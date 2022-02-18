The Most Popular and Best Selling NFT Collections This Week

This week the list is going to look at the overall best-selling NFTs as well as what is trending on OpenSea. With this information you will be able to keep track of the overall NFT market and what each marketplace is doing.

We will start with a simpler top 10 for OpenSea and a detailed top 10 for the overall market.

Top 10 Collections Over the Last 7 Days on OpenSea

The monetary amount is the seven-day volume according to OpenSea.

CryptoPunks – $36,023,123 Azuki – $32,876,076 Tasty Bones XYZ – $21,797,557 Bored Ape Yacht Club – $18,933,154 mfers – $16,702,124 Clone X- X Takashi Murakami – $15,673,530 NFT Worlds – $16,270,300 Karafuru – $12,628,761 Mutant Ape Yacht Club – $13,572,995 Edenhorde – $13,516,856

Most Popular and Best Selling NFTs of the Last Week – February 18, 2022

These are the top sales data across all platforms. The data comes from NonFungible.

1. Bored Ape Yacht Club

Last 7 days: $53,394,383

Number of Sales: 584

Highest Price: $499,455

BAYC is a collection of 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs—unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain. Your Bored Ape doubles as your Yacht Club membership card and grants access to members-only benefits.

2. CryptoPunks

Last 7 days: $24,778,538

Number of Sales: 62

Highest Price: $23,799,920

10,000 unique collectible characters with proof of ownership stored on the Ethereum blockchain. The project that inspired the modern CryptoArt movement. Inspiration for the Ethereum ERC-721 standard that powers most digital art and collectibles.

3. The Sandbox

Last 7 days: $13,142,775

Number of Sales: 1,182

Highest Price: $39,662

The Sandbox is a community-driven UGC-voxel platform where users own their LAND and host their creative magic. Users may buy, sell, and trade their voxel creations on secondary markets and truly become a part of this user-built world where everything you see is built by and for the community.

4. Art Blocks

Last 7 days: $8,282,359

Number of Sales: 3,338

Highest Price: $159,226

Storefront for genuinely programmable and on-demand generative artwork that is stored directly on the Ethereum blockchain. Pick your style and mint! Each piece is randomly generated by an algorithm defined by the artist, there are endless possibilities to what your unique generation could look like.

5. Doodles

Last 7 days: $6,021,178

Number of Sales: 260,035

Highest Price: $81,925

Doodles come in a joyful range of colors, traits, and sizes with a collection size of 10,000. Doodles are a funky bunch that like to role play or transmogrify themselves into delicious treats. Some are not Doodle-sapiens at all! Holding a Doodle allows you to participate in coordinating the Doodles Community Treasury.

6. Cool Cats

Last 7 days: $5,354,560

Number of Sales: 162

Highest Price: $56,044

Cool Cats are a collection of programmatically, randomly generated NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. The 1st generation consists of 10,000 randomly assembled cats from over 300k total options. Cool Cats that have a variety of outfits, faces and colors – all cats are cool, but completed outfit cats are the coolest.

7. CyberKongz

Last 7 days: $5,256,926

Number of Sales: 309

Highest Price: $243,223

Welcome to an alternate reality, where evolution took a different route and weird apes roam the earth. Some appear normal. Some look weird. And some are just cool! A few CyberKongz are super rare and even animated! Maybe some of them look familiar!

8. Decentraland

Last 7 days: $4,369,341

Number of Sales: 284

Highest Price: 214,347

Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. LAND in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive experiences such as games.

9. FLUF World

Last 7 days: $3,849,082

Number of Sales: 419

Highest Price: $72,344

FLUFs have been programmatically generated from 270 attributes across 14 categories to be entirely unique by at least three degrees of separation. This also excludes their expression, dance, scene, and soundtrack. FLUFs are stored as ERC721 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.

10. DeadFellaz

Last 7 days: $2,008,381

Number of Sales: 213

Highest Price: $24,779

Each unique Deadfella is randomly generated from a combination of over 400 individually drawn traits, including over 50 different outfits. Deadfellaz each have different eyes, noses, mouths, heads, and bodies – with no traits explicitly gendered to allow all genders to find representation.

