DocuSign and Zoom Announce Integration Partnership

Completing agreements from anywhere has just got a lot easier thanks to DocuSign announcing a partnership with Zoom Video Communications.

DocuSign and Zoom Announce Partnership

The DocuSign eSignature for Zoom will allow businesses and organizations to complete agreement processes using virtual, face-to-face signing experiences. The partnership will accelerate time to agreement and help all parties build trust and loyalty by securely finding, reviewing and completing agreements right from Zoom.

Technology Driving the Anywhere Economy

As most small business owners will be all too aware, the pandemic has brought about huge changes to how we conduct business. The technology drive for remote working has quickly evolved into the technology that enables anywhere working.

We can now conduct the likes of banking by video and notarize documents remotely, which are all advancements that have reduced the need to commute and meet in person.

Intrigued by these developments during the pandemic, DocuSign conducted research that revealed the top two tools being invested in by organizations are electronic signature and video conferencing software. It made perfect sense then to integrate the two, as the partnership with Zoom has achieved.

Streamlining Collaboration and Agreements

The Product Lead for Zoom Apps and Integrations, Ross Mayfield, explained why the partnership with DocuSign is ideal for businesses, saying: “Employees don’t want to spend their days toggling between countless apps and emails, especially when working with customers or partners. They want tools that streamline workflows and easily enable them to connect and collaborate.

“We’re excited about DocuSign eSignature for Zoom as it allows stakeholders to review agreements together in real time before signing, helping eliminate communication silos and accelerate the completion of agreements.”

The SVP of Sign, DocuSign, Jerome Levadoux, added: “The past few years have highlighted the need for agility and better productivity tools to meet the evolving needs of customers. We are excited to partner with Zoom to offer the DocuSign eSignature app for Zoom to make it easier than ever to streamline how we collaborate and come to agreement in the emerging anywhere economy.”

eSignatures for Almost Any Agreement

The DocuSign eSignature for Zoom can be used for practically any agreement in any industry or line of business to securely collect signatures in digital form. This includes the likes of sales contracts, new client onboarding and new hire onboarding forms.

The partnership will also enable agreement completions for service activation, insurance claims and plea documents, as well as wealth management transfers and even patient consent forms.