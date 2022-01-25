Brands can reach the global masses by advertising on TikTok. The social media platform boasts more than 3 billion downloads and 1 billion monthly active users. Businesses targeting youthful demographics, in particular, can benefit from Tiktok’s advertising program.

Interested in advertising your small business on the TikTok app? Read on to learn how to get started with TikTok advertising.

What is TikTok Advertising?

TikTok is a social media platform launched in 2016, and its popularity has skyrocketed, particularly among users younger than 30. TikTok users share and discover short, personal videos, and the platform has launched its own share of trends.

TikTok offers a variety of ads to help businesses reach their target audiences. Considering 90% of TikTok users visit the platform more than once a day, advertising on TikTok offers brands the potential to reach a massive global audience. Learning how to use TikTok for business is a must if you want to reach a young demographic.

Why Should You Advertise on TikTok in 2022

TikTok advertising is ideal for businesses looking for large, engaged audiences. It’s a great time to get started with TikTok ads in 2022, for the following reasons:

The market of TikTok users is hungry to buy . Almost two-thirds of TikTok users said they tend to purchase brands they see advertised when surveyed by Global Web Index.

. Almost two-thirds of TikTok users said they tend to purchase brands they see advertised when surveyed by Global Web Index. TikTok is dominated by Generation Z, and its users are largely in the key demographic aged between 18 and 34. The age group has buying power equal to more than $140 billion.

aged between 18 and 34. The age group has buying power equal to more than $140 billion. Young adults spend more time on Tiktok than they spend on Facebook and other social media platforms. The highly engaged audience spends 80 minutes every day on Tiktok, time they can be interacting with ads.

spends 80 minutes every day on Tiktok, time they can be interacting with ads. TikTok offers various ad formats to meet the needs of different brands and their audiences. The platform features ad formats like in-feed ads, top view ads, brand takeover ads, In-feed ads, and branded hashtag challenges, all with which users can engage in personal and effective ways.

Types of TikTok Ads for Businesses

When a brand establishes a Tiktok advertising campaign, it can choose to place ads in a variety of formats. TikTok’s advertising platform offers multiple ad types to meet the needs of various businesses and help them engage with their target audience.

In-Feed Ads

One of the most common TikTok advertising formats, in-feed video ads play for users as they scroll through their TikTok feeds. This full-screen, audio-on in-feed ad blends with native content, boosting engagement with TikTok users.

Top View Video Ads

Top-view ads appear at the top of a user’s feed, and they boast the highest levels of engagement with a 67% higher sales effectiveness than other TikTok advertising videos. Because of the high visibility, top-view ads are ideal for brand awareness campaigns and businesses that create video ads of the highest quality.

Branded Effect Ads

Want users to engage with your brand and promote brand awareness in their own videos? Branded effect ads on TikTok allow brands to create custom AR “effects” that users can apply like a filter to their own video posts.

Influencer Collaborations

Influencers’ TikTok videos are followed by millions, and brands can harness the power of these followings by partnering with influencers. Influencer collaborations on Tiktok allow a brand to engage with the influencers ‘audiences through brand mentions, promotions and video collaborations.

Branded Hashtag Ads

Branded hashtag ads are a popular advertising choice on TikTok. These promotions boost engagement and brand recognition when users post videos of themselves interacting with a product in a branded hashtag challenge. The accompanying hashtag feauting the brand’s name helps these ads go viral when the ads appear at the top of the Tiktok discovery page.

Brand Takeover Ads

A brand takeover ad is another popular marketing choice on TikTok. When users open the platform, these advertisements domainte their screen for the first few seconds before transitioning to another type of TikTok ad. These attention-grabbing ads also appear in other areas of TikTok, and they can feature links to branded landing pages within the platform.

How Much does it cost to advertise on TikTok?

How much do TikTok ads cost? TikTok advertising costs can vary based on a variety of factors, including the brand’s advertising budget, its campaign level, ad groups and the ad type it purchases.

While TikTok ads can cost more than advertising on some other social media platforms, they typically start at $10 per CPM. According to AdAge, brands spent between $50,000 and $120,000 on their TikTok ad spend in 2019, varying based on ad format and the duration of the campaign.

10 Important Steps for Success with TikTok Ads

How do you cstablish successful TikTok advertising campaigns? TikTok users can purchase ad placements for their brands by setting up a TikTok ad account, understanding their campaign objective and following a few simple steps and TikTok advertising best practices.

1. Create a TikTok Ads Account

The first step is creating a business account on TikTok’s ad platform. Simply visit the TikTok for Business landing page and click, “Get Started.” You’ll be asked to enter details about your business, including its legal name, description and contact information.

2. Have an Objective

What is the objective of your TikTok advertising campaign? Do you want engage with TikTok users, boost your website traffic or generate customer leads? All can result in greater brand recognition and sales, but the strategy to achieve that ultimate goal will differ based on your TikTok advertising goals. Brands also must identify their target audience so the ads can target the proper TikTok users.

3. Set a Budget

What is your ad budget for your TikTok ad campaign? Business accounts can specify a daily or lifetime budget for their campaigns. Brands also determine the length of their campaign, so be sure to consider your total budget when determining the number of days against a daily budget.

4. Create and Name Your Ad Campaign

Now it’s time to create your video ad for TikTok! If you haven’t already, Login with your TikTok profile, and create the content you want to use in your TikTok advertisement, mu9ch as you would create your own user-generated content. Remember your choice of TikTok ad formats when crafting your promotional content.

5. Choose an Ad Group

To successfully run a TikTok advertising campaign, you next need to create your ad group. Just choose your promotion type and enter your brand’s URL. You’ll also want to enter a display name, a profile image and specify how you want your target audience to engage with your ads based on your ad format.

6. Automated Vs. Creative

How you you want your ad placement to appear on TikTok? Most users rely on TikTok’s automated placement, in which the platform’s algorithms will test various options to determine which placement offers the best results for a brand’s target audience at the best price.

Some businesses, however, choose the creative placement option, in which TikTok’s automated creative optimization feature guides them through choosing their own preferred placement. The automated creative optimization will allows advertisers to upload up to 10 images, five videos, five ad texts and one call to action.

7. Select a Custom Audience

Who is the target audience for your TikTok ads campaign? There’s no need to pay for ads to display for users outside of your target market. TikTok business accounts placing ads can target audiences based on demographics, location, interests, device type or in-app behavior. For example, a brand can target its ads to display for women between the ages of 24 and 45 who live in New Mexico, use an iPhone and enjoy eating pizza.

8. Choose a Bidding Strategy

How do you want to be billed for your TikTok advertising engagements? An essential step in establishing a TikTok advertising campaign, users must choose if they want to pay for their ads based on the total number of impressions, the number of video ads viewed or the number of users who click on the ad.

9. Make Sure You Meet TikTok’s Ad Requirements

Before your ad can be approved to appear on TikTok, it must meet the platform’s advertising requirements. TikTok offers a list of guidelines for its advertisers, including rules that ads must be in approved languages, ads must lack spelling and other errors, ads must not encourage actions not supported by the platform, and ads must meet image and video specifications.

Although it’s not all-inclusive, TikTok offers a list of guidelines to help advertisers meet approval.

10. Finalize Your TikTok Ad Campaign and Optimize

Once you’ve previewed your TikTok advertisements, it’s time to finalize your campaign and prepare for your ad delivery. Brands can manage multiple TikTok campaigns use the TikTok ads manager and the TikTok ads dashboard, which features easy-to-use tabs, like the campaign tab, where users can view and manage ad details.