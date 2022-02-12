10 Tips for Customizing Your Marketing Strategy to Your Specific Industry

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The exact marketing strategy you employ for your business is likely to vary based on your industry. In fact, there are some concepts that only apply to certain types of businesses. And others can be changed or altered to fit different types of businesses. Here are tips for tailoring your marketing strategy to your industry from members of the online small business community.

Consider These Topics for Your Travel Blog

The travel industry has experienced major changes over the past two years. So travel bloggers may need to adjust their content accordingly. If you’re looking for topics that are relevant to today’s readers, check out this Mostly Blogging post by Janice Wald. You can also see discussion of the subject over on BizSugar.

Budget for Your Mobile App Development

Mobile technology is constantly evolving. So costs often change for these businesses as well. If you’re planning a new app in 2022, this can make budgeting difficult. However, this DashTech post by Arjun Solanki includes tips that can help.

Get Hired by a Freelance Agency

Freelancing is everywhere in 2022. So to stand out from the crowd, it can help to work with an agency. So how can you get hired by one? This post by Sabina Lohr of Gaenzle Marketing details some things to make your resume stand out.

Learn to Handle Survey Bias

If you run a market research firm, or if you engage in market research for any business, you’ll likely encounter survey bias. You cannot completely eliminate this issue. But you can make adjustments if you know what to look for. Learn more in this Nicereply post by Luke Carlino.

Don’t Give Up on Franchising Because of Low Credit

Your credit score can certainly impact your ability to purchase a franchise business. But it’s not the only factor that companies consider. So you may have hope even if your scores aren’t the highest. Joel Libava goes into more detail in this post on the Franchise King blog.

Consider These Industries When Starting a Business in 2022

If you’re thinking about starting a business this year, choosing the right industry can make a huge impact. Ideally, you want something in demand that is easy to run remotely. Here are 12 to consider from Ivan Widjaya’s Noobpreneur blog.

Expand Your Small Business Globally with These Translation Tips

Certain industries lend themselves well to doing business globally. However, targeting customers in multiple countries often necessitates translation services. To navigate your global expansion, consider the tips in this GMR Transcription post by Beth Worthy.

Engage in Total Quality Management

No matter what industry you’re in, quality work helps you better serve clients. Total quality management is a concept that can help your business succeed. Learn all about it in this AlisQi post by Otto de Graaf. Then visit the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

Consider the Benefit of LLCs for Property Owners

If you run a rental business or any company where you own properties, it’s important to consider liability. Setting up an LLC may help landlords and similar business owners. Nellie Akalp explores this option in this CorpNet post.

Optimize SEO for Your B2B Business

SEO is important for every business. But the exact strategies you use may vary based on your industry. If you run a B2B business, the tips in this TopRank Marketing post by Lane Ellis may help.

