Best Wireless Presenter Remotes for Your Presentations

The best wireless presenter remotes give you the incredible ability to move and interact with your audience when delivering a presentation. A good clicker frees you from the need to be near your computer for manual control. Wireless presenter remotes can also help you save time and completely remove the unnecessary interruptions that are common with manual presentation control.

Your typical wireless clicker is nothing more than a button that allows you to advance to the next slide. But there are a few models out there are providing much more features, including the ability to go back to a previous slide, a timer to keep you on track, a start and stop multimedia function, a laser pointer that comes in handy when drawing attention to specific parts of your presentation, and so much more. Here are some of our top picks.

Best Wireless Presenter Remotes

Logitech R800 Wireless Presenter

Top Pick: If you are looking for a little more wireless range, the Logitech R800 Wireless Presenter is certainly worth considering. It is the younger, more sophisticated brother to the Logitech R400. It features all the amazing features that the R400 provides, but some additional boost. It gives you a lot more freedom to move around with a wireless range of up to 100 ft that’s also accompanied by a powerful green laser pointer that’s easy to see even on brightly lit rooms and LCD and Plasma displays. An inbuilt timer will also gently keep you on time.

Logitech R800 Wireless Presenter

Logitech R400 Wireless Presenter

Runner Up: Glide through your presentations with the stylish matte black Logitech R400 remote. This well-contoured wireless clicker gives you the freedom to move around a stage or podium thanks to its wireless range of up to 50 ft. The built-in bright red laser pointer that’s visible on almost any background will help you drive the point home by keeping everyone focused on the presentation. This plug-and-play remote features intuitively placed touch keys and comes with a cushioned carry case for extra protection and easy portability.

Logitech R400 Wireless Presenter

DINOSTRIKE Wireless Presenter

Best Value: This wireless presenter is not only affordable but also comes packed with some amazing features that are hard to come by at its price point. The DINOSTRIKE is available in a variety of options ranging from black and white colors to green and red laser options. It takes wireless freedom to the next level as it boasts a wireless control range of up to 164 ft, an air mouse range of 82 ft, and a light range of 656 ft. This rechargeable presenter features a 300 mAh battery that can give you up to 20 hours of active use.

DINOSTRIKE Wireless Presenter

Kensington Expert Wireless Presenter

Control and store your presentation like a pro using the Kensington expert presenter. This clicker comes with an 8 GB Micro SD card that seamlessly fits in the USB receiver, so you do not have to worry about plugging your laptop into an unfamiliar setup or forgetting your flash drive. It also has a 150 ft wireless range that certainly gives you the freedom to roam around a big room without having to worry about losing the connection. The bright green laser allows you to draw attention to important items in your presentation on bright projectors.

Kensington Expert Wireless Presenter

Philips Wireless Presenter

Make your presentations smoother and more compelling with this Phillips presentation clicker. This remote has a wireless range of up to 100 ft and comes with a red laser light that will help you highlight the most important aspects of your presentation. The smart ergonomic design allows for a smooth and comfortable grip.

Philips Wireless Presenter

Canon PR10-G Wireless Presentation

Not many wireless presenters can outcompete the Canon PR10-G. It features a bright green light that is eight times more powerful than the standard red lasers. It also comes with a backlit LCD display that will keep you updated on time, signal strength, and battery level. This clicker comes with a decent 100 ft wireless control range, and it is also super easy to set up. The ergonomic lightweight build makes this presenter comfortable to hold for an extended period.

Canon PR10-G Wireless Presentation

Logitech Spotlight Presentation Remote

This is arguably one of the best wireless remotes in the market today. It is a little pricy compared to its peers, but it is also easy to see why. The Logitech Spotlight allows you to go beyond the traditional laser pointing as it highlights and magnifies your focus areas on the screen. This clicker also uses mouse-like cursor control so you can easily open links or pause and play videos as you wish. The Spotlight will also let you know when it is time to wrap up your presentation with gentle vibrations.

Logitech Spotlight Presentation Remote

What to Look for When Buying Wireless Presenters

There is no doubt that the best wireless presenters can help you spice up your presentation by improving your delivery and time management. There are however a few things that you need to keep in mind when looking for a wireless presenter remote, including:

Power: Most wireless presenters will either be rechargeable or use a battery. You need a clicker that makes good use of the battery power by automatically sleeping when not in use. Those that have LCD displays should make it easy to easily tell the battery levels even in the midst of a presentation.

Most wireless presenters will either be rechargeable or use a battery. You need a clicker that makes good use of the battery power by automatically sleeping when not in use. Those that have LCD displays should make it easy to easily tell the battery levels even in the midst of a presentation. Pointer: Think of how you are going to use your clicker. If you are mostly giving presentations in a classroom a red laser pointer might be adequate to point at whiteboards, but if you regularly host business meetings and share presentations on screen you need strong green pointer.

Think of how you are going to use your clicker. If you are mostly giving presentations in a classroom a red laser pointer might be adequate to point at whiteboards, but if you regularly host business meetings and share presentations on screen you need strong green pointer. Range: What are your movement needs? If you typically give presentations in larger spaces and you like to move around, you need to go for clickers that have a good wireless control range.

What are your movement needs? If you typically give presentations in larger spaces and you like to move around, you need to go for clickers that have a good wireless control range. Compatibility: Do not assume that all clickers are compatible with all operating systems. Make sure your preferred wireless remote presenter can work on your device. Check if it is a plug-and-play device, or if you will need to download software to use it.

Do not assume that all clickers are compatible with all operating systems. Make sure your preferred wireless remote presenter can work on your device. Check if it is a plug-and-play device, or if you will need to download software to use it. Design: You need to keep this in mind when choosing your wireless presenter. How are the keys arranged? Are they easy to use? Does it have an ergonomic design that’s comfortable to hold?

