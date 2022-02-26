10 Ways to Integrate Big Data, AI, and Other Top Tech Trends into Your Business

Technology has the power to dramatically change your business operations. From big data to API security, it’s important to understand how these concepts can improve your company. Here’s a rundown of today’s top tech tools and trends from members of the online small business community.

Enhance Your Small Business with These Tech Tools

Technology opens tons of new opportunities for business owners. But all the options can seem overwhelming. To make the most of technology for your operations, read this Small Biz Tipster post by Lisa Sicard. Then visit the BizSugar community to see what members have to say.

Improve the Customer Experience with AI and Data Analytics

AI and data analytics aren’t just buzzwords. They are helping real small businesses improve the experience for customers. If you’re not sure how to integrate these concepts into your own operations, check out this Process Street post by Leks Drakos for tips.

Use Tech to Overcome These Common Business Challenges

Every business experiences challenges on a regular basis. Having the right tools in place can help you navigate them when they arise. In this SMB CEO post, Ivan Widjaya lists several tech options that apply to various business challenges.

Step Up Your Website with These 2022 Trends

Your business likely already has a website. But there’s always room for improvement, especially as trends and consumer preferences change. Here are some top web design trends for 2022 via Mary Kyamko of Crowdspring.

Reap the Benefits of Social Media Automation

Social media can be both powerful and time consuming. Luckily, there are tools that can automate various functions to simplify the process. James of EvergreenFeed goes over the benefits of social media automation in this post. And BizSugar members commented here.

Find the Best Project Management System for Your Business

Project management looks different for every business. So there are tons of systems available to suit different processes and preferences. Before you can choose the right one for your operations, you need to understand the options. Read this DPM post by Ben Aston for more.

Stop Ignoring These Tech Trends

Some new technology may seem like a passing fad. But others are here to stay. And small business owners ignore these at their own peril. To avoid falling behind in 2022, visit this SmallBiz Technology post by Becca Williams for the year’s top tech trends.

Increase Search Visibility for Your Restaurant

Search engine optimization is an essential part of digital marketing across industries. But it’s especially important for local businesses like restaurants. So how can you improve search visibility for local customers? Check out this Bright Local post by Eduard Klein for answers.

Improve Your Webinars Using These Statistics

Webinars can be a powerful tech tool for sharing information online. And it helps to learn trends surrounding this concept to better tailor the format and promotion to your audience. Check out this BloggingWizard post by Adam Connell for a selection of current webinar stats. Then see what BizSugar members are saying about the post here.

Check Your API Security

Software and applications can perform nearly endless tasks for businesses. However, they may also be vulnerable to security breaches. This Argon post by Eyal Katz includes a checklist you can use to keep your tech tools secure.

