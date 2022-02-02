how to get verified on tiktok

Every content creator vies for the coveted blue tick on their social media account. That’s because getting verified on social media lends authenticity to a profile. For a small business owner, the verification badge helps boost brand credibility. So, it’s no surprise getting verified on TikTok is high on almost every TikToker’s priority list.

What is the TikTok Verified Badge?

Much like the other social platforms, TikTok has a verification badge for credible accounts. It’s a blue tick that appears next to a verified account’s handle. The blue check mark appears only on real accounts.

It’s worth noting that TikTok takes verification very seriously to protect popular creators that are at a greater risk of being copied. Unlike other channels, where you can request to get verified TikTok has a different approach. The TikTok team proactively seeks out accounts it believes deserve the visible check mark.

Why You Should Try to Get Your TikTok Account Verified

As the number of TikTok users continue to grow, the social media channel is becoming an important platform for content creators and businesses alike. Getting a blue tick on TikTok can go a long way in boosting your profile.

Here are four reasons why getting your TikTok account verified can benefit your brand.

Improved reach: TikTok’s algorithm favors authentic accounts. In other words, a TikTok verified account reaches more people.

Improved credibility: With so many accounts specializing in several niches, it can get difficult to stand out. With the verified account, you can boost your credibility and highlight your authenticity.

Improved trustworthiness: By getting your account verified, you improve your chances of gaining the trust of other verified accounts.

Improved authority: Another benefit of getting verified on TikTok is boosting your profile as a thought-leader in your niche.

Can You Apply for TikTok Verification?

As mentioned before, the request verification process on TikTok differs considerably compared to other social media channels. You cannot request TikTok verification yourself. Instead you need to wait until the TikTok team seeks you out.

How to Get Verified on TikTok

When it comes to giving out the verified badge, TikTok has strict criteria in place. The whole point of this process is to make sure only authentic accounts get verified on TikTok.

For all its complexity, there are some simple ways to increase your chances of getting verified on TikTok. Here are 10 simple tips that can prove useful when you’re trying to figure out how to get verified on TikTok.

1. Get Verified on Other Social Media Platforms

Being verified on other social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter can make it easier for you to get verified on TikTok.

The TikTok team looks for our verified social media accounts, so if you want to be verified on this social media platform, consider getting similar badges on other channels.

2. Create Engaging Content

If you want to be verified on TikTok, you must focus on your content. When you consistently produce fantastic content, more people share your videos which can help you amass a large base of followers. This in turn can help you gain TikTok’s attention.

3. Keep Growing Your Daily Followers

A key metric when it comes to ascertaining whether an account deserves to be verified is its consistent daily follower growth. Some reports suggest TikTok looks for accounts that gain 500-2,000 new followers every day.

4. Produce Viral Content

One way to increase your daily follower count is by producing viral content. Of course, this is easier said than done, but for TikTok viral content is what drives the platform. So, you must focus on creating content that can go viral.

One way to produce viral content is by capitalizing on the latest TikTok trends. Staying on top of popular hashtags and challenges for example, can help you produce viral content.

5. Focus on Longer Watch Time

Just producing good content is not enough to increase your chances of getting verified on this channel, you must figure out how to keep your audience engaged. One way to measure this success is by analyzing the average watch time of your videos. Producing videos that people would like to check out over and over again is a great way to boost your watch time growth.

6. Get Featured in the Media

Gaining media coverage as a celebrity or media figure can further boost your profile on TikTok. Whether it’s a short interview or a guest appearance on a podcast, you should highlight your media coverage to lend credibility to your profile.

7. Interact with Users

The way it is designed, TikTok encourages interaction between users and content creators. You can leverage features such as Duet and Stitch to communicate with other users. This is helpful because when you interact more with your users, you expand your reach and gain followers.

8. Be Consistent

If you are serious about getting a verified account on TikTok, you need to have a content strategy that can help you stay consistent. You don’t have to produce videos every hour, but you should post regularly to improve your chances of getting the verification badge.

9. Follow the Guidelines

Like any other social media channel, TikTok keeps an eye on accounts that violate its guidelines. It goes without saying, accounts that do not play by the rules have little chances of getting verified. Worse still, such accounts run the risk of getting banned.

10. Prioritize Quality

Even though TikTok is all about short videos, the quality of your content is still key to getting noticed. To improve the quality of your videos, make sure you use high-quality equipment and incorporate popular music.

How many followers do you need to get a verified account on TikTok?

TikTok hasn’t set a follower threshold to verify accounts. Instead it focuses on parameters such as metric growth and activity when verifying accounts.

Can you buy TikTok verification?

You cannot buy TikTok verification. The TikTok team seeks accounts and verifies them based on their popularity and authenticity.