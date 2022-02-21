Small business owners and entrepreneurs looking for buy a new car or fleet of cars for business purposes this year, may be interested in Consumer Reports (CR) top car picks for 2022.

Consumer Reports Names Best Cars of 2022

CR, which has tested cars for over 85 years, selects the following cars as the best buys for 2022. The selection is based on meeting the experts’ very high standards for performance, safety, reliability and more.

Nissan Sentra

For business owners looking for a low-cost buy, yhe best car for under $25,000 ranked by Consumer Reports is the Nissan Sentra. With a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the car is pleasant to drive with acceleration that is among the best in the class. The Sentra is nimble, comfortable to ride and has a low price-tag.

Nissan Rogue Sport

Number two is the Nissan Rogue Sport, which, despite its low entry price, has a roster of safety equipment that puts, according to CR, the “pricier models to shame.” The review also praises the Nissan Rogue Sport for feeling more mature and substantial than most of the subcompact SUVs it competes with.

Subaru Forester

In the $25,000 to $35,000 price mark, CR ranks the Subaru Forester. The 2022 model has received a light freshening look. And the secret to the Forester’s success is, according to CR, its efficiency, spacious design, strong fuel economy, safety focus, great road-test performance, and strong reliability history.

Honda Accord

With a generous interior space, ample power, a pleasant ride, and impressive efficiency, Consumer Reports has ranked the Honda Accord as one of the best midsized sedans in its top car list for 2022. Most impressive for the experts is the hybrid, which delivers 47mpg overall without sacrificing acceleration – an important component for business travel purposes.

Toyota Prius and Prius Prime

Again, for small business owners looking for fuel economy, another top hybrid pick is the aerodynamic Prius which, according to the experts, continues to set the standard for fuel economy. The Prius achieves an impressive 52mpg as well as standing out in consistent reliability and owner satisfaction.

Toyota RAV4 Prime

For small business owners and entrepreneurs looking to spend around $35,000 to $45,000, CR recommends the Toyota RAV4 Prime. With even more power, greater efficiency and being a comfortable ride, the experts deem the RAV4 Prime a superior model. The plug-in hybrid has an impressive 42 miles of electric-only range, making it a good choice for businesses than run local errands.

Kia Telluride

According to CR, the Telluride sets the standard for the popular midsized three-row SUV market, boasting a road-test score of 97. The car is a roomy SUV, making it suitable for businesses looking to transport items.

Honda Ridgeline

With a smooth 280-hp V6 engine and a nine-speed automatic, adding to the polished driving experience, the Honda Ridgeline is among the top picks for 2022.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

In the $45,000-plus range, Consumer Report’s top pick is the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The review cites the Mach-E as standing out in this emerging category for being enjoyable to drive, with quick acceleration, agile handling, and a well-mannered ride.

Lexus RX

The final top pick of cars for 2022 is the Lexus RX, a “powertrain” that delivers an effortless, quiet performance that is expected from a premium SUV. Small business owners looking for reliability, safety, performance and comfort, will not be disappointed with this luxury midsize SUV.