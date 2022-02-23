food truck name ideas

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The right name can attract customers to your food truck and make the experience memorable. Many factors go into determining the perfect food truck business name. Here are some important considerations to make when starting your mobile food business.

How to Name Your Food Truck Business

The naming process may look different for each business. But these tips can help you when learning how to come up with a restaurant name:

Determine what sets your business apart: A strong niche can provide naming ideas.

A strong niche can provide naming ideas. List descriptors related to your business: Some of these may be useful in your brand.

Some of these may be useful in your brand. Keep it catchy and concise: Potential customers need to remember your brand, so don’t complicate things.

Potential customers need to remember your brand, so don’t complicate things. Try a naming generator: Use keywords to search for ideas specific to your cuisine.

Use keywords to search for ideas specific to your cuisine. Make sure it’s available: Check domain availability and trademarks to avoid issues.

180 Good Food Truck Names to Kickstart Your New Business

Coming up with a name is one of the first steps in starting your own food truck business. The following good small business names can provide inspiration as you create your own unique brand. You still need to check domain availability, trademarks, and state databases. But they may help you come up with ideas as you navigate your early days in the food truck industry.

Catchy Food Truck Names

Food trucks often have catchy names that rhyme or contain puns or alliteration. Here are some ideas if this is your style.

Tasty Truck

Meat Wagon

Hangry Hot Dogs

Mobile Dogs ‘n’ More

Feisty Fried Chicken

Pasta Paradise

Spaghetti Shack

Brr… Chilli Truck

Rolling Stoves

On the Go Grills

Truckin’ Along

Best Bites in Town

Gimme Grub

Hunger Machine

The Food Stop

Funny Food Truck Names

If you want to make customers laugh as they approach your food truck, consider the following name ideas.

Yum Yum Truck

I’m Stuffed

Say Cheese

Bite Me!

World’s Best Food Truck

Better Than Other Food Trucks

The Food Dude

Just Good Food

Two Men and a Food Truck

Grub to Go

Bites for Less

We Cook You Eat

Eat and Go

Fancy Fries

Seas the Day Seafood Truck

Unique Food Truck Name Ideas

All business names should be unique, but these can help your food truck really stand out.

Chomp

Bistro Bus

Sloppy Sandwiches

Everything But the Kitchen Sink Food Truck

Quick Bites

Good Food on Wheels

Lunch Party Bus

The Food Wagon

Ultimate Grub

Fantastic Sandwiches

Sandwich Shack

Street Food 4 U

Mobile Dogs and more

Real Food on Wheels

Halal Sisters

Breakfast Food Truck Name Ideas

If your food truck serves breakfast items, the following names may be relevant to your niche.

Waffle Wagon

Pancake Shake

Sausage on a Stick

Eggs ‘n’ More

The Most Important Meal of the Day

Breakfast for Dinner

Breakfast in a Truck

Breakfast Burrito Bus

World’s Best Chicken and Waffles

The Good Times Griddle

Crepe Corner

Breakfast Bistro

Morning Mayhem

The French Toast Truck

Omelet Station

Dessert Truck Names

If you serve sweet treats, these names may help you attract local sweet tooths.

Roving Baker

Sweet Tooth Mobile Bakery

Delicious Dessert Food Truck

Sweet Treats To Go

Delicious Donuts

Cupcakes to Go

Cake on a Stick

Heavenly Ice Cream

Crankin’ Out the Candy

Cake ‘n’ Bake

From Cupcakes to Candy

The Frosting Fountain

Sprinkle Shack

Cookie Magic

Cake Batter Up

Pizza Food Truck Names

Pizza can be sold by the slice or in small, personal boxes. These business name can bring pizza lovers to your food truck.

Slice o’ Life

Pie in the Sky Pizza Truck

Pepperoni Tony’s

‘Za By the Slice

Rolling in Pizza Dough

20 Toppings

Build-Your-Own Pizza

The Pizza Pie Guy

Pizza Party on Wheels

Super Saucy Pizza

Mobile Pizzeria

Pizzalicious

Perfect Pizza

Pizzeria on Wheels

Pizza ‘n’ More

Burger Food Truck Names

Burgers are some of the most popular menu items for food trucks. These name ideas fit perfectly for burger trucks.

Burger Bus

#1 Burger Spot

American Burger Express

Buns to Go

Burgers on Wheels

Best Burgers in Town

Your Favorite Burger

We Love Burgers

Cheesy Cheeseburgers

Burger Palace

First Class Burger

Burgerlicious

The Burger Stop

The Big Burg

Fancy Burgers

Taco Truck Names

Tacos are also among the most popular food item options. If you’re looking for the perfect taco truck name, consider these.

Taco Trailer

Crunchy Taco Express

Taco Stand on Wheels

Nomadic Taco

Happy Taco Truck

Taco ‘Bout Delicious Food

Bring on the Tacos

Gimme Tacos

Just Good Tacos

Build-Your-Own Taco

Tacos ‘n’ More

Tacolicious

Taco to Go

Mobile Taco Palace

Stop Here for Tacos

Coffee Truck Names

If you’d rather serve beverages out of your mobile food stand, these coffee name ideas may help.

Not Your Average Coffee Stand

Caffeine Corner

Coffee Cart

Mornin’ Joe

Don’t Talk to Me Until I’ve Had My Coffee

Hot Beverage Express

Coffee Please

The Coffee Stop

The Bean Bus

The Coffee Grinder

Pour Over Palace

Gourmet Coffee To Go

Your Favorite Coffee Stop

Daily Dose of Caffeine

World’s Best Coffee

BBQ Truck Names

Barbecue encompasses so many popular foods. These names call attention to them.

Best BBQ in Town

We Love BBQ

Ribs ‘n’ More

The Brisket Shack

Cornbread Palace

The Big Barbecue Bus

Saucy’s Barbecue

Hot Grills BBQ

The Fancies BBQ on 4 Wheels

Grills 2 To

Best BBQ Bites

Smells Like BBQ

Rollin’ Ribs

Mac ‘n’ BBQ Truck

Wings on Wheels

Mexican Food Truck Name

Mexican street food encompasses more than just tacos. These names include other popular options.

Nomadic Burrito

Holy Guacamole

Toasted Tortilla Truck

Tijuana Express

Little Sombrero

Mexican Wrap Up

Spicy Street Food

Just Good Mexican Food

Salsa 2 Go

Fajita Fiesta

Burrito Bowls and More

Build-Your-Own Burrito

Best Burrito in Town

The Big Burrito

Carnita Corner

Asian Food Truck Names

Asian street food lends itself well to a food truck model. There are tons of unique niches within these names.

Pho to Go

Pad Thai Palace

Gimme Samosa

Spring Rollin’ Through Town

Nomadic Noodles

Shawarma Shack

Your Favorite Falafel

Taste of Taiwan

Oodles of Noodles

Ready 4 Ramen

Just Good Noodles

Just Good Asian Cuisine

Teriyaki to Go

Kabob House

The Traveling Kabob

Names for Vegan Food Trucks

If you want to serve meatless, plant-based food, consider these unique name options.

No Meat Here

Plant Based Palace

The Traveling Vegan

Veggies 2 Go

Lettuce Eat

The Spinning Salad

I Can’t Believe It’s Not Meat

Veg Out

Tasty Plants

Very Delicious Vegan Food

Veg!

We Love Veggies

The Creative Vegan

Plant Power

Oh Kale No

Best Food Truck Name Generators

A generator can help you find the perfect food truck business name using your own keywords. Here are some to consider.

1. Business Name Generator

This simple Business Name Generator lets you enter keywords and provides a list of potential options. It even checks availability.

2. TRUiC Name Generator

The TRUiC name generator uses AI to come up with truck business name ideas. You can even refine your search by location.

3. Shopify Name Generator

Shopify offers name generators for a variety of niches — including food trucks. Just enter your top keyword for ideas.

4. Copywriting Course Food Truck Name Generator

This generator for Copywriting Course is more of a fun exercise. You enter your initials or random letters that align with various terms to use in your own name.

5. BizNameWiz Generator

This option from BizNameWiz lets you enter keywords and check domain availability with one search.

6. Mobile-Cuisine Name Generator

Mobile-Cuisine offers a generator specifically for the food truck industry. It includes lots of cliches and catchy titles.