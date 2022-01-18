11 Ways to Make Money on Your Phone

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Making money with your smartphone has become easier and easier. There are lots of opportunities to earn extra money from your phone in a variety of different ways. If you’re looking to top up your bank account, your smartphone might be just the way to do that. We’ll go through some of the top ways to make money from your phone and how to get started.

How to Earn Money on Your Phone

If you’re looking for ways to earn cash in your spare time, your smartphone can help you make some extra income. Whether you only have a few minutes or a couple of hours, there are lots of opportunities to earn quick cash or earn gift cards and other types of prizes through many apps, including gig apps on your phone.

16 Ways to Earn Money on Your Phone

If you’re looking to understand how to make money on your phone, there are many opportunities available. We’ll look at some of the best ways to make money online through legit money-making apps and how to get started.

1. Playing Games

One of the top ways Android users and iPhone users can make more money is through games. You can play games by downloading the apps on your phone. With games, you can earn points that you redeem for money or receive payouts in the form of PayPal cash, gift cards, and more, depending on the game.

2. Watching Videos for Extra Cash

If you have a few minutes and want to earn a few bucks, you can watch videos to make extra money. Free apps such as Swagbucks, ClipClaps, and FusionCash will all pay you for watching videos. Through these apps can earn rewards and earn bonus points that are redeemable for cash and gift cards.

3. Downloading Investment Apps

Investment apps are one of the best passive income streams. Available on both Google Play stores and the iPhone IOS app store, you can download an investment app and create an investment account in minutes.

You can opt to invest in auto-managed funds or invest in stocks and ETFs of your choice. Remember that your capital is at risk with investing, so only put in as much as you can afford to account for market fluctuations.

4. Downloading Survey Apps

If you’re looking to make some money and share your opinion, taking paid surveys could be the right option for you. Many market research companies will pay you to complete online surveys through apps such as Survey Junkie.

All you have to do is complete surveys and answer survey questions n different topics to earn money, including user testing and product testing. After you’re done taking surveys, you receive points that you redeem for gift cards and PayPal cash. The key to making sure you are using legit paid surveys.

5. Online Shopping

A lot of major retailers offer amazing cashback deals by working with apps such as Rakuten, BeFrugal, Drop, and more. All you’ll need to do is download the app, set up an account, and start shopping online like you usually would. The app pays you a certain percentage back as cashback for each purchase. These apps are completely free and are an excellent option for saving money while shopping. Other apps like Ibotta will also give you cash back when shopping in-person and online purchases.

6. Taking Photos and Videos for Extra Money

Many apps will pay for your photos and videos, such as Foap, Snapwire, and EyeEm are some options that you can use. You can upload photos from your cell phone to their platforms and make them available in their marketplace. The apps offer you a percentage every time your photos sell or your videos sell to agencies and buyers.

7. Utilizing Gig Apps

There are plenty of gig apps that enable you to make money in your free time. Gig apps can include driving for Uber and Lyft or delivering food using apps such as GrubHub and UberEats. Other apps such as TaskRabbit can be useful for general tasks that you complete when you have a few hours free. Gig apps are a great option if you’re looking for something flexible where you can set your own hours.

8. Selling Clothes

Another great way to earn extra cash is to sell items, such as clothing and homeware, on online apps. You can use apps such as Poshmark, Mercari, and eBay to sell your items. Some apps like Poshmark take a percentage of fees but offer a free shipping label so that you can ship your items quickly. Other apps such as eBay will require you to cover shipping fees. That’s why it’s important to price items with these nuances in mind to ensure you’re making enough money. This is a growing segment with a lot of choices, so choose the best app to sell clothes.

9. Using Mystery Shopping Apps

Another avenue for earning some more money is by using a mystery shopping app. Companies such as FieldAgent and GigWalk have mobile apps where as a user, you’ll be notified where to shop with different brands and report back their experience. You receive a small payment for each mystery shopping experience, and it can be a good option for supplementing your income.

10. Become a language tutor

There are many on-demand language services, such as TutorJob, where you can tutor others through your phone. Depending on the languages you know, you can teach and set your own hours for lessons. After completing lessons with students, you’ll receive payment, making it a straightforward and easy process.

11. Take on a customer service role

Many customer service roles can be done through cell phones, making it an effective way to earn money while working part-time. You can answer phone calls and solve customer issues while at home and earn per hour. Many companies hire for this kind of role, so it’s worth keeping a lookout on popular job sites for customer service opportunities.

Start our Making Money on Your Phone Today

Thanks to smartphones, making money on your phone has become easier than ever, and there are plenty of easy options that you can start doing today to make extra cash. You can find other making money posts on our website for more inspiration and detailed tips to help you start earning money today.