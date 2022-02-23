food truck name ideas

The right name can attract customers to your food truck and make the experience memorable. Many factors go into determining the perfect food truck business name. Here are some important considerations to make when starting your mobile food business.
How to Name Your Food Truck Business
The naming process may look different for each business. But these tips can help you when learning how to come up with a restaurant name:
- Determine what sets your business apart: A strong niche can provide naming ideas.
- List descriptors related to your business: Some of these may be useful in your brand.
- Keep it catchy and concise: Potential customers need to remember your brand, so don’t complicate things.
- Try a naming generator: Use keywords to search for ideas specific to your cuisine.
- Make sure it’s available: Check domain availability and trademarks to avoid issues.
180 Good Food Truck Names to Kickstart Your New Business
Coming up with a name is one of the first steps in starting your own food truck business. The following good small business names can provide inspiration as you create your own unique brand. You still need to check domain availability, trademarks, and state databases. But they may help you come up with ideas as you navigate your early days in the food truck industry.
Catchy Food Truck Names
Food trucks often have catchy names that rhyme or contain puns or alliteration. Here are some ideas if this is your style.
- Tasty Truck
- Meat Wagon
- Hangry Hot Dogs
- Mobile Dogs ‘n’ More
- Feisty Fried Chicken
- Pasta Paradise
- Spaghetti Shack
- Brr… Chilli Truck
- Rolling Stoves
- On the Go Grills
- Truckin’ Along
- Best Bites in Town
- Gimme Grub
- Hunger Machine
- The Food Stop
Funny Food Truck Names
If you want to make customers laugh as they approach your food truck, consider the following name ideas.
- Yum Yum Truck
- I’m Stuffed
- Say Cheese
- Bite Me!
- World’s Best Food Truck
- Better Than Other Food Trucks
- The Food Dude
- Just Good Food
- Two Men and a Food Truck
- Grub to Go
- Bites for Less
- We Cook You Eat
- Eat and Go
- Fancy Fries
- Seas the Day Seafood Truck
Unique Food Truck Name Ideas
All business names should be unique, but these can help your food truck really stand out.
- Chomp
- Bistro Bus
- Sloppy Sandwiches
- Everything But the Kitchen Sink Food Truck
- Quick Bites
- Good Food on Wheels
- Lunch Party Bus
- The Food Wagon
- Ultimate Grub
- Fantastic Sandwiches
- Sandwich Shack
- Street Food 4 U
- Mobile Dogs and more
- Real Food on Wheels
- Halal Sisters
Breakfast Food Truck Name Ideas
If your food truck serves breakfast items, the following names may be relevant to your niche.
- Waffle Wagon
- Pancake Shake
- Sausage on a Stick
- Eggs ‘n’ More
- The Most Important Meal of the Day
- Breakfast for Dinner
- Breakfast in a Truck
- Breakfast Burrito Bus
- World’s Best Chicken and Waffles
- The Good Times Griddle
- Crepe Corner
- Breakfast Bistro
- Morning Mayhem
- The French Toast Truck
- Omelet Station
Dessert Truck Names
If you serve sweet treats, these names may help you attract local sweet tooths.
- Roving Baker
- Sweet Tooth Mobile Bakery
- Delicious Dessert Food Truck
- Sweet Treats To Go
- Delicious Donuts
- Cupcakes to Go
- Cake on a Stick
- Heavenly Ice Cream
- Crankin’ Out the Candy
- Cake ‘n’ Bake
- From Cupcakes to Candy
- The Frosting Fountain
- Sprinkle Shack
- Cookie Magic
- Cake Batter Up
Pizza Food Truck Names
Pizza can be sold by the slice or in small, personal boxes. These business name can bring pizza lovers to your food truck.
- Slice o’ Life
- Pie in the Sky Pizza Truck
- Pepperoni Tony’s
- ‘Za By the Slice
- Rolling in Pizza Dough
- 20 Toppings
- Build-Your-Own Pizza
- The Pizza Pie Guy
- Pizza Party on Wheels
- Super Saucy Pizza
- Mobile Pizzeria
- Pizzalicious
- Perfect Pizza
- Pizzeria on Wheels
- Pizza ‘n’ More
Burger Food Truck Names
Burgers are some of the most popular menu items for food trucks. These name ideas fit perfectly for burger trucks.
- Burger Bus
- #1 Burger Spot
- American Burger Express
- Buns to Go
- Burgers on Wheels
- Best Burgers in Town
- Your Favorite Burger
- We Love Burgers
- Cheesy Cheeseburgers
- Burger Palace
- First Class Burger
- Burgerlicious
- The Burger Stop
- The Big Burg
- Fancy Burgers
Taco Truck Names
Tacos are also among the most popular food item options. If you’re looking for the perfect taco truck name, consider these.
- Taco Trailer
- Crunchy Taco Express
- Taco Stand on Wheels
- Nomadic Taco
- Happy Taco Truck
- Taco ‘Bout Delicious Food
- Bring on the Tacos
- Gimme Tacos
- Just Good Tacos
- Build-Your-Own Taco
- Tacos ‘n’ More
- Tacolicious
- Taco to Go
- Mobile Taco Palace
- Stop Here for Tacos
Coffee Truck Names
If you’d rather serve beverages out of your mobile food stand, these coffee name ideas may help.
- Not Your Average Coffee Stand
- Caffeine Corner
- Coffee Cart
- Mornin’ Joe
- Don’t Talk to Me Until I’ve Had My Coffee
- Hot Beverage Express
- Coffee Please
- The Coffee Stop
- The Bean Bus
- The Coffee Grinder
- Pour Over Palace
- Gourmet Coffee To Go
- Your Favorite Coffee Stop
- Daily Dose of Caffeine
- World’s Best Coffee
BBQ Truck Names
Barbecue encompasses so many popular foods. These names call attention to them.
- Best BBQ in Town
- We Love BBQ
- Ribs ‘n’ More
- The Brisket Shack
- Cornbread Palace
- The Big Barbecue Bus
- Saucy’s Barbecue
- Hot Grills BBQ
- The Fancies BBQ on 4 Wheels
- Grills 2 To
- Best BBQ Bites
- Smells Like BBQ
- Rollin’ Ribs
- Mac ‘n’ BBQ Truck
- Wings on Wheels
Mexican Food Truck Name
Mexican street food encompasses more than just tacos. These names include other popular options.
- Nomadic Burrito
- Holy Guacamole
- Toasted Tortilla Truck
- Tijuana Express
- Little Sombrero
- Mexican Wrap Up
- Spicy Street Food
- Just Good Mexican Food
- Salsa 2 Go
- Fajita Fiesta
- Burrito Bowls and More
- Build-Your-Own Burrito
- Best Burrito in Town
- The Big Burrito
- Carnita Corner
Asian Food Truck Names
Asian street food lends itself well to a food truck model. There are tons of unique niches within these names.
- Pho to Go
- Pad Thai Palace
- Gimme Samosa
- Spring Rollin’ Through Town
- Nomadic Noodles
- Shawarma Shack
- Your Favorite Falafel
- Taste of Taiwan
- Oodles of Noodles
- Ready 4 Ramen
- Just Good Noodles
- Just Good Asian Cuisine
- Teriyaki to Go
- Kabob House
- The Traveling Kabob
Names for Vegan Food Trucks
If you want to serve meatless, plant-based food, consider these unique name options.
- No Meat Here
- Plant Based Palace
- The Traveling Vegan
- Veggies 2 Go
- Lettuce Eat
- The Spinning Salad
- I Can’t Believe It’s Not Meat
- Veg Out
- Tasty Plants
- Very Delicious Vegan Food
- Veg!
- We Love Veggies
- The Creative Vegan
- Plant Power
- Oh Kale No
Best Food Truck Name Generators
A generator can help you find the perfect food truck business name using your own keywords. Here are some to consider.
1. Business Name Generator
This simple Business Name Generator lets you enter keywords and provides a list of potential options. It even checks availability.
2. TRUiC Name Generator
The TRUiC name generator uses AI to come up with truck business name ideas. You can even refine your search by location.
3. Shopify Name Generator
Shopify offers name generators for a variety of niches — including food trucks. Just enter your top keyword for ideas.
4. Copywriting Course Food Truck Name Generator
This generator for Copywriting Course is more of a fun exercise. You enter your initials or random letters that align with various terms to use in your own name.
5. BizNameWiz Generator
This option from BizNameWiz lets you enter keywords and check domain availability with one search.
6. Mobile-Cuisine Name Generator
Mobile-Cuisine offers a generator specifically for the food truck industry. It includes lots of cliches and catchy titles.
Image: Depositphotos
More in: Restaurant / Food Service