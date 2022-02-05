Boston Celtics Award Grant to New England Business, More Small Business Funds Available

Small business grants can improve communities. Sports teams can also bring communities together. Those two worlds recently collided thanks to a grant opportunity in New England. That program and more continue to offer pandemic relief and support to businesses across the country.

Boston Celtics Recognize Black-Owned Businesses with Small Business Grant

Read on for current small business grant opportunities.

Power Forward Small Business Grant

The Power Forward Small Business Grant supports new and existing Black-owned businesses in New England. The NAACP and various corporations and community partners administer the program. Recently, several Boston Celtics surprised the latest winner during a Zoom call, after the team partnered with the NAACP and Vistaprint to provide grant funding. The next round of the Power Forward Small Business Grant program is expected to launch in the coming weeks. The NAACP and Hello Alice will administer $1 million in grant funds on a rolling basis.

Rhode Island Rebounds Small Business Grant Program

Rhode Island is offering pandemic relief grants through a new state program. The $12.5 million Rhode Island Rebounds Small Business Grant Program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. Businesses can apply for grants of between $2,500 and $5,000. To qualify, companies must have less than $1 million in gross sales in either 2020 or 2021, and be able to prove pandemic-related financial loss. The first round of applications closes February 13. And the portal may re-open at a later date if all funds are not distributed.

Morris County Small Business Grant Program

Morris County, New Jersey plans to open a new online portal for small businesses to apply for relief grants on February 14. The Morris County Small Business Grant Program supports small companies and nonprofits impacted by the pandemic with grants of up to $15,000. Grants are intended to reimburse companies for pandemic-related expenses incurred on or after March 3, 2021. The program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Moscow Small Business Grant Program

The city of Moscow, Idaho is supporting small businesses and nonprofits through a new grant program. The Small Business Grant Program offers grants of up to $15,000 for companies negatively affected by COVID-19. Businesses can use funds as reimbursement for recovery expenses or to cover operational expenses where the pandemic has created revenue reduction. Funding comes from the city’s $750,000 American Rescue Plan Act allocation.

Cambridge Restaurant and Nightlife Relief Grant

Cambridge, Massachusetts recently announced a new grant program for restaurants, cafes, and entertainment venues. The Restaurant and Nightlife Relief Grant program will award $2,500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The program is open to food service and entertainment businesses heavily impacted by the pandemic. Grants for $10,000 can be used for payroll, rent, personal protective equipment, or outdoor dining improvements. February 28 is the deadline to apply.

Richmond We Care Recovery Grant Program

Richmond’s Metropolitan Business League and its community partners provide an ongoing grant opportunity for the area’s small businesses. The program specifically targets small, women, and minority-owned businesses affected by the pandemic. The program also provides technical assistance and coaching. The organization is currently notifying recipients from their fourth round, but may continue accepting applications going forward.

