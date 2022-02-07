How to Duet Someone on TikTok – What Your Business Needs to Know

Thanks to its viral content, TikTok is a rage in social media today. Young content creators are fueling much of its success. And one feature that seems to have turned the TikTok app into an overnight sensation is the duet videos feature.

What is a Duet on TikTok?

Simply put, the duet feature allows users to respond to each other’s content.

The format is quite simple but distinct. The split screen video features two types of content: original video and the duet video. Both of these videos appear alongside. It is this unique feature that has resulted in collaboration between TikTokers and made this platform hugely popular. Not surprisingly, about 43% of TikTokers are said to have hit the duet button. But before you get started on your journey, find out how to get verified on TikTok to make everything official.

Why the TikTok Duet Feature is Good for Businesses

From a business owner’s perspective, the duet option may not seem like a great tool at first. But if used wisely, the duet option can benefit your brand.

Here are four reasons why you should consider leveraging this TikTok feature for your business:

Reach your audience: If you are trying to target a young audience, TikTok is one of the best tools to reach them. And most TikTok users love TikTok duets.

Boost online engagement: The way it is designed, this feature promotes user engagement. You can run a campaign focused on this feature to connect more closely with your customers.

Go viral: The duet feature is also a great tool to amplify your message. That’s because chances of going viral are greater here.

Promote your brand identity: Customers care about brands they do business with. That’s why it’s important to be present, relatable and authentic. The duet feature can help you achieve this goal.

How to Duet a Video on TikTok

Now that you understand the benefits of using duet on TikTok a little better, you probably want to know how to get started. Luckily, TikTok has made it extremely simple to duet a video. Here are the steps you need to take to get started.

The first thing you need to do is to ensure other users are allowed to duet with you. To do so, you need to take the following steps:

Open the app

Press the Me button

You will find this button at the bottom right of your screen.

Tap the three dots at the top right of your screen.

Click privacy and select the option to let everyone duet with your videos.

Once you have set up modified your profile settings, you are ready to start your duets. Here are the steps to duet a video:

Open the app

Find the TikTok video you want to duet

Click the share icon. It looks like an arrow and is on the right side of your screen

Press the Duet button

Press the red button at the bottom and start recording

Insert text, effects, filters or stickers

Press Next

Add a caption and other details

Hit Post

How to Duet on TikTok with a Saved Video

On TikTok, you can use a video saved on your phone or computer to create TikTok duets. The only glitch is there’s no straightforward way to do this. So, you need to use an editing app that will let you upload a pre-recorded video and duet on TikTok.

Here are the steps to get started:

Go to the app or video editor of your choice and record your video

Open TikTok and find the video you want to duet with

Copy the link of the original video

Go to the app or online editor, paste the link in the box

The original video will appear on the right side while your recorded video will be on the left

How to Make a Duet on TikTok for Your Own Video

Another fun thing to do with duet on TikTok is to create them using your own videos. Of course, that calls for some amount of preparation. But the end result can be great for your TikTok account.

Here are the steps to make your own duet:

Open the TikTok app

Tap the plus sign at the lower center of your screen

Next tap the red circle and start recording. Once you’re done, click the red circle again

Click Share

Click the three dots on the right side of your screen

Hit the Duet on TikTok option at the bottom of your screen

Press to begin recording again

Add effects, filters and stickers

Publish

TikTok Duet Video Ideas

The best thing about TikTok is you can be as creative as you like. That’s why content creators are flocking to this platform. That being said, it’s good to have some ideas in mind when you produce TikTok videos.

Here are some TikTok duet video ideas for you to consider:

Before and after duet videos: This is a creative idea to showcase your business. Anyone from hair stylists to home renovators can use this to highlight their work.

This is a creative idea to showcase your business. Anyone from hair stylists to home renovators can use this to highlight their work. Behind the scene duet videos: If you are in the food and catering business, showing behind the scene videos can help you highlight the amount of effort and produce that go into the final product.

If you are in the food and catering business, showing behind the scene videos can help you highlight the amount of effort and produce that go into the final product. Duet challenge: A great way to connect with your audience. You can use the duet challenge to run contests and engage your customers.

A great way to connect with your audience. You can use the duet challenge to run contests and engage your customers. Reviews: This is where you let your customers to share their honest opinion about your product or service.

This is where you let your customers to share their honest opinion about your product or service. First reaction: Another cool idea is to showcase the authentic reaction to your offerings.

Another cool idea is to showcase the authentic reaction to your offerings. Duet giveaway: You can ask your audience to share your products through Duet. And for doing so, you can offer giveaways.

You can ask your audience to share your products through Duet. And for doing so, you can offer giveaways. Latest trends: A simple way to catch attention is by using the latest trends for your content.

A simple way to catch attention is by using the latest trends for your content. Play a role: You can also adopt a fun persona to create a duet.

Can you duet with a saved TikTok video?

Yes, but to do so you are going to need a video editing tool that will let you save the video before uploading it on TikTok.

How do you see who dueted a video on TikTok?

To see who dueted a video, you need to go to the search bar and type in duet along with the user name of the original video creator.