Why Link Building Is Still An Important Marketing Strategy In 2022

Digital marketing is a continuously changing and perplexing jumble of approaches. Through it, social media marketing, video marketing, and mobile marketing have grown in popularity over the decade.

However, a successful marketing method has been around for a considerable duration and perhaps produces better results: Search Engine Optimization (SEO).

SEO, like the digital marketing industry as a whole, is continually growing. This is partly due to the intricacy of searching and partly because the corporations operating search engines do not like to divulge how their algorithm evolves.

Considering the secrecy, specialists have had to construct several SEO strategies via testing and backward engineering.

During the 1990s, when SEO was in its infancy, the central emphasis was on keywords. Hence, website owners could boost their ratings and generate organic visitors by putting as many keywords as possible on their sites.

Unfortunately, it was unappealing, expected, and did not result in high-quality results. With that said, keep reading as we delve into why link-building is essential.

History Of Link Building

BackRub, a search engine, was the first to introduce quality backlinks in 1996. As a result, the value of link building from relevant websites emerged as a key ranking criterion.

BackRub went on to subsequently evolve into the well-known search engine Google.

Earlier, Google showed us that backlinks were a crucial component of their ranking factors, and this feature has been an integral part of the broader scheme since then.

Their short association with Yahoo assisted them in further improving their system, and these developments placed even greater importance on backlinks. However, this was in the 1990s and 2000s.

What Is Link Building?

In a nutshell, link building is the act of requesting that other publishers or websites include your brand’s link on their site.

You could do the same by reaching out and providing the website with material that will benefit its users/readers.

Moreover, a piece of unique, informative, and value-laden material is worth its weight in gold to a publisher.

However, the more elevated backlinks your site receives from niche-oriented and relevant sites, the higher your possibilities of:

Increasing website traffic

Ascending in the search rankings

Increasing credibility

Increasing visibility

Sales and revenue growth

The benefits listed above can also be among the most significant benefits of high-quality link development.

But, on the other hand, the ranking algorithm of Google is built on links. Moreover, they seem to be the third most crucial ranking element on search engines, behind mobile optimization and high-quality content.

The process of manual link building for many small and big businesses alike can seem like a daunting and time-consuming task to undertake. So many businesses turn to high quality guest posting services that specialize in link building, in order to receive the necessary amount of external SEO to help them achieve the aforementioned benefits.

Importance Of Link Building In 2022

Backlinks still have great importance in 2022. However, you must be wondering why? Backlinks cannot be overlooked if you want to maintain an effective, long-term SEO plan.

The more elevated, pertinent backlinks a website has, the more Google traffic this would receive.

Furthermore, over the previous several years, we have witnessed the development of new linking approaches, which have enhanced the relevance of backlinks.

The objective is to learn to adhere to the most recent modifications in the ranking algorithm and the most recent adjustments in link-building.

As a result, organizations that apply the same strategies they practiced 20 years ago may not receive similar outcomes.

For instance, a modification to Google’s BERT algorithm introduced in 2019 made it easier to identify fraudulent connections from ones that were far more holistic and natural.

3 Vital Factors for Link Building In 2022

According to studies, 94% of worldwide content receives zero external links. However, 2.2% of online published content needs several backlinks to rank SEO.

As we will be discussing some of the critical factors for link building, did you know almost 41% of large organizations claim that link building is one of the most challenging SEO practices for them?

However, approximately 13% of SEO experts believe that link building is the most favorable to provide value if you want to increase organic traffic on your website.

Keeping the facts and figures aside, let’s discuss the three crucial aspects for link building in the current year:

How Recently Has the Link Been Made

Several SEO experts believe that current connections are essential to Google, mainly when thousands of pieces of material are published daily.

Periodic link development might result in a gradual improvement in a company’s search results. Whereas long-term connections are crucial, new links quickly boost search rankings and metrics.

Authority Of the Publishing Site

Generating backlinks on PBN websites and directories to build backlinks will not aid your purpose. That is why digital marketing gurus rely on authority when developing backlinks.

Therefore, you must seek a publishing on sites that allow “do-follow” links, with a high DA (Domain Authority) and DR (Domain Rating), above your own site’s DA and DR, by at least 10 points.

Moreover, traffic estimates should also be in the thousands. The more traffic, DR, and DA, the greater the ‘link juice’ that will be credited and flowing to your site.

The Relevance of the Link Being Built

A link-building plan must evaluate the keyword getting linked as well as the relevancy of the publishing website.

To put it another way, your publishing website, your brand, and the keyword ought to be in the exact area or industry.

This implies that your site’s and publisher’s target audiences must be the same. As per Google, links generated on relevant websites function better than those built on available platforms.

Final Words

After understanding the importance of link building, it is one of the most crucial marketing strategies in 2022 to boost your website and gain traffic.

Therefore, if you want to use SEO to increase your online visibility, you must spend some time investing money in link-building.

Moreover, it is still a highly essential element of Google’s ranking algorithm. Therefore, when combined with other aspects of Search Engine Optimization, it may significantly influence ranking and traffic.