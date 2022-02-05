10 Tips to Improve Blog SEO and Create Better Content for Readers

A successful blog needs to help readers. But before you can do that, you need to make it easy for people to actually find your content. So solid writing skills, strategy, and SEO are all essential. Get tips for all these elements from members of the online small business community below.

Write Your First Blog Post Without Getting It Wrong

Sometimes, the best way to start something new is to just jump right in. However, writing your first blog post does require some skill and planning. If you’re thinking of starting a blog in 2022, this Pixel Productions post by Efa Yasin has some tips.

Create Better Content with These Keyword Tools

Keywords are essential for creating focused content. Not only do they help with SEO, but they also make it clear to readers what your posts are about. This Platter of Gold post by Anthony Williams includes keyword tools to help you improve your business’s content.

Learn Blog SEO Basics – Even If You Hate It

You don’t have to love SEO to benefit from it. Bloggers especially need to be aware of the concepts and how they impact readers. In this blog post, Donna Merrill lays out exactly what bloggers who hate SEO should know.

Create Content That Works for Both Search Engines and Audiences

SEO is all about making your content easily accessible. But many of the concepts also help you create posts that are also relevant for your readers. To make a successful blog, you need to consider both of these elements. Sally Ofuonyebi elaborates in this Content Marketing Institute post.

Track These SEO Metrics

Once you have an SEO strategy for your blog, you need a way to track progress. Choosing the right metrics allows you to accurately gauge the success of your blog. And it can help you make relevant adjustments along the way. Learn more in this 99signals post by Sandeep Mallya.

Learn to Deal with Decision Fatigue

Bloggers need to make many decisions on a daily basis, from choosing topics to finding the best promotional channels. But all those choices can be tiring. Luckily, Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media has you covered with the tips in this post. You can also see commentary from the BizSugar community here.

Turn Your Blog Posts into Video and SlideShare Presentations

Blog posts can serve multiple purposes. In fact, they may make perfect presentation materials. If you’re interested in using your content in this way, read this New Horizons 123 post by Julie Weishaar for tips.

Create Scannable Blog Posts That Increase Dwell Time

To really make an impact with your blog, you need to get readers to stick around. Dwell time measures how long people spend actually reading or scanning your posts. So how can you increase this number? Check out the tips in this Moss Media post by Alex Slichnyi.

Make Your Content Inclusive for Everyone

If you want your blog to reach a wide audience, your content needs to be suitable for everyone. This concept may impact the way you construct each post. Neil Patel offers tips for creating inclusive content in this blog post.

Grow Your Twitter Audience with Automation Tools

Twitter can be a powerful tool for bringing readers to your blog. But it can also be time consuming. Luckily, there are automation tools that can help you make the most of this platform. This Startup Bonsai post by Christopher Benitez lists the best options. And members of the BizSugar community chimed in with their own thoughts here.

