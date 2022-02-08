SBA Launches Journey 6 to Help Women Business Owners Compete for Federal Contracts

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the launch of Journey 6, an eLearning platform geared towards providing women-owned small businesses resources to compete and succeed for federal government contracts.

SBA Launch of Journey 6 for Women Owners and Federal Contracts

Journey 6 is part of SBA’s bid to help improve the competitiveness of women-owned small businesses by offering small businesses content and tools.

Journey 6 is part of the SBA’s Ascent e-learning which offers six courses to help women business owners, namely:

Government As Your Customers: where users gain an understanding of how to see the government as a customer

where users gain an understanding of how to see the government as a customer Set-Aside Certifications: this guides the users on what is needed to plan and pursue federal government contracting certifications

this guides the users on what is needed to plan and pursue federal government contracting certifications Government Contracting Opportunities: helps users to evaluate contracting opportunities with local, state, and federal governments

helps users to evaluate contracting opportunities with local, state, and federal governments Government Subcontracting Opportunities: helps users to identify federal subcontracting opportunities

helps users to identify federal subcontracting opportunities Federal Solicitations: helps users analyze the components of the federal solicitation process

helps users analyze the components of the federal solicitation process General Services Administration (GSA) Contracts: helps users analyze opportunities for General Services Administration (GSA) contracts

Why Focus on Women Entrepreneurs?

Women entrepreneurs own close to half of all businesses in the United States employing 9.4 million workers and generating $1.9 trillion in revenue across all industries.

“Access to digital and online training platforms remain critical to support women entrepreneurs with recovery and knowledge share. Over the last year, nearly 30,000 women entrepreneurs have leveraged the Ascent platform for its online education,” said Natalie Madeira Cofield, SBA Assistant Administrator of the Office for Women’s Business Ownership (OWBA).

Most women-owned firms are small businesses with the top employment industries being health care; accommodation and food services; and administrative and support. These three sectors account for 47% of total industry employment by women-owned businesses.

In addition to offering content and tools towards helping women entrepreneurs on how to succeed with federal contracts it also offers tools toward business growth and success; disaster and economic recovery; strategic marketing; access to capital; and more.