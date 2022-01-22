Women in Cloud Summit Brings Economic Access

The goal of #WICxAnnualSummit 2022 is to continue to bring attention to women in tech, but more specifically impacting the leadership and advancements in cloud technology, AI, entrepreneurship, and more.
The summit will include:
- 55+ Thought-Leadership Power Panels & Keynotes hosted on Remo event platform
- 40+ On-Demand WIC Power Talks for easy to access “always on” master class content for professional and leadership development
- 4 Bootcamps & 10+ Skill-Building Workshops
- 3 Focused Virtual Roundtable Advisory Sessions
- Awards, Graduation, & Pitch Challenge
Click the red button and register now to attend this summit starting on January 26, 2022, online.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
#WICxAnnualSummit 2022
January 26, 2022, Online
Hear from industry leaders turning the magic quadrant on its head and changing the landscape by addressing economic access and gender parity experience. Joining us will be change-makers who will shed light on topics impacting the leadership and advancements in cloud technology, AI, entrepreneurship and more.
Social Media Strategies Summit | Virtual Conference
February 23, 2022, Online
Learn from a mix of industry leaders who will share the proven social media strategies they use to grow their brands. SMSS is the premier social media conference for solution and service providers to engage directly with a targeted audience of decision-making marketers.
TECHSPO Atlanta 2022 Technology Expo (Internet ~ Mobile ~ AdTech ~ MarTech ~ SaaS)
June 30, 2022, Atlanta, Georgia
TECHSPO Atlanta is a two-day technology expo returning June 30th to July 1st, 2022 at the luxurious The Westin Peachtree Plaza Atlanta Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. TECHSPO Atlanta brings together some of the best developers, brands, marketers, technology providers, designers, innovators and evangelists looking to set the pace in our advanced world of technology.
