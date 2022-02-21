Hot to Put a Link in Your TikTok Bio

As a business owner, you want to drive more traffic to your website. That’s why you have set up a business account on TikTok. But creating a TikTok account alone cannot translate into web traffic. You need to put a link in your business account bio to achieve results.

What is a TikTok Bio Link?

So, what exactly is a TikTok bio link?

Just like any other social media platform, TikTok has a feature that lets users add a link in bio. This helps content creators manage accounts and keep their audience engaged.

Why You Should Add a Link to Your TikTok Bio

Adding a link to your TikTok bio is a simple yet highly effective way to keep your followers hooked to your profile and business account.

Here are three reasons why it makes good sense to include a link to your business account bio:

Boost traffic to your website: Chances are you have set up a business account on TikTok to reach potential customers and improve business. To meet this goal, it is essential to add a link to your website so your followers know where to find more information about your business.

Engage your followers: Those who follow you on TikTok are interested to know more about you. On your website, they can get a better understanding of your business and what you have on offer.

Increase sales: Another commercial use of adding a link to your TikTok bio is to boost conversion rates and turn followers into buying customers.

How to Add a Link in a TikTok Bio

Given the growing popularity of TikTok as a social networking site to drive traffic and convert followers into prospects, a number of TikTok profile owners have started adding links.

Luckily, the process to add a link to a TikTok account is rather simple. Let’s take a look at all the steps to get started.

1. Open Your TikTok Account

The first thing you need to do is open the TikTok app from your phone.

2. Click on ‘Profile’

Next, tap the edit Profile icon at the bottom right corner of the screen.

3. Tap ‘Manage Account’

On the upper right corner, you will see three lines. When you click on this, you will be taken to the Settings and Privacy page. Once there, click on the Manage Account option.

4. Change Your Personal Account to a TikTok Business Account

The next step is to switch to business accounts from personal accounts. You will be asked to select a category that best describes your business. The category account type will not be shown publicly. You need to click Next to continue.

5. Go Back to the Profile Page

You are now ready to edit your profile page.

6. Tap ‘Edit Profile’

When you tap Edit Profile, you’ll be able to create a clickable link.

7. Enter Your Website Link into the TikTok Box

Enter the URL you would like to feature on your profile. It’s worth noting that you can add links you feel will be useful for your business here. Here are some website option you may want to consider adding:

Your business or personal website: This is the landing page where you showcase your business and highlight what sets you apart from competition.

This is the landing page where you showcase your business and highlight what sets you apart from competition. Your blog: Your blog is more personal where most users will be able to connect more closely with your brand.

Your blog is more personal where most users will be able to connect more closely with your brand. A product page: Is there a product range you are most interested to highlight to potential customers? Is there a clear link between such a page and the content you share on your business or personal account on TikTok? If yes, your audience will find this page useful.

Is there a product range you are most interested to highlight to potential customers? Is there a clear link between such a page and the content you share on your business or personal account on TikTok? If yes, your audience will find this page useful. Your other social media accounts: A simple way to raise your social media profile is to add a link to your other social media platform accounts.

A simple way to raise your social media profile is to add a link to your other social media platform accounts. Your ecommerce site: A quick tip to send viewers to go shop for your products is to add your ecommerce page link in bio.

8. Click the ‘Submit’ Button

Once you have added the links, hit the Submit button.

9. Make Sure the Link is a Clickable Link

It’s important to add clickable links to help your audience reach the right place. That’s why, you should be on your phone when you try to add a link in bio.

How to Put a Link in Your TikTok Bio Tips

Putting a link in your TikTok bio can be extremely beneficial for your business. But you need to keep a few things in mind when you add links.

Here are some quick tips to make the most of links in your TikTok business account.

Include the most important links: Although links are useful to drive business, you must remember less is more. So don’t start adding every link related to your business, which might end up confusing the viewers.

Try to focus on links that will be useful for the audience. This may include your website home page, your best performing product page or links to your other social media accounts.

Keep the link in bio link short: To ensure your URLs are memorable, try to keep them short. You can use URL shortening tools for this.

Use bio link tools to share multiple links: A simple way to share multiple links seamlessly is by using bio tools. Tools like LinkTree let you create a simple landing page with all the links you want to feature.

Use emojis: Using emojis helps you draw attention to the link in bio. So next time you publish a video or add a comment, try including an emoji when you ask your followers to check your bio section.

Where is the link in a TikTok bio?

The link in a TikTok bio can be found inside the bio of a creator’s profile page.

What can you use your TikTok bio link for?

If done correctly, you can use your TikTok bio link to promote your business, draw attention to special offers or raise awareness about your products and services. Make to also look into how to get verified on TikTok to make your account official.