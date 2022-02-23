Spotlight: ExtraaEdge Found Its CRM Niche in the Education Industry

CRM solutions can benefit businesses and organizations in nearly any field. However, the standard features and tools don’t always apply. Education is one industry where institutions often benefit from more customizable solutions. That’s where ExtraaEdge comes in. Read about this unique offering for education providers in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers CRM solutions for the education industry.

Solutions include:

Education CRM and marketing automation platform

Chatbot

Application tracking system

Business Niche

Offering customizable solutions.

Co-founder Abhishek Ballabh told Small Business Trends, “We understand that each institute is unique and has different requirements. Therefore, we make sure that all of the features are tailored to our customers’ needs.”

How the Business Got Started

To solve specific problems for education providers.

Ballabh and co-founder Sushil Mundada worked together as data engineer and CRM architect at a bank. However, they always had a passion for the education industry.

Ballabh says, “Initially, [we] began by counseling students about their career options. However, in the process, we discovered numerous loopholes in the traditional admission process.”

Biggest Win

Breaking into a new field.

Ballabh explains, “LEAD is India’s largest School EdTech company powering 2000+ schools to deliver international standard education. We received an inbound query from the Lead School who wanted to schedule a demo with us. Their use case was quite unique because they are in B2B and we had very few B2B clients previously. We completely customized our product to meet each and every one of their requirements with a regard to deliver what we promised.

“Their collaboration meant a lot to us because it led to our expansion in the B2B field, and our education-focused CRM is successfully delighting our customers by meeting all of their needs and providing constant customer support.”

Lesson Learned

Focus on your ideal customers.

Ballabh says, “If we could do it all over again, then we would not have accepted customers who did not fit our Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) because it resulted in a high churn rate during the startup’s early phases.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Growing the brand and expanding.

Ballabh adds, “If we had an extra $100,000 in our business, we would use it to conduct market research, particularly outside of India, and to expand our presence in international markets. We would have invested more in the upskilling of our team members in order to help them and the organization grow. Finally, we would like to invest some funds in the branding of ExtraaEdge in order to improve customer recognition and loyalty.”

Unique Working Conditions

Working in the game area.

Ballabh says, “We sometimes use our table-tennis table as a workstation.”

Favorite Quote

“It’s better to burn out than fade away.” – Kurt Cobain.

* * * * *