,500. Businesses must have revenues under $50,000 and five full-time employees or fewer as of 2019. They also must be able to prove pandemic-related losses and lack of support from other relief programs. Grants will be awarded until funds run out. But the program launches in February and businesses are encouraged to apply right away.