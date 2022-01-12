Spotlight: How Tutor Doctor Tailors Education to Both Online and In-Person Students

All kids learn differently. And the education industry has experienced lots of challenges over the past couple of years. So the importance of individualized tutoring is more clear than ever.

Luckily, that’s exactly what Tutor Doctor provides. Read all about the company’s unique franchise model in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers personalized tutoring services.

President Frank Milner told Small Business Trends, “This includes helping students prepare for standardized exams such as the SAT and ACT, as well as academic subjects such as English, math, science, and foreign languages. Realizing that the classroom setting is often not enough to unlock the potential of each individual, we offer both in-home and online tutoring sessions to build confidence and reach goals.

Business Niche

Taking a holistic approach for each student.

Milner says, “Rather than randomly pairing a tutor with a student, we learn about every student’s needs and goals during a free consultation and then personally match the student to a tutor who tailors their sessions to the student’s interests. . This unique process creates an opportunity for true relationship building. We believe that no two students are the same. Education should be tailored, not standardized.”

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=226133799591851

How the Business Got Started

After realizing the challenges of other tutoring models.

Milner explains, “Years ago, the expectation was that parents needed to pack their children up with school supplies and lug everything across town for another classroom-style tutoring session. Inconvenient session times, cumbersome travel, and missing out on family time were non-negotiables if you sought extra assistance in academics. Not to mention having next-to-no choice in who the tutor was or their credentials.

“Fast-forward to 2003 when our small in-home education business was created to go beyond basic tutoring sessions that serve as another classroom. We sought to provide personalized tutoring that takes into consideration each student’s unique learning style to empower students to achieve their full potential.

“Before long, this small business began gaining massive traction, and we chose to franchise so students across the globe finally had a chance to reach their academic goals. We knew that the best way to help struggling students would be to make it as easy on them as well as their parents–by meeting them in their homes, on their schedules, and at a price point that meant access to educational advantages for more than just wealthy families. And now, we could do everything on a global scale.”

Biggest Win

Including online options.

Milner adds, “We already knew the power of in-home tutoring sessions, but we needed to continually adapt with the changing environment brought about by COVID-19. It was at this point we were able to streamline our services further by offering complete flexibility with online tutoring. While some of our locations already had online tutoring, we worked hard to make a global transition to virtual learning.

“Now that some mandates have been lifted, students can choose to learn whichever way is best–whether that’s individually in-home, online, or in a group atmosphere to succeed among peers. Seeing the positive impact that our biggest “win” has had, we’re incredibly proud to continue reaching more families every day.”

Biggest Risk

Going through a complete rebrand.

Milner says, “We had to do it right, so we invested very heavily into the process, and it required our franchisees to invest significantly. Since we’re a consumer brand, if something went wrong it would’ve been disastrous for us and our franchisees. In the end, we hired a great firm to guide us through the rebrand. They worked with us to really unearth who we are and what we’re all about. Our service, our customer promises, and our uniqueness are all reflected in our brand, and even though it was a massive risk to make changes at this scale, we’d do it all over again for the cohesiveness it brought.”

Favorite Quote

“Courage is not the absence of fear, courage is acting in spite of fear.” – Carly Fiorina

* * * * *