The Most Popular and Best Selling NFT Collections This Week

This week the list is going to look at the overall best-selling NFTs as well as what is trending on OpenSea. With this information you will be able to keep track of the overall NFT market and what each marketplace is doing.
We will start with a simpler top 10 for OpenSea and a detailed top 10 for the overall market.
Top 10 Collections Over the Last 7 Days on OpenSea
The monetary amount is the seven-day volume according to OpenSea.
- CryptoPunks – $36,023,123
- Azuki – $32,876,076
- Tasty Bones XYZ – $21,797,557
- Bored Ape Yacht Club – $18,933,154
- mfers – $16,702,124
- Clone X- X Takashi Murakami – $15,673,530
- NFT Worlds – $16,270,300
- Karafuru – $12,628,761
- Mutant Ape Yacht Club – $13,572,995
- Edenhorde – $13,516,856
Most Popular and Best Selling NFTs of the Last Week – February 18, 2022
These are the top sales data across all platforms. The data comes from NonFungible.
1. Bored Ape Yacht Club
- Last 7 days: $53,394,383
- Number of Sales: 584
- Highest Price: $499,455
BAYC is a collection of 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs—unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain. Your Bored Ape doubles as your Yacht Club membership card and grants access to members-only benefits.
2. CryptoPunks
- Last 7 days: $24,778,538
- Number of Sales: 62
- Highest Price: $23,799,920
10,000 unique collectible characters with proof of ownership stored on the Ethereum blockchain. The project that inspired the modern CryptoArt movement. Inspiration for the Ethereum ERC-721 standard that powers most digital art and collectibles.
3. The Sandbox
- Last 7 days: $13,142,775
- Number of Sales: 1,182
- Highest Price: $39,662
The Sandbox is a community-driven UGC-voxel platform where users own their LAND and host their creative magic. Users may buy, sell, and trade their voxel creations on secondary markets and truly become a part of this user-built world where everything you see is built by and for the community.
4. Art Blocks
- Last 7 days: $8,282,359
- Number of Sales: 3,338
- Highest Price: $159,226
Storefront for genuinely programmable and on-demand generative artwork that is stored directly on the Ethereum blockchain. Pick your style and mint! Each piece is randomly generated by an algorithm defined by the artist, there are endless possibilities to what your unique generation could look like.
5. Doodles
- Last 7 days: $6,021,178
- Number of Sales: 260,035
- Highest Price: $81,925
Doodles come in a joyful range of colors, traits, and sizes with a collection size of 10,000. Doodles are a funky bunch that like to role play or transmogrify themselves into delicious treats. Some are not Doodle-sapiens at all! Holding a Doodle allows you to participate in coordinating the Doodles Community Treasury.
6. Cool Cats
- Last 7 days: $5,354,560
- Number of Sales: 162
- Highest Price: $56,044
Cool Cats are a collection of programmatically, randomly generated NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. The 1st generation consists of 10,000 randomly assembled cats from over 300k total options. Cool Cats that have a variety of outfits, faces and colors – all cats are cool, but completed outfit cats are the coolest.
7. CyberKongz
- Last 7 days: $5,256,926
- Number of Sales: 309
- Highest Price: $243,223
Welcome to an alternate reality, where evolution took a different route and weird apes roam the earth. Some appear normal. Some look weird. And some are just cool! A few CyberKongz are super rare and even animated! Maybe some of them look familiar!
8. Decentraland
- Last 7 days: $4,369,341
- Number of Sales: 284
- Highest Price: 214,347
Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. LAND in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive experiences such as games.
9. FLUF World
- Last 7 days: $3,849,082
- Number of Sales: 419
- Highest Price: $72,344
FLUFs have been programmatically generated from 270 attributes across 14 categories to be entirely unique by at least three degrees of separation. This also excludes their expression, dance, scene, and soundtrack. FLUFs are stored as ERC721 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.
10. DeadFellaz
- Last 7 days: $2,008,381
- Number of Sales: 213
- Highest Price: $24,779
Each unique Deadfella is randomly generated from a combination of over 400 individually drawn traits, including over 50 different outfits. Deadfellaz each have different eyes, noses, mouths, heads, and bodies – with no traits explicitly gendered to allow all genders to find representation.
