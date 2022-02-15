Commerce Dept. and Goldman Sachs Partner to Help Small Businesses with Exports

The US Department of Commerce has partnered with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program to launch a new initiative designed to help small businesses.

Commerce Dept. and Goldman Sachs Partner in Small Business Initiative

The new partnership will facilitate export-led growth for small businesses at a roundtable discussion at Morgan State University.

The ‘New Year, New Growth, New Global Sales’ is a three-part educational series led by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses and the Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration.

Reaching International Markets

During these challenging times, as the economy moves on from the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is vital small businesses have the resources and tools to reach target markets and sell their services or products. Reaching international markets can be a pivotal move in securing business growth and ultimately becoming more profitable.

The Department of Commerce and Goldman Sachs’ initiative will equip small business owners with resources and knowledge to help them reach international markets and sell products or services on a global scale.

As Gina Raimondo, US Secretary of Commerce, said in a statement about the program:

“The Department of Commerce is excited to launch this innovative partnership with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, which will provide small businesses with the resources and technical knowledge they need to sell their products and services around the world.

“President Biden and this Administration knows that small businesses are the backbone of our economy. The Department of Commerce and our trade experts at our International Trade Administration are deeply committed to helping America’s small businesses grow and create jobs in our communities,” Raimondo added.

Educational Sessions

The educational sessions are taking place on February 15, February 22, and March 1, 2022. With guidance from specialists from the Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration, small business owners will have the opportunity to learn how to enter new international markets, globalize their digital brand and develop export finance strategies.

Small business owners attending the events will also learn from fellow owners of small businesses and graduates of 10,000 Small Businesses who are successfully exporting products or services.

Small business owners that are interested in participating in the ‘New Year, New Growth, New Global Sales’ webinar series, can register here.