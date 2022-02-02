best business credit cards for gas

The best business gas card is no longer the card that’s linked to specific gas stations.

You can use any card as a designated business gas card, for gas purchases only. But why would you?

Instead, your business gas cards can be used for both gas purchases and eligible purchases, earning cashback, rewards and other benefits.

You’re better off choosing a card that provides value back to you on combined purchases, including gas. One – the US Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard – give 3% cash back on purchases at EV Stations.

What are Business Gas Credit Cards?

As we stated, business gas cards are linked to gas stations and you won’t exactly get the same answer as asking what are business credit cards. They are also called fuel cards, and the fuel cards may only be used at certain gas stations.

You can still get that type of business card. But you’ll save money on gas by combining other eligible purchases to get back more value from using the card. So the next question is why should I get a business credit card?

Why You Should Consider Getting a Gas Credit Card for Your Business

It’s still easy for a business owner to track gas expenses using a general business card. Even if credit cards are used for other business purchases, credit card companies will separate your purchases by category. You’ll get more benefits, such as rewards or cashback than you would with cards specific to gas stations. It’s easy to practice social distancing. You might get better discount paying with cash, but you have to go inside to do so. Your card is cleaner than the cash change you’ll get back. However, you should glove up or disinfect after touching the fuel pump, deemed one of the most contaminated items you’ll encounter. Credit or debit. You should never use a debit card when paying for gas. When you use a credit card for gas, the funds are not withdrawn immediately. When you use a debit card, and your pin, the funds are instantly available. Debit cards are easier targets for gas pump “skimmers.”

7 Best Small Business Gas Credit Cards

Here are our picks for the best business gas credit card. These small business credit cards aren’t just for gas buys.

We’ve chosen different types of credit cards that will give you the best value for all purchases, including gas. You can be approved for these cards with good or in some cases, fair credit.

1. American Express Business Gold Card

Would you like 0% APR for a year and lots of rewards points? Then the American Express Business Gold is a good business credit card pick for you.

Annual Fees: $295

$295 APR: 0% for a year after account opening, then 14.24 to 22.24% variable apr after the account anniversary year.

0% for a year after account opening, then 14.24 to 22.24% variable apr after the account anniversary year. Credit Needed: Good

Good Benefits: 80,000 rewards points after you spend and pay eligible purchases of $10,000 during the first 3 months.

2. American Express Blue Business Cash Card

No annual fee and 0% APR for 12 month makes the Blue Business Cash Card from American Express a good option as a business credit card.

Annual Fee: $0

$0 APR: 0% for 12 months from account opening, then 13.24 to 19.24%

0% for 12 months from account opening, then 13.24 to 19.24% Credit Needed: Good

Good Benefits: You’ll get a $500 statement credit after you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months.

3. Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card

If you become a Marriott Bonvoy Business Member, you’ll get 4 to 6 times in point value with the Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card.

Annual Fee: $125

$125 APR: 15.74 to 24.74%

15.74 to 24.74% Credit Needed: Good

Good Benefits: Earn 75,000 in bonus points after $3000 in purchases the first 3 months, plus you’ll get a $150 statement credit and an additional free night award. If you buy a business card membership, you’ll earn 6x points for purchases at participating hotels and 4x points on wireless telephone services and gas purchases. Rewards increase as you use the card, as you earn gold elite status.

4. U.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite™ Mastercard®

You can earn credit card rewards on purchases of gasoline or charges at EV stations with the Business Cash Back Credit Cards | U.S. Bank (usbank.com).

Annual Fee: $0

$0 APR: o% intro APR for 15 billing cycles from the card account anniversary.

o% intro APR for 15 billing cycles from the card account anniversary. Credit Needed: Good

Good Benefits: You’ll get $500 cash back if you spend $4,500 in 150 days. You’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases at gas stations and EV stations. You’ll earn 3% cash back on combined net purchases of phone services (including cell phone service providers), restaurants and office supply stores.

5. Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

You’ll get a whopping 5% cash back on specified combined purchases and business expenses with the Ink Business Cash Credit Card: Cash Back | Chase.

Annual Fee: $0

$0 APR: 0% intro APR for 12 months, then 13.24 to 19.24%

0% intro APR for 12 months, then 13.24 to 19.24% Credit Needed: Good

Good Benefits: There’s no preset spending credit limit and bonus rewards grow as you spend, earning Chase ultimate rewards status. You’ll get 5% cash back on office supply purchases and other eligible net purchases including internet, cable, phone and recurring software subscription expenses. You’ll get $750 credit after you spend $7,500 in first three months. Spend another $7,500 in the next three months, and you’ll get another $750 credit.

6. Discover IT

You’ll get 5% cash back on gas, making this a winner for fleet fuel cards. Do you shop on Amazon? You’ll get 5% cash back on those purchases too. If your credit if bad or fair, you can get a Discover IT card by choosing to make it a “secured” card with a cash deposit.

Annual Fee: $0

$0 APR: 11.99 to 22.99%

11.99 to 22.99% Credit Needed: Bad to Excellent.

Bad to Excellent. Benefits: The 5% cash back on Amazon and gasoline purchases make the Discover IT a leader in small business credit cards. You’ll also earn 5% cash back within the Pay Pal portal if you choose to pay with the Discover IT card.

7. Shell Small Business Card

As a branded business gas card – one that is linked to a specific type of gas – the Shell card is a great fleet card. In addition to the account owner’s card, you can also get free employee cards. You can select a preset spending limit on individual employee cards with Shell branded business gas cards.

Annual Fee: $0

$0 APR: 23-29%

23-29% Credit Needed: Fair

Fair Benefits: 10 cents per gallon rewards gas purchases for the first 6 months. You can also use the Shell card at Jiffy Lube.

What are the easiest business gas credit cards to get?

You can get the Chase Ink Business Cash Card with fair to good credit. You don’t have to spend alot – $7,500 in 3 months – to get the $750 credit back. Then, you can spend $7,500 in the following 3 months and get another $750 credit.

In the meantime, you’ll be on your way to spending $25,000. Once you hit that total, you’ll get 5% back on purchases such as office supplies, cable, internet and phone costs.

Is it the best business credit card? It’s a top pick for many small business owners.

Are gas cards good for building credit?

Yes. Many cards have 0% APR for the first 12 months, making them a good choice for purchase and balance transfers. You can make payments without having interest add up on your total owed, improving your score with major credit bureaus.