About Us   |   Advertise

Amazon Prime Fees Going Up

Published: Feb 4, 2022 by Joshua Sophy In Small Business News 0
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Share on Flipboard
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest
Share on BizSugar
Email this Article
amazon prime cost increase 2022

Amazon announced Thursday that it’s increasing the subscription fee for the Amazon Prime service.

Amazon Prime offers fast, free shipping on millions of items, and small business owners across the country take advantage of this service to get goods shipped to them without any added cost.

The new prices will go into effect on Feb. 18 for new Prime members and existing members will see a price increase with their first renewal after March 25.

Amazon Prime Fees Increasing to $14.99 Per Month

The news on the increase in Amazon Prime fees was included in the company’s 2021 fourth-quarter results report.

Here’s a look at how the rates for Amazon Prime are increasing:

  • Amazon Prime (monthly)
    • Old rate: $12.99
    • New rate: $14.99
  • Amazon Prime (annually)
    • Old rate: $119
    • New rate: $139

The company says the increase in price is reflective of a rise in wages for workers as well as transportation costs, mostly.

Only US customers will see an increase in their Prime fees. This is the first increase to the cost of Amazon Prime since 2018, the company says.

More in: Comment ▼
Joshua Sophy
Joshua Sophy Joshua Sophy is the Assistant Editor for Small Business Trends and the Head of Content Partnerships. A journalist with 20 years of experience in traditional and online media, Joshua got his start in the rough and tumble newspaper business of Pennsylvania's coal region. He is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists and was a beat reporter covering daily news. He eventually founded his own local newspaper, the Pottsville Free Press, covering his hometown. Joshua supervises the day-to-day operations of Small Business Trends' busy editorial department including the editorial calendar and outgoing assignments.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2022, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.