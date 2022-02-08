IRS Adds Saturday Walk-in Hours for Tax Help Ahead of Major Deadline

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that a select number of their Taxpayer Assistance Centers will be open on Saturdays during this filing season.

IRS Adds Saturday Walk-in Hours for Taxpayer Assistance

The IRS say it is part of their aim to provide a better service to taxpayers, with the walk-in assistance to be made available at the weekend to help clear the huge backlog of incomplete tax returns. There should be 35 Taxpayer Assistance Centers open on Saturdays, though the exact locations have yet to be revealed.

Tax Help for Small Business Owners

This is obviously good news for small business owners who are struggling with their tax returns during this filing season. Now, with the option to use a Taxpayer Assistance Center to get help to complete the forms, small business owners will be able to continue working during the week.

The Taxpayer Assistance Centers opening on Saturday will be spread throughout the country, so hopefully there will be one nearby enough people who need them.

‘Unprecedented Period’ for Backlogged IRS

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig released a statement saying: “The IRS continues to do everything we can to help people during this unprecedented period. Opening these assistance centers for special Saturday hours is designed to provide yet another way for people to get the help they need.”

The ‘unprecedented period’ refers to the massive backlog that the IRS is facing. They began this year’s tax season already playing catch-up with around 10 million unprocessed returns already by the middle of December. They managed to get it down to 7 million by the end of 2021, but that number was still a good 6 million above the typical backlog at the start of the filing season.

“I’m also extremely grateful to our employees who have stepped up to provide this special assistance,” added Commissioner Rettig.

What You Need for Walk-In Tax Assistance

To receive help at a Taxpayer Assistance Center, you will need to bring a current government-issued photo identification and your Social Security cards and/or ITIN numbers for yourself, your spouse and any applicable dependents. You will also need to present any IRS letters or notices that you’ve received along with any other supporting documents.

It is also possible that you will need to provide a current mailing address, an email address, and your bank account information to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.