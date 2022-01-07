In the News: New Tax Rule and Last Chance Business Grant Opportunities

We’re off and running in 2022 and lots of business owners across America are hoping this year’s better than the last two.

Small Business News Roundup – January 7, 2022

Small businesses experienced strong job growth during December 2021, according to the latest ADP Small Business jobs report. During December small businesses (fewer than 50 employees) saw an increase of 204,000 jobs. The previous month, the small business job increase was 115,000 jobs. Service providing jobs were the bulk of the small business growth at 185,000.

When Little Caesars recently raised the price of its $5 pizza for the first time in 25 years, it got a lot of attention. The 11% increase is not much considering the overall cost of the pizza now, which is $5.55. However, the fact that one of the more popular pizza franchises did so is important to note.

Linksys the WiFi solutions provider has unveiled the Hydra Pro 6, its latest WiFi 6 mesh router during the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Hydra Pro 6 which is the latest dual-band mesh system delivering fast, reliable and secure connection at a more affordable price.

A small business owner has criticized the recent mask mandates implemented by local politicians in California. As reported by Fox Business, Adam Kovacs owns and operates the Sonoma Fit in California and spoke on the ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’ feature to say that the mask mandates are damaging his business and that he doesn’t trust the ‘inconsistent’ coronavirus guidelines.

The visual nature of websites demands choosing colors deliberately to better make your brand more recognizable. A new report titled, How to Choose a Color for Your Website by WebsiteBuilderExpert, looks at the importance of colors on websites, and how it impacts viewers. Picking Colors for Your Website Colors have an immediate impact on people.

Small Business Trends did a Q&A Interview with Bill Brunell. He is the co-founder of Meridian Group and manages the Independent We Stand Account. STIHL Inc. is a Meridian Group marketing client, and founding sponsor and creator of Independent We Stand.

Soil, seeds and cuttings – can it be that simple? If you have a green thumb, you might have what it takes to earn some green by starting your own nursery. Did you know that there are nearly 400,000 types of plant varieties? Which ones are best suited to your location and goals? You can make your own schedule.

Before there was coins or paper money, there was barter. People got together and traded one thing for another. These exchanges largely disappeared until now. On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I talked about an amazing adventure where Demi Skipper made 28 trades over 18 months starting with a bobby pin and ended up with a house in Tennessee.

Technology Trends

Forward-looking brands are now using NFTs as part of their marketing strategies and the results are impressive. In March 2021, Charmin, the American toilet paper brand, posted several toilet paper NFTs on Rarible, an NFT marketplace. The highest bidder offered more than $2000 for one of the arts in the same month.

So, you’ve heard of NFTs and how some people have made money on them. NFTs are the latest cryptocurrency sensation to go mainstream. If you’re an entrepreneur or small business that creates some form of digital content, it makes sense for you to learn the ropes of making money through NFTs.

YouTube videos can add value for your customers, promote products and services, or position your brand as an industry leader. Before you can realize all these benefits, you need you get more eyes on your content. Here’s a guide to increasing YouTube video views.

Every business wants to stand out in the crowd. And that’s why they invest in branding to gain differentiation. But branding comes at a price not many small businesses can afford. Luckily, there are several design apps that can help small businesses create a unique look and feel without costing too much.

Emails have become an indispensable part of our correspondence. They offer fast, cheap, accessible, and efficient electronic communications. To make it even easier for us we now have email apps that give us access to our emails with enhanced productivity tools. There are several different email apps and, in this article, we will review some of the best email apps in the market.

Starting a podcast can be overwhelming. From finding a niche to arranging your equipment, one has to take care of multiple things in order to succeed. If you want to run your own podcast business but don’t know where to begin, this ultimate guide on how to start a podcast will push you in the right direction.