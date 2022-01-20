Toner Cartridges for Your Small Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Even in the age of tablets and smartphones, printing is still very much a necessity for many businesses. Since their introduction in the 1970s, laser printers and toner cartridges have become a common part of many businesses, and for good reasons. Compared to ink cartridges, the toner cartridges produce sharper images at a faster speed thanks to laser printing technology. Toner cartridges also tend to be a little bit more expensive than ink cartridges, but they also last longer thanks to the laser efficient use by the printers. As mentioned, toner cartridges can be a bit costly, so we have done our best to bring you some of the best toner cartridges that you should consider for your laser printer.

Best Toner Cartridges

HP 410A Toner Cartridges – 4 Pack

Top Pick: If you are looking for dependable and high-performance HP toner cartridges, the 410A is certainly a good choice. This pack comes with four cartridges that are in four different colors – black, cyan, magenta, and yellow. Each cartridge can print up to 2,300 pages and they are compatible with seven different varieties of HP laser printers.

Canon Genuine 131 Toner – 4 Pack

Runner Up: This 4-pack toner cartridge is compatible with a number of Canon imageClass printers including some older models. The toner produces crisp images with a total yield of about 6,900 pages. 1,500 pages for each of the three colors – yellow, cyan, magenta, and about 2,400 pages for the high-capacity black toner.

Brother Genuine TN450 High Yield Toner Cartridge

Best Value: Protect your investment by buying the TN450 genuine black toner cartridge that’s compatible with more than ten Brother laser printers and all-in-ones. These toner replacement cartridges are engineered to work in seamless unison with your Brother laser printer. This toner cartridge can print approximately 2,600 pages.

Brother Genuine Cartridge TN760 High Yield Black Toner

The TN760 is a highly rated black toner cartridge that seamlessly works in unison with nine Brother laser printers and all-in-ones to produce up to 3,000 pages of high-quality prints. These Brother toner cartridges are available in both single and double packs.

Smart Print Supplies Black Toner Cartridge – 4 Pack

Produce vibrant prints on your laser printer using the Smart Print Supplies Black Toner Cartridge that’s compatible with the Xerox Phaser 3250 and 3250DN. The pack contains four cartridges with an approximate page yield of 5,000 pages. Smart Print Supplies also offers a lifetime warranty against manufacturer defects.

HP 202A Toner Cartridges – 3 Pack

Ensure your printing is right every time with the HP toner cartridges. The 202A pack comes with three cartridges in three colors – cyan, magenta, and yellow. Each cartridge yields approximately 3,900 pages and they are compatible with four types of HP LaserJet Pro printers. You can add a black cartridge to your purchase for a more complete buy.

True Image Color Laserjet Toner – 4 Pack

This pack includes four black, magenta, cyan, and yellow cartridges that are compatible with more than 10 HP printers. Each cartridge can produce up to 2,300 pages of crisp color prints which makes them a perfect choice for home, school, or office use.

What to Look for When Buying Toner Cartridges

Choosing toner cartridges can seem like an easy process, but it is actually not that simple. You need to do some thorough research to ensure you get the right toner for your printer. But with hundreds of options to choose from, where do you start?

Here are a few things that you should consider when looking for the best toner cartridges for your printer.

Printer Model: It sounds like a no-brainer, but it is super easy to forget. You need to make sure the toner you are considering is compatible with your printer. Most toners will list the printers that they are compatible with on the description or cartridge box.

It sounds like a no-brainer, but it is super easy to forget. You need to make sure the toner you are considering is compatible with your printer. Most toners will list the printers that they are compatible with on the description or cartridge box. OEM or Compatible: There are generally two types of toner cartridges, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) or compatible. OEM toners are manufactured by the printer company, so if Brother makes a toner cartridge, that’s OEM. Compatible cartridges on the other hand are developed by third-party vendors and usually, the toner cartridge price is less than their OEM counterparts. Make sure the toner quality is up to scratch before buying the compatibles.

There are generally two types of toner cartridges, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) or compatible. OEM toners are manufactured by the printer company, so if Brother makes a toner cartridge, that’s OEM. Compatible cartridges on the other hand are developed by third-party vendors and usually, the toner cartridge price is less than their OEM counterparts. Make sure the toner quality is up to scratch before buying the compatibles. Quality: This is usually harder to tell off the shelf. OEM toners usually guarantee the best quality, but you will certainly need to invest in a little more research whenever you are considering the compatible versions.

This is usually harder to tell off the shelf. OEM toners usually guarantee the best quality, but you will certainly need to invest in a little more research whenever you are considering the compatible versions. Page Yield: Certainly worth keeping in mind is the number of pages the toner is able to print. This is usually an estimate. A page yield of 1000 pages simply implies you can print up to 1000 pages before needing to refill it. Many manufacturers will state the approximate yield in pages. For calculation of page yield, you need to assume at least 5 percent coverage per page, about an A4 size page.

Certainly worth keeping in mind is the number of pages the toner is able to print. This is usually an estimate. A page yield of 1000 pages simply implies you can print up to 1000 pages before needing to refill it. Many manufacturers will state the approximate yield in pages. For calculation of page yield, you need to assume at least 5 percent coverage per page, about an A4 size page. Multipack or Single Pack: For regular printing needs you need to go for the combo pack rather than getting a single toner every time. Many brands will offer you a discount when you buy the combo pack.

